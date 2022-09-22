ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Fox 32 Chicago

Week in Review: Navy Pier tragedy • Billion-dollar lottery winners • PPP loans used to bond out of jail

CHICAGO - Cook County prosecutors say a woman pushed her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan off Navy Pier and then pretended she didn't know the child, two people have come forward to claim a billion-dollar Mega Millions jackpot, and police in suburban Chicago have arrested 15 people for allegedly using PPP loans to bond out of jail: Here are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
wmay.com

Illinoisan Jim Post, 1960s One Hit Wonder, Dies At 82

An Illinois folk singer who created one of the great “one hit wonder” tunes of the 1960s has died. Jim Post was a singer and songwriter based in Chicago in the ‘60s and ‘70s. In 1968, he and his wife at the time, Cathy Post, had a Top 10 hit called “Reach Out of the Darkness,” under the group name Friend and Lover. The song has been featured in a number of films and TV shows since then. But Post never returned to the Billboard Top 40.
Q985

A website lists one town in Illinois as “Unexpectedly Great”

It is a town in Illinois that you wouldn't think to spend a weekend getaway in. But one website in Illinois says not only should you take a weekend getaway there, but the town is unexpectedly great for a weekend getaway, which town is it...?. According to the website Thrillist.com,...
fox32chicago.com

These Illinois Lottery scratch-offs still have million-dollar prizes available

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - There are at least 13 instant games — or scratch-offs — in Illinois that have at least one million-dollar winning ticket that has yet to be claimed. According to the Illinois Lottery website, the following instant games have prizes worth at least $1 million left. The biggest prize that has yet to be claimed is $7,200,000.
Local 4 WHBF

IL retirees need to claim property tax rebates

Older adults and retirees in Illinois who were not required to file an Illinois income tax return for 2021 are encouraged to claim their property tax rebate of up to $300 by submitting Form IL-1040-PTR to the Illinois Department of Revenue. “Many Illinois residents who filed 2021 state income taxes and claimed a property tax […]
WCIA

Top five fall destinations in Central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With the summer air cooled down, high school football well underway, and grocery stores filled with Halloween candy, fall is officially upon us. In the coming months, you don’t have to travel too far away from home to enjoy what the surrounding areas have to offer. Here are the top five […]
