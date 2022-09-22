Read full article on original website
Related
1350kman.com
No. 1 Manhattan holds off No. 4 Washburn Rural 28-25
Max Stanard’s interception in the closing minute sealed the victory for the Class 6A No. 1 Manhattan Indians over No. 4 Washburn Rural Friday night 28-25 at Bishop Stadium. The victory marked Manhattan’s third win this season over a ranked opponent. For Manhattan, it also marked a win over the only team to beat them last year during the regular season. The contest saw a number of penalties on both sides of the ball, some early special teams gaffes by both teams. Manhattan won the turnover battle, coughing it up on a fumble in the red zone in the third quarter.
1350kman.com
Pawnee set to kickoff annual ‘Driving the Dream’ fundraiser
Pawnee Mental Health and the Midwest Dream Car Collection are kicking off their annual “Driving the Dream” fundraising event next week. The event starts September 28th with an on-line auction and will conclude with an in-person event October 13th. Pawnee’s Director of Marketing and Development Diane Hinrichs spoke...
1350kman.com
HSFB Week 4 Preview: Manhattan and Washburn Rural Meet in Top 5 Clash
After picking up a road win at Hays last Friday night, 6A #1 Manhattan returns home to Bishop Stadium Friday to begin Centennial League play. The Indians host the #5 team in the class, Washburn Rural, looking to pick up a measure of revenge after the Junior Blues upset the Tribe at home last year, setting up a three-way tie for the league title. Rural is also 3-0 with wins over Piper, De Soto and Wichita East. Coverage of Friday’s game begins at 6:30pm on Newsradio KMAN.
1350kman.com
K-State to Open Big 12 Schedule at Home on New Year’s Eve
MANHATTAN, Kan. (Kansas State Athletics) – Kansas State will open its first Big 12 season under head coach Jerome Tang with a home game on New Year’s Eve against West Virginia, as the conference office announced the league-wide 2022-23 schedule on Friday morning (September 23).. The WVU game...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1350kman.com
RAPID RECAP: Kansas State upsets No. 6 Oklahoma 41-34 in Norman
NORMAN, OKLA. — Unranked Kansas State took a two-touchdown lead on the road at No. 6 Oklahoma with 8:00 left in the fourth quarter before a frantic eight minutes of football concluded with 41-34 Kansas State win on Saturday night at Gaylord Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. After three...
1350kman.com
In Focus 9/23/22 – Riley County Police Department
Friday’s edition of In Focus featured guests from the Riley County Police Department. Administrative Cpt. Josh Kyle and Patrol Cpt. Greg Steere joined the program for the hour, starting off the show discussing increased police enforcement of construction areas on Linear Trail as well as the upcoming National Night Out event.
1350kman.com
Martinez runs his way to silencing doubters in upset win vs. No. 6 Oklahoma
NORMAN, Okla. — Kansas State’s All-American running back Deuce Vaughn stood in a small room inside Gaylord Memorial Stadium on the campus of Memorial Stadium and prepared to answer questions following Kansas State’s (3-1, 1-0 Big 12) dramatic 41-34 victory over No. 6 Oklahoma (3-1, 0-1 Big 12).
1350kman.com
K-State Earns Draw at Iowa State in Big 12 Opener
AMES, Iowa (Kansas State Athletics) – K-State ended a four-match losing streak in Big 12 matches on Thursday night, as the Wildcats earned a draw at Iowa State, 0-0. K-State is now 4-4-2, 0-0-1 Big 12 this season while Iowa State is 3-3-3, 0-0-1. HOW IT HAPPENED. – K-State...
Comments / 0