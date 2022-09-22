Read full article on original website
Android Authority
Don't expect much faster charging on the Galaxy S23
A leak suggests that the Galaxy S23 could have 25W charging. Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S23 has passed network certification according to a leak. The leak also suggests that the Galaxy S23 will have a 25W charging speed. Samsung has used 25W charging for the last four generations. No matter...
Android Authority
Google Pixel Watch shines in new official video showing off its design
Google has posted an official video showing the Pixel Watch from all angles. The smartwatch is confirmed to feature Gorilla Glass protection. We also get a better look at the crown, some watch faces, and the proprietary mechanism for band attachments. The launch of Google’s first smartwatch is just a...
Android Authority
More Pixel Tablet details leak, including size and storage options.
Google's upcoming tablet is becoming less of a mystery. Size and storage details of the Pixel Tablet have allegedly leaked. The device is reportedly in the testing phase right now after completing the prototyping stage. Google gave us a glimpse of the Pixel Tablet a while back. The device isn’t...
Android Authority
AI will help phone photos surpass the DSLR, says Qualcomm
We’ve already familiar with technologies like 10x periscope cameras, 8K video recording, advanced object-erasing smarts, and more. What’s next for the industry though? We spoke to Judd Heape, vice-president of product management for cameras at Qualcomm, to look at the future of smartphone photography. Smartphone photography has massively...
Android Authority
A fix for that crazy iPhone 14 Pro camera shake bug is rolling out now
The update should stop your iPhone 14 Pro camera from rattling when using the likes of Instagram and TikTok. Apple has reportedly issued a software update for the iPhone 14 series. This update fixes an iPhone 14 Pro series camera shake bug. Apple launched the iPhone 14 series last week,...
Android Authority
How to change the iPhone wallpaper on iOS 16
Every smartphone user likes to personalize their device, and iPhone users are no exception. One of the easiest ways to give your phone that personal touch is to add wallpaper to your home screen and lock screen. iOS 16 has introduced a couple of new ways to change the wallpaper on the iPhone.
Android Authority
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra camera tested: Here’s what 200MP can do on a phone
All the megapixels in the world can't save poor software. It’s the age of megapixels and, for better or worse, 200MP cameras are soon about to become the norm. Motorola is taking the, well, edge here with its Moto Edge 30 Ultra smartphone and Samsung’s new HP1 sensor with a whopping 200 megapixels. Flanked by a 50MP ultrawide sensor and even a 60MP front-facing camera, the focus here is on better imaging by tossing more pixels than you can shake a stick at.
Android Authority
Foldables are tempting, but Samsung's iffy warranty is keeping me away
Buying a Samsung foldable feels like I'm gambling with my money and time. For nearly a year now, I’ve resisted the temptation to buy a foldable smartphone. Like many others, I’ve realized that a lot of my initial misgivings about the form factor have now disappeared. Modern foldables seem a lot more durable at first glance, complete with reinforced hinges and official water resistance ratings. And to top it off, Samsung’s latest offerings are no longer outlandishly expensive either, at least in the context of other premium smartphones.
Android Authority
How to remove the background from a photo in iOS 16
Now you can share photos without the photo-bombing exhibitionist in the background. iOS 16 has introduced many new features, but one really useful feature has to do with photo editing. Usually, when you have to remove backgrounds from photos, you need an editing tool like Photoshop, Gimp, or an online removal tool. But iOS now has a built-in tool to remove the background from a photo. It’s not perfect by any means (yet), but it looks very promising. Here’s how it works.
Android Authority
The Galaxy Book 2 Pro made Samsung's ecosystem worth my time
A slim and speedy laptop that binds your Samsung devices. When you hear the name Samsung, you don’t typically think of laptops; you think of foldables, smartphones, or even their watches and TVs. Samsung as a brand has a strong legacy, so much so that a college of mine recently made a case for why it deserves to be the “face of Android.” As the company has grown in popularity, so has its portfolio of devices and the interconnectivity between them. The Galaxy ecosystem is growing.
Android Authority
Android's Game Dashboard quietly expands to more devices
Reports suggest Game Dashboard is appearing on more phones. Android’s Game Dashboard debuted earlier this year for the Pixel 6 series. It now seems Google is quietly rolling out the feature to more Pixel phones. It’s possible the feature could find its way to non-Pixel phones. If you’re...
Android Authority
Fitbit solved a big annoyance with wearables; why won't Google or Apple follow?
Pairing my tracker or watch with a new phone shouldn't take an hour. The bane of my existence as a techie is switching my primary phone. I have to set aside an entire day to get things done properly since I always do a clean install — no backups or restores. I wouldn’t want to carry over any residual bug or issue from one device to another and thus unfairly judge the new phone.
Android Authority
Poll: Do you use TikTok as a search engine?
Younger people are apparently using TikTok for more and more searches. Is this you? Are you younger people?. We’ve seen a few reports in the last few months about younger people using TikTok as their search engine of choice for some queries. More specifically, it seems like users are increasingly turning to the video platform for searches related to business queries (e.g. restaurants), tutorials, and more.
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 📱 Pixels break cover
New details on the Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch, and Pixel Tablet, plus a new Chromecast and a Tinder-themed convenience store. 👋 Happy Friday everyone! I know we revealed our daily drivers earlier this week, but personally I’m in the market for a new phone, and yesterday I might have finally found it…
Android Authority
This small Bluetooth dongle is now my essential travel and road trip companion
The AirFly Pro is a versatile Bluetooth transmitter and receiver in one. Flights are boring, longer ones even more so. Since I have picky ears that despise nearly every earbud shape or size, I’ve often struggled with the default in-plane entertainment options. For the past few years, I’ve resorted to downloading some podcasts and playlists and listening to them with my own tried-and-tested comfortable Bluetooth buds. It’s a minimalistic setup, but it works for me and allows me to skip cramming a tablet or laptop in the small space in front of me.
Android Authority
5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week - Android Apps Weekly
People seem to really like this Dynamic Island thing. Welcome to the 451st edition of Android Apps Weekly. Here are the biggest headlines from the last week:. Android OEMs are considering adding a Dynamic Island-style feature. Namely, Realme is polling users to see if people would be interested in such a feature. Such a move may prompt some app developers to integrate it with their apps. However, without full Android integration, we don’t see any Dynamic Island clones being too useful overall.
Android Authority
Unlike iOS, Android doesn’t need yearly updates anymore
Look closer and Android 13 is really just Android 12.1. Android 13 is here and will be rolling out to many more devices over the coming months. As I’m currently using the Galaxy S22 Ultra as my daily driver, I’m in for a little wait until Samsung gets around to rolling out all the new bells and whistles to my handset. But, to be honest, I’m quite happy to wait.
Android Authority
Use your smartwatch to get the best sleep ever: Practical tips
If you're tired of being tired, see what your watch can do to help. Considering we sleep every day, you’d think we’d be better at it. Instead, most people don’t get nearly enough shut-eye. If you find yourself yawning through the afternoon or relying heavily on overcaffeinated beverages, you might be running low on rest. Luckily, a device you’re already wearing can help: that’s right, the best smartwatches can also help you get better sleep.
Android Authority
I finally upgraded my power banks and chose these powerful 65W and 100W units
One is thin enough to go into a laptop sleeve, the other has a convenient built-in USB-C cable. Finding a good power bank is both a simple and complicated matter these days. Choices are unlimited and odds are you’ll get something that does the job, no matter what you pick. But the multitude of charging protocols, power inputs and outputs, and ports means that you’ll be a bit confused by all of it.
