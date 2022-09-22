Read full article on original website
No. 1 Manhattan holds off No. 4 Washburn Rural 28-25
Max Stanard’s interception in the closing minute sealed the victory for the Class 6A No. 1 Manhattan Indians over No. 4 Washburn Rural Friday night 28-25 at Bishop Stadium. The victory marked Manhattan’s third win this season over a ranked opponent. For Manhattan, it also marked a win over the only team to beat them last year during the regular season. The contest saw a number of penalties on both sides of the ball, some early special teams gaffes by both teams. Manhattan won the turnover battle, coughing it up on a fumble in the red zone in the third quarter.
RAPID RECAP: Kansas State upsets No. 6 Oklahoma 41-34 in Norman
NORMAN, OKLA. — Unranked Kansas State took a two-touchdown lead on the road at No. 6 Oklahoma with 8:00 left in the fourth quarter before a frantic eight minutes of football concluded with 41-34 Kansas State win on Saturday night at Gaylord Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. After three...
Pawnee set to kickoff annual ‘Driving the Dream’ fundraiser
Pawnee Mental Health and the Midwest Dream Car Collection are kicking off their annual “Driving the Dream” fundraising event next week. The event starts September 28th with an on-line auction and will conclude with an in-person event October 13th. Pawnee’s Director of Marketing and Development Diane Hinrichs spoke...
Martinez runs his way to silencing doubters in upset win vs. No. 6 Oklahoma
NORMAN, Okla. — Kansas State’s All-American running back Deuce Vaughn stood in a small room inside Gaylord Memorial Stadium on the campus of Memorial Stadium and prepared to answer questions following Kansas State’s (3-1, 1-0 Big 12) dramatic 41-34 victory over No. 6 Oklahoma (3-1, 0-1 Big 12).
