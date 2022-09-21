Read full article on original website
2023 commit Gai Chol recaps Mississippi State official visit
247Sports three-star center Gai Chol committed to Mississippi State in early July and was the first Bulldog commitment in the Class of 2023. This past weekend, the Greenforest Mccalep (Ga.) Christian Academy product got his first in-person look at the Bulldogs' basketball program. The 7-foot and 235-pound Chol was one...
Bulldogs-Razorbacks kick off at 11:00am to complete season-long State home stand
The longest home stand of Mississippi State’s season concludes next weekend when the Bulldogs host Arkansas on October 8. The SEC Office has announced a 11:00am central kickoff for this annual matchup of Hogs and Dogs, to be aired by the SEC Network. That contest concludes three consecutive Scott...
Early thoughts on Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State
1. Prior to the season, Mississippi State was considered to be the Aggies' primary competition behind Alabama for the SEC West title. However, the Bulldogs' loss at LSU in which they allowed 21 fourth quarter points after a fumbled punt inside their own ten yard line has them at 0-1 in league play has exposed some issues.
No. 20 Arkansas at Mississippi State kickoff time announced
The kickoff time and network for No. 20 Arkansas’ game against Mississippi State in 12 days has been announced. The Razorbacks and Bulldogs will meet for the 33rd time on Saturday, Oct. 8th inside Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville. (Miss.). Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. (CDT) on SEC...
BONEYARD: Bulldogs open three-game homestand with blowout of Falcons
Mississippi State got off to a fast start in all facets of the game on Saturday as they marched to a 17-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. Bowling Green got on the board with their first drive of the second quarter, but from there the Bulldog onslaught continued. Rather than have the third quarter lulls that have plagued the team throughout the previous three games, State built their lead to 38-7. The fourth quarter proved largely academic as Coach Mike Leach's team cruised to a 45-14 victory.
