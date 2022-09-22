Max Stanard’s interception in the closing minute sealed the victory for the Class 6A No. 1 Manhattan Indians over No. 4 Washburn Rural Friday night 28-25 at Bishop Stadium. The victory marked Manhattan’s third win this season over a ranked opponent. For Manhattan, it also marked a win over the only team to beat them last year during the regular season. The contest saw a number of penalties on both sides of the ball, some early special teams gaffes by both teams. Manhattan won the turnover battle, coughing it up on a fumble in the red zone in the third quarter.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO