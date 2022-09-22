Read full article on original website
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton's German Club Holds Annual Oktoberfest
For over a hundred years, popular German festival Oktoberfest has found a home in Binghamton. For just 8 dollars, attendees enjoyed a host of German beer and cuisine. A local choir and live band were also featured. After years of pandemic restrictions, organizers said this year's event marked a return...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
100 Years Ago: September 23, 2022
100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, this is the anniversary of the laying of the cornerstone of the Binghamton State Hospital. The hospital was built in 1858 and is one of the city’s oldest and largest institutions. Now, in 1922, it has more than 2,800 patients, 300 attendants and occupies about 1300 acres of land.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Union-Endicott Defeat Express On the Road for 2nd Straight Win
Union-Endicott traveled to Elmira High School to take on the Express on their brand new turf. U-E was searching for their second straight win on the season. Check out the highlights above!
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Vestal Takes Down Undefeated Corning on the Road
The Vestal Golden Bears traveled out west to Class AA Corning-Painted Post, who came into Week 3 undefeated. Check out the highlights above!
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Maine-Endwell Handles Chenango Forks in Battle of State Champions
The Maine-Endwell Spartans took down Chenango Forks on the road 33-21 in a battle of defending state champions. The Spartans went up 21-0 before a Blue Devil comeback, however, a pair of rushing touchdowns in the second half gave M-E the win.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Still Looking for First Win After Close Loss to Section III's Corcoran
The Binghamton Patriots hosted the Corcoran Cougars of Section III on Saturday afternoon, hunting their first win of the season. With the game tied 8-8 at halftime, both teams ramped up the scoring, but ultimately the Patriots couldn't piece together a game winning drive in the final minutes of the contest, falling by a score of 22-14. Check out the 2nd Half highlights above!
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Walton Runs Away With Win in Offensive Shootout with SVEC
The Walton Warriors' offense is lethal as they earn a 60-32 win over Spencer-Van Etten/Candor. The Warriors are now averaging 57 points-per-game through three wins.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Susquehanna Valley Hits Field Goal in Overtime, Remains Undefeated
On Saturday afternoon, Susquehanna Valley hosted Newark Valley as they chased a 3-0 start to the season. The game would head to Overtime after a comeback from the visiting Cardinals, with S-V knocking in the game winning field goal to secure the win. Check out the highlights above!
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Norwich Breaks Losing Streak with Win Over Windsor
The Norwich Purple Tornados welcomed the Windsor Black Knights, looking to get back to a five-hundred record on the season following two straight losses. Check out the highlights above!
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Delhi Torches Sidney at Home
The Delhi Bulldogs ran right through Sidney, winning 48-13 at home. The Bulldogs improve to 3-0 on the year.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
The Hornets Take on the Eagles for Friday Night Football
The Harpursville/Afton Hornets travel to take on the Deposit/Hancock Eagles. Prior to the game both teams had a record of 0-2. The Hornets win 20-12 making this their first win of the season.
