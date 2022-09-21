Mississippi State got off to a fast start in all facets of the game on Saturday as they marched to a 17-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. Bowling Green got on the board with their first drive of the second quarter, but from there the Bulldog onslaught continued. Rather than have the third quarter lulls that have plagued the team throughout the previous three games, State built their lead to 38-7. The fourth quarter proved largely academic as Coach Mike Leach's team cruised to a 45-14 victory.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 47 MINUTES AGO