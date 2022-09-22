Read full article on original website
Related
Android Authority
How to change the iPhone wallpaper on iOS 16
Every smartphone user likes to personalize their device, and iPhone users are no exception. One of the easiest ways to give your phone that personal touch is to add wallpaper to your home screen and lock screen. iOS 16 has introduced a couple of new ways to change the wallpaper on the iPhone.
Android Authority
How to scan an Android phone for malware
Clearly, there is a role to play for antivirus and anti-malware apps. Some people will tell you an Android phone is immune from computer viruses. But over the summer, dozens of adware- and malware-bearing apps were found on the Google Play Store (bleepingcomputer.com, 7/26/2022). Google Play Protect can tell you if your app is in any way different from the version they are keeping at the Store. But what if the original, Google-approved code was bad?
Android Authority
Xiaomi Box 4K could be coming soon to the US
Xiaomi appears to be working on a 4K streaming box according to an FCC listing. Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has filed a listing for a new TV stick on the FCC’s website. The listing shows the design and specifications for the new Xiaomi Box 4K. The new product will...
Android Authority
Android's Game Dashboard quietly expands to more devices
Reports suggest Game Dashboard is appearing on more phones. Android’s Game Dashboard debuted earlier this year for the Pixel 6 series. It now seems Google is quietly rolling out the feature to more Pixel phones. It’s possible the feature could find its way to non-Pixel phones. If you’re...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 📱 Pixels break cover
New details on the Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch, and Pixel Tablet, plus a new Chromecast and a Tinder-themed convenience store. 👋 Happy Friday everyone! I know we revealed our daily drivers earlier this week, but personally I’m in the market for a new phone, and yesterday I might have finally found it…
Android Authority
How to remove the background from a photo in iOS 16
Now you can share photos without the photo-bombing exhibitionist in the background. iOS 16 has introduced many new features, but one really useful feature has to do with photo editing. Usually, when you have to remove backgrounds from photos, you need an editing tool like Photoshop, Gimp, or an online removal tool. But iOS now has a built-in tool to remove the background from a photo. It’s not perfect by any means (yet), but it looks very promising. Here’s how it works.
Android Authority
Poll: Do you use TikTok as a search engine?
Younger people are apparently using TikTok for more and more searches. Is this you? Are you younger people?. We’ve seen a few reports in the last few months about younger people using TikTok as their search engine of choice for some queries. More specifically, it seems like users are increasingly turning to the video platform for searches related to business queries (e.g. restaurants), tutorials, and more.
Android Authority
More Pixel Tablet details leak, including size and storage options.
Google's upcoming tablet is becoming less of a mystery. Size and storage details of the Pixel Tablet have allegedly leaked. The device is reportedly in the testing phase right now after completing the prototyping stage. Google gave us a glimpse of the Pixel Tablet a while back. The device isn’t...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Android Authority
You told us: You're whelmed by the leaked Tensor G2 specs
You don't seem to have strong feelings about the Pixel 7 processor. The Google Pixel 7 series will be fully revealed next month, but the company already confirmed that it will be powered by the semi-custom Tensor G2 processor. A developer did some digging earlier this week and found out...
Android Authority
Unlike iOS, Android doesn’t need yearly updates anymore
Look closer and Android 13 is really just Android 12.1. Android 13 is here and will be rolling out to many more devices over the coming months. As I’m currently using the Galaxy S22 Ultra as my daily driver, I’m in for a little wait until Samsung gets around to rolling out all the new bells and whistles to my handset. But, to be honest, I’m quite happy to wait.
Android Authority
Don't expect much faster charging on the Galaxy S23
A leak suggests that the Galaxy S23 could have 25W charging. Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S23 has passed network certification according to a leak. The leak also suggests that the Galaxy S23 will have a 25W charging speed. Samsung has used 25W charging for the last four generations. No matter...
Android Authority
5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week - Android Apps Weekly
People seem to really like this Dynamic Island thing. Welcome to the 451st edition of Android Apps Weekly. Here are the biggest headlines from the last week:. Android OEMs are considering adding a Dynamic Island-style feature. Namely, Realme is polling users to see if people would be interested in such a feature. Such a move may prompt some app developers to integrate it with their apps. However, without full Android integration, we don’t see any Dynamic Island clones being too useful overall.
Android Authority
AI will help phone photos surpass the DSLR, says Qualcomm
We’ve already familiar with technologies like 10x periscope cameras, 8K video recording, advanced object-erasing smarts, and more. What’s next for the industry though? We spoke to Judd Heape, vice-president of product management for cameras at Qualcomm, to look at the future of smartphone photography. Smartphone photography has massively...
Apple says it is excited to be manufacturing iPhone 14 in India
NEW DELHI, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) said on Monday that the iPhone maker was "excited to be manufacturing iPhone 14 in India". Reporting by Sneha Bhowmik in Bengaluru, writing by Tanvi Mehta.
Android Authority
The Galaxy Book 2 Pro made Samsung's ecosystem worth my time
A slim and speedy laptop that binds your Samsung devices. When you hear the name Samsung, you don’t typically think of laptops; you think of foldables, smartphones, or even their watches and TVs. Samsung as a brand has a strong legacy, so much so that a college of mine recently made a case for why it deserves to be the “face of Android.” As the company has grown in popularity, so has its portfolio of devices and the interconnectivity between them. The Galaxy ecosystem is growing.
Android Authority
Foldables are tempting, but Samsung's iffy warranty is keeping me away
Buying a Samsung foldable feels like I'm gambling with my money and time. For nearly a year now, I’ve resisted the temptation to buy a foldable smartphone. Like many others, I’ve realized that a lot of my initial misgivings about the form factor have now disappeared. Modern foldables seem a lot more durable at first glance, complete with reinforced hinges and official water resistance ratings. And to top it off, Samsung’s latest offerings are no longer outlandishly expensive either, at least in the context of other premium smartphones.
Android Authority
How to add widgets to your iPhone lock screen
The selection is minimal right now, but the feature is great. iOS 16 has a wide variety of interesting new features, one of which expands the power of iOS widgets. Originally confined to the iOS home screen, widgets can now also be placed on the lock screen. This is great if you want to keep tabs on the weather, your Apple Watch exercise rings, or your battery level. Here is how to add widgets to your iPhone lock screen.
Android Authority
How to enable or disable cookies in Firefox
Get complete control over browser cookies. Firefox is an excellent browser to use if you are looking for enhanced protection from trackers and cookies. Even the standard privacy mode blocks plenty of cookies, and you can switch to Strict mode to get more privacy. However, blocking cookies might cause some websites to break and not function as expected. Or you might want to block all cookies to ensure you aren’t tracked. In either case, here’s how to enable or disable cookies on Firefox.
Android Authority
A fix for that crazy iPhone 14 Pro camera shake bug is rolling out now
The update should stop your iPhone 14 Pro camera from rattling when using the likes of Instagram and TikTok. Apple has reportedly issued a software update for the iPhone 14 series. This update fixes an iPhone 14 Pro series camera shake bug. Apple launched the iPhone 14 series last week,...
Android Authority
Mozilla Firefox's real 20th birthday is actually today
It's not as popular as it used to be, but it's still as important as ever. Mozilla Firefox has long been one of the big browsers alongside Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge (formerly Internet Explorer), and Safari. As such, its anniversary is a pretty big deal. After all, it’s been around for a while. If you searched for Firefox’s birthday, Mozilla would have you believe it is November 9th. However, the browser’s real anniversary is today, September 23rd, and it’s 20 years old already.
Comments / 0