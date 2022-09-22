ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owego, NY

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton's German Club Holds Annual Oktoberfest

For over a hundred years, popular German festival Oktoberfest has found a home in Binghamton. For just 8 dollars, attendees enjoyed a host of German beer and cuisine. A local choir and live band were also featured. After years of pandemic restrictions, organizers said this year's event marked a return...
BINGHAMTON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

100 Years Ago: September 23, 2022

100 years ago today, this is the anniversary of the laying of the cornerstone of the Binghamton State Hospital. The hospital was built in 1858 and is one of the city's oldest and largest institutions. Now, in 1922, it has more than 2,800 patients, 300 attendants and occupies about 1300 acres of land.
BINGHAMTON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Still Looking for First Win After Close Loss to Section III's Corcoran

The Binghamton Patriots hosted the Corcoran Cougars of Section III on Saturday afternoon, hunting their first win of the season. With the game tied 8-8 at halftime, both teams ramped up the scoring, but ultimately the Patriots couldn't piece together a game winning drive in the final minutes of the contest, falling by a score of 22-14. Check out the 2nd Half highlights above!
BINGHAMTON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Susquehanna Valley Hits Field Goal in Overtime, Remains Undefeated

On Saturday afternoon, Susquehanna Valley hosted Newark Valley as they chased a 3-0 start to the season. The game would head to Overtime after a comeback from the visiting Cardinals, with S-V knocking in the game winning field goal to secure the win. Check out the highlights above!
CONKLIN, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Delhi Torches Sidney at Home

The Delhi Bulldogs ran right through Sidney, winning 48-13 at home. The Bulldogs improve to 3-0 on the year.
SIDNEY, NY

