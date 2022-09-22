Read full article on original website
Yankees star Judge needs 1 homer to tie Maris' AL mark of 61
A look at Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees as he approaches major home run milestones: Season HR Total: 60 Sunday’s Game: Went 1 for 2 in a 2-0 win over Boston at Yankee Stadium. The game was called after six innings because of rain; Judge was on deck to lead off the bottom of the seventh. Judge has gone five games without a home run and remains just shy of the AL record of 61 set by Roger Maris of the Yankees in 1961. Monday’s Matchup: The Yankees begin a three-game series at Toronto. New York can clinch the AL East title with a victory over the Blue Jays
Yankees can win AL East by beating Jays; Judge still eyeing No. 61
The Aaron Judge home run watch will continue Monday night when the New York Yankees visit the Toronto Blue Jays
Was Yankees' rain-shortened win marred by Aaron Judge losing a crack at history?
Aaron Judge was on deck when Oswald Peraza made the final out of the sixth inning Sunday - which turned out to be the final out of a rain-shortened 2-0 win over Boston. Does that rainout, and Judge losing an AB, mar the big win in any way?
Denver Broncos win ugly over the San Francisco 49ers: 5 winners and losers from ‘Sunday Night Football’
The San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos took on one another Sunday night in a game that seemingly set NFL
Broncos defeat 49ers in ugly, offensively anemic 'Sunday Night Football' game
If offense is your cup of tea, hopefully you did not wait all day for "Sunday Night Football" between the Broncos and 49ers.
KDKA Radio Super 7 Watch List: Week 4
We’ve now reached the halfway point of the 2022 high school football season. This week, a pair of sophomore standouts, a record breaking receiver, and an all-purpose all-star highlight the KDKA Super 7 Watch List.
Spartan Nation's Big Ten Power Rankings — Week 5
Michigan State is trending down in our power rankings after back-to-back losses...
Reddick wins NASCAR playoff race in long, tiring Texas day
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Tyler Reddick opened the round of 12 in NASCAR’s playoff with a victory at Texas on Sunday, winning a week after being one of the first four Cup drivers knocked out of title contention. After none of the contenders won the first three races of the playoffs — a first in any round in this postseason format — the trend continued with the eliminated Reddick leading 53 of the final 54 laps on a long race day that went into the night. Reddick finished 1.19 seconds ahead of Joey Logano at the end of an extended race that had a track-record 17 cautions, a record 36 lead changes, a 56-minute red flag for lightning and multiple tire issues leading to crashes — including playoff contenders Chase Elliott, the points leader going into the second round, and Christopher Bell. “I was extremely worried, I’m not going to lie,” Reddick said. “Unfortunately, just about every time we’ve had fast cars, we’ve had some tire problems. That last run, the right sides were vibrating really, really hard there. ... I was just trying to maximize and use the gap that I built over (Logano) just in case.”
