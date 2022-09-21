ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

2023 commit Gai Chol recaps Mississippi State official visit

247Sports three-star center Gai Chol committed to Mississippi State in early July and was the first Bulldog commitment in the Class of 2023. This past weekend, the Greenforest Mccalep (Ga.) Christian Academy product got his first in-person look at the Bulldogs' basketball program. The 7-foot and 235-pound Chol was one...
Early thoughts on Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State

1. Prior to the season, Mississippi State was considered to be the Aggies' primary competition behind Alabama for the SEC West title. However, the Bulldogs' loss at LSU in which they allowed 21 fourth quarter points after a fumbled punt inside their own ten yard line has them at 0-1 in league play has exposed some issues.
BONEYARD: Bulldogs open three-game homestand with blowout of Falcons

Mississippi State got off to a fast start in all facets of the game on Saturday as they marched to a 17-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. Bowling Green got on the board with their first drive of the second quarter, but from there the Bulldog onslaught continued. Rather than have the third quarter lulls that have plagued the team throughout the previous three games, State built their lead to 38-7. The fourth quarter proved largely academic as Coach Mike Leach's team cruised to a 45-14 victory.
