A look at Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees as he approaches major home run milestones: Season HR Total: 60 Sunday’s Game: Went 1 for 2 in a 2-0 win over Boston at Yankee Stadium. The game was called after six innings because of rain; Judge was on deck to lead off the bottom of the seventh. Judge has gone five games without a home run and remains just shy of the AL record of 61 set by Roger Maris of the Yankees in 1961. Monday’s Matchup: The Yankees begin a three-game series at Toronto. New York can clinch the AL East title with a victory over the Blue Jays

BRONX, NY ・ 31 MINUTES AGO