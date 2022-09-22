An Illinois folk singer who created one of the great “one hit wonder” tunes of the 1960s has died. Jim Post was a singer and songwriter based in Chicago in the ‘60s and ‘70s. In 1968, he and his wife at the time, Cathy Post, had a Top 10 hit called “Reach Out of the Darkness,” under the group name Friend and Lover. The song has been featured in a number of films and TV shows since then. But Post never returned to the Billboard Top 40.

