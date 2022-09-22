100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, this is the anniversary of the laying of the cornerstone of the Binghamton State Hospital. The hospital was built in 1858 and is one of the city’s oldest and largest institutions. Now, in 1922, it has more than 2,800 patients, 300 attendants and occupies about 1300 acres of land.

