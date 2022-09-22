ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

British holidaymakers flying to Croatia with Wizz Air were 'dumped at an airport 400 miles away from their intended destination and abandoned'

By Nick Pisa for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A plane load of British holidaymakers flying to the Croatian coast with Wizz Air were left fuming after they were dumped at an airport 400 miles away from their intended destination - and then abandoned, they claim.

More than 100 people were onboard the jet from Luton that was meant to be going to Dubrovnik last night.

But instead, after a three-hour delay because the airline didn't have any staff to fly the plane, and then issues with landing, the flight was re-routed to the country's capital Zagreb which isn't on the coast - and is an 8-hour drive from Dubrovnik.

The passengers say the flight they had landed on then flew off and 'abandoned' them - and promised buses to get them back to Dubrovnik never materialised.

Many passengers were unable to find a hotel that had any vacancies late at night so dozens slept on the floor and were this morning still trying to find a way to get to their holidays.

Ben Hall had been due to have a romantic short break in Dubrovnik with his wife - instead they spent last night sleeping on benches in Zagreb airport.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xLD1x_0i5ruPkh00
Ben Hall (pictured above) had been due to have a romantic short break in Dubrovnik in Croatia with his wife - but instead they spent last night sleeping on benches in Zagreb airport
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8YE8_0i5ruPkh00
Dozens of British tourists flying to the Croatian coast were left fuming after they were dumped at an airport 400 miles away from their destination and left to sleep on the airport floor

The 42 year old from Sheffield told MailOnline: 'It started badly at Luton and just got worse.

'First we were told the flight was delayed by three hours as the plane had no captain or cabin crew so had to get staff on their day off to travel to Luton to work on the plane.

'Many people were set to miss bookings for transfers and car hire... so that was bad enough.

'But when we finally set off it was about 20 minutes before our scheduled landing, the pilot came on over the speaker saying that due to high winds we were unable to land and were making our way to Split to land there instead.

'Five minutes later he came back on the speaker saying that Split airport was closed therefore we could not use the runway. Nobody knew what on earth was happening.

'Then we started to descend, and the pilot came back on the speaker and said we were descending to Zagreb airport and that staff would arrange coaches to take us to Dubrovnik.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MhN7N_0i5ruPkh00
Passengers were supposed to land in Dubrovnik but instead landed in Zagreb - 600km away
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ufEOD_0i5ruPkh00
Wizz Air landed at Zagreb Airport (pictured) and left them to get to Dubrovnik on their own
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e3aeY_0i5ruPkh00
After waiting for coaches they were promised at the airport, Wizz Air sent this email to passengers telling them there was nothing they could do and that they were on their own

'As soon as we landed people started to check their phones and it's 400 miles from Zagreb to Dubrovnik with an estimated coach journey of at least 8 hours!

'The cabin crew were challenged on this and said it was about 4 hours and that coaches would be waiting for us as soon as we got into the main airport. It was 11pm by this point.'

Ben went on: 'The cabin crew and pilot got back on the plane which flew off I assume back to London as we all waited for these supposed buses.

'After 2 hours waiting, I checked my email to find an email from Wizz Air saying, "sorry for the inconvenience but we are unable to sort a bus out for you. Sorry".

'There were at least 100 people from the flight stranded. The airport was closed, not a single hotel in Zagreb had space, no hire car companies were open.

'Taxis quoted 1000 euros to take people, saying it was an 800-mile round trip for them. There were people falling asleep in their wheelchairs, newborn babies crying and parents saying they had no sterilised bottles left. People were sleeping on the floor everywhere.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09oTIt_0i5ruPkh00
Mark Sham (pictured) complained to the company on Twitter branding their actions disgusting
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WXL5p_0i5ruPkh00

'We are still in Zagreb airport waiting for a flight I have booked for me and my wife to fly to Dubrovnik on a domestic flight.'

Fellow passenger Mark Sham, an entrepreneur from South Africa who has been travelling in Europe with his girlfriend, unleashed his fury at the airline in a series of late-night tweets.

Mark, 38, who is on a tour of Europe with Yolandi Fourie, also 38, has since paid 350 Euros to take the pair of them on an internal flight back to their original destination.

He told MailOnline: 'The whole thing has cost us hundreds of pounds, delayed our trip by at least 24 hours and been really horrible - we had to sleep on the floor last night.

'The way the airline treated people who paid for a service is despicable. Once we landed in Zagreb there were lies and then no communication. It's been shocking.'

Pictures and videos Mark took showed the scenes of bewildered passengers at Zagreb.

Wizz Air have been contacted for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zagreb Airport#Split Airport#British#Croatian
Daily Mail

Australian travellers are trapped inside a Japanese airport for three DAYS as Jetstar repeatedly cancels flights - and the same thing just happened to another group

For the second time in two weeks a group of Jetstar passengers trying to get to Australia has been marooned and left hungry for days in a Japanese airport. The latest stranded group landed at Tokyo's main Narita Airport on Sunday for what was meant to be a short stopover before boarding a flight to the Gold Coast that evening.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
World
Country
South Africa
Daily Mail

The FA are set to meet with England players' families at Wembley to brief them on safety and culture in Qatar ahead of World Cup to avoid causing offence to locals... with loved ones to decide if they should travel

The families of England footballers will meet at Wembley tomorrow for a briefing with the Football Association ahead of the World Cup in Qatar. The meeting will likely influence the decisions of a number of family members as to whether or not they should make the trip to the Islamic country for the tournament in November.
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

'Even the players have had enough': Furious England fans turn on Gareth Southgate as the Three Lions slump to defeat to Italy with just one match before they head to Qatar for the World Cup

England fans have not held back in their criticism of Gareth Southgate after Friday's 1-0 loss to Italy in Milan. The Three Lions are now winless in their last five games, their longest drought in eight years. It comes at a bad time for Southgate, with England set to play...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

From risking death to rape and kidnap: How Aussie women put it all on the frontline to be war correspondents, including Daily Mail Australia's CANDACE SUTTON - who recalls the horror of covering the Rwandan genocide

They've risked kidnap, rape, disease, injury and death all with the burning ambition of becoming international war correspondents, which until relatively recently was rare for women. It might have been a woman, the London Telegraph's Claire Hollingworth, who broke the start of World War II back in 1939 with the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Japan will finally open up to independent travellers on 11 October

Japan, one of the last major nations to retain strict Covid controls on visitors, will finally open to independent travellers on 11 October.The country banned arrivals from dozens of countries, including the UK, on 1 April 2020, with borders closed to tourists for over two years.In June there was a partial relaxation, with travellers on organised tours allowed to enter subject to a daily cap in arrivals. Earlier this month the concession was extended to visitors on individual packages, when sponsored by an approved Japanese travel agency.Now the prime minister, Fumio Kishida, has told a news conference in New York...
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

FA confident Prince William will remain as president during the World Cup despite conflicting loyalties with new Prince of Wales role... with England set to meet the Dragons in Qatar

The FA are confident that the newly ennobled Prince of Wales will remain as the governing body’s president during the World Cup, which will feature a potential test of his loyalties when England meet Wales in Qatar. Prince William has been president of the FA since 2006, and while...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Spanish inquisition for Tesco over paella sandwich: Guardia Civil force accuses supermarket giant of creating health hazard by using its nation's traditional rice dish as a snack filling

You'd think Spanish police had enough on their plates tackling crime – but it appears they have put that aside to take Tesco to task over a ‘heretical’ paella sandwich. The Guardia Civil force has accused the British supermarket giant of creating a health hazard by using its nation’s traditional rice dish as a sandwich filling.
WORLD
AFP

Petrol stations: running out of road?

A vintage pump in the Vietnamese hills; a Madrid petrol station topped with a giant sombrero; a multi-coloured futuristic fuel outlet in Dubai -– whatever its form the humble filling stop, emblem of our modern societies, would appear to be running out of road. In Roaix, north of Marseille, a sign for petrol company Antar and an old red pump are reminders that a second-hand store by the road wasn't always here.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

617K+
Followers
64K+
Post
289M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy