Commercial Dispatch
Live updates: Mississippi State hosts Bowling Green in Bulldogs’ first 11 a.m. game
Mississippi State football seeks a rebound against Bowling Green on Saturday. The Bulldogs (2-1) are coming off a 31-16 loss at LSU last week as they host the Falcons (1-2) at 11 a.m. Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium. The Dispatch will have live updates from Starkville. This story will be...
Commercial Dispatch
Caleb Ducking’s talent, celebration on display as Mississippi State football beats down Bowling Green
STARKVILLE — Will Rogers cleared his throat loudly. Waiting in a gray chair at the back of the room, the Mississippi State quarterback did his best to get wide receiver Caleb Ducking to notice his presence. Ducking had credited fellow wideout Jaden Walley — rather than Rogers — with...
Commercial Dispatch
How Mississippi State plans to avoid becoming Bowling Green’s next Power Five victim
STARKVILLE — Bowling Green has 18 wins all time against current Power Five teams, including four combined over Southeastern Conference schools Missouri and Kentucky. Mississippi State doesn’t want to be the next name on the Falcons’ hit list. At 11 a.m. Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium, MSU...
Commercial Dispatch
How to watch, prediction, more for Mississippi State, Ole Miss football games
Mississippi State and Ole Miss are both at home for the first time since their Sept. 3 season openers. The Bulldogs play host to Bowling Green, while the Rebels welcome Tulsa to Oxford. More information on Saturday’s games is below. Bowling Green (1-2) at Mississippi State (2-1) Where: Davis...
Commercial Dispatch
West Point rolls over Lafayette behind Daniels’ career night
OXFORD — West Point rolled for the second consecutive week, kicking off district play with a dominant 59-35 win over Lafayette (1-4, 0-1 Region 1-5A). Defense was optional early in the contest with West Point (2-2, 1-0 Region 1-5A) kicking the scoring off with a 6-yard touchdown run from Keshawn Henley to grab a 7-0 lead. Lafayette responded quickly with a 31 yard rushing touchdown from Jay Reed to tie it up.
Commercial Dispatch
Columbus notches first win of season in low-scoring affair against New Hope
Columbus football had just stopped New Hope within the Trojans’ 5-yard line on third and long, and the visitors were forced to punt out of their end zone. New Hope was leading just 3-0 at the time, with less than nine minutes remaining in the fourth quarter of Friday night’s game at Columbus High.
Commercial Dispatch
Angela Conner
COLUMBUS — Angela Gail Conner, 55, died Sept. 22, 2022. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, at Carter’s Funeral Services, with Steven L. James Sr. officiang. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Conner was born Jan. 22, 1967, in Columbus,...
Commercial Dispatch
Friday’s prep football scores (Sept. 23)
NC — Martavius Wicks 80 pass from Lamar Stewart (Jadquist Clark 2-pt pass from Stewart good), clock 11:15. L — Swahili Earby 30 pass from Xavier Hunt (Ceidrick Hunt kick), clock 8:08. L — Kendon Sanders 4 run (kick failed), clock 3:42. Fourth quarter. L — Sanders...
Commercial Dispatch
Starkville suffers first loss at Madison Central
MADISON — They are the defending Class 6A state champions for a reason. And it showed Friday night. In dominant fashion along with stout defense and the play of quarterback Vic Sutton, Madison Central raced past Starkville 41-21 in a top-10 showdown and in the Region 2-6A opener at The Jungle.
Commercial Dispatch
Louisville overpowers resilient Noxubee County late in bounce-back win
LOUISVILLE — Shunterrion Sherrod’s interception had Noxubee County set up in the red zone early in the third quarter in front of a stunned Louisville home crowd. The Tigers scored on their first offensive play of the second half and forced the turnover with their first defensive play.
Commercial Dispatch
Game of the week: Columbus looks for its first win of the season against New Hope
Through the first four weeks of the 2022 high school football season, it’s been a rough go of things for Columbus. The Falcons (0-4) were shut out through their first three games, not scoring until the third quarter of last week’s 28-6 loss at home against Tupelo. Last...
Commercial Dispatch
Junior Auxiliary of Columbus welcomes new Provisional Class
The Junior Auxiliary of Columbus is pleased to welcome 16 local women into service as part of the 2022-2023 Provisional Class. Over the course of the next six months, these 16 women will train under the direction of Parliamentarian, Mary Tana Garner, who will lead weekly meetings and educate the class on the history, purpose and function of the organization.
Commercial Dispatch
Caledonia defense shines but offense scuffles in loss to Aberdeen
CALEDONIA — The Caledonia High School defense wanted one last chance. The Cavaliers forced an Aberdeen fumble at the Bulldogs’ 43-yard line with 2:14 left in Friday’s home game. The turnover gave the Cavs, trailing by five points, a short field and a final shot at a comeback win.
Commercial Dispatch
Ollie Tate
COLUMBUS — Ollie Earl Tate, 67, died Sept. 15, 2022, at his residence. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Columbus High School, with the Rev. Everett Little officiating. Burial will follow at Brick M.B. Church Cemetery. Visitation is from 2-6 p.m. today, at Carter’s Funeral Services. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Annie Frierson
COLUMBUS — Annie Louise Lanier Frierson, 78, died Sept. 17, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Canaan M.B. Church, with the Rev. Al Latham officiating. Burial will follow at Sandfield Cemetery. Visitation is from 2-6 p.m. today, at Carter’s Funeral Services. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Roses and thorns: 9-25-22
A rose to the 17 Golden Triangle high school students who have been named as National Merit Scholarship semifinalists, among the 16,000 students chosen for the distinction nation-wide. Two of the students — Soyeon Park and Jackson Shapley attend Starkville High School. Mississippi School for Math and Science, widely considered the top academic high school in the state, had the remaining 15 semifinalists: Daniel Caton, Chloe Dobbins, Andra Dusin, Madison Echols, Nathan George, John Hagood, David Johnson, Vivek Nagarajan, Ryan Neal, Elsa Pfrenger, Dylan Randall, Mandy Sun, Lauren Varner and Richard Zheng. The nationwide pool of semifinalists, representing less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state. These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,250 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be offered next spring. About 95 percent of the semifinalists are expected to attain finalist standing, and approximately half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title. We congratulate our scholars on this impressive distinction.
Commercial Dispatch
120-foot cross raised along Highway 25, south of Starkville
After three years of planning, fundraising and problems finding a location, the Cross of Christ for Starkville was raised on Thursday morning. “It’s very exciting, obviously,” said Bob Daniels, president for the citizen organization that coordinated the effort. “It’s been three years since we first started talking about it, and we’ve been looking forward to this day for a while. Some of us had said it’s hard to believe it’s here. We didn’t think it would ever get here.”
Commercial Dispatch
Letter: Be a part of our Bee
I lost my round in the Monroe County District Level Spelling Bee because, in a moment of anxiety, I ended doctor with ‘er’. There’s nothing quite like the rush of walking up to the microphone to spell your word. In fact, since Wilson Beck and I started the process of saving the Mississippi State Spelling Bee in 2021, we’ve found that it’s a universal and singular experience. It’s a memory that cannot be lost and a word that sticks with you forever. We’ve heard so many of these stories now. I even remember getting an invoice in the mail from a pool cleaning service where the owner of the business included a thank you note for our ‘Bee’ work because of his fond memories of such events.
Commercial Dispatch
Ask Rufus: The Mississippi National Guard deployed to the Mexican border
No, that headline is not from now but from 1916. Friction between the U.S. and Mexico quickly arose after Pancho Villa’s raid on Columbus, New Mexico, in 1916. Then after Gen. “Black Jack” Pershing led U.S. troops into Mexico in pursuit of Villa and did not withdraw back to the U.S. when demanded by Mexico, the two neighbors almost went to war. Fearing war with Mexico, President Woodrow Wilson called up much of the National Guard. The Columbus and West Point companies were called up as infantry, and the Aberdeen was called up and became the machine gun company. This marked the end of the old local militia units as such.
Commercial Dispatch
Bennie Bush Sr.
COLUMBUS — Bennie C. “Wheat” Bush Sr., 73, died Sept. 11, 2022, at University Medical Center in Jackson. Services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, at Greater Mt. Zion M.B. Church in Brooksville, with Randy Brewer officiating. Burial will follow at Pilgrim Rest M.B. Church Cemetery. Visitation is from 2-6 p.m. today, at Carter’s Funeral Services. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
