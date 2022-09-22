ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Commercial Dispatch

Who has the edge between Mississippi State football, Bowling Green?

Mississippi State looks to bounce back from its first loss of the season. The Bulldogs (2-1) will host Bowling Green (1-2) at 11 a.m. Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium. The Dispatch examined which team has the edge at each position. Quarterback. Bowling Green’s Matt McDonald has thrown 10 touchdown passes...
Commercial Dispatch

Starkville suffers first loss at Madison Central

MADISON — They are the defending Class 6A state champions for a reason. And it showed Friday night. In dominant fashion along with stout defense and the play of quarterback Vic Sutton, Madison Central raced past Starkville 41-21 in a top-10 showdown and in the Region 2-6A opener at The Jungle.
Commercial Dispatch

Columbus notches first win of season in low-scoring affair against New Hope

Columbus football had just stopped New Hope within the Trojans’ 5-yard line on third and long, and the visitors were forced to punt out of their end zone. New Hope was leading just 3-0 at the time, with less than nine minutes remaining in the fourth quarter of Friday night’s game at Columbus High.
Commercial Dispatch

West Point rolls over Lafayette behind Daniels’ career night

OXFORD — West Point rolled for the second consecutive week, kicking off district play with a dominant 59-35 win over Lafayette (1-4, 0-1 Region 1-5A). Defense was optional early in the contest with West Point (2-2, 1-0 Region 1-5A) kicking the scoring off with a 6-yard touchdown run from Keshawn Henley to grab a 7-0 lead. Lafayette responded quickly with a 31 yard rushing touchdown from Jay Reed to tie it up.
Commercial Dispatch

Friday’s prep football scores (Sept. 23)

NC — Martavius Wicks 80 pass from Lamar Stewart (Jadquist Clark 2-pt pass from Stewart good), clock 11:15. L — Swahili Earby 30 pass from Xavier Hunt (Ceidrick Hunt kick), clock 8:08. L — Kendon Sanders 4 run (kick failed), clock 3:42. Fourth quarter. L — Sanders...
Commercial Dispatch

Caledonia defense shines but offense scuffles in loss to Aberdeen

CALEDONIA — The Caledonia High School defense wanted one last chance. The Cavaliers forced an Aberdeen fumble at the Bulldogs’ 43-yard line with 2:14 left in Friday’s home game. The turnover gave the Cavs, trailing by five points, a short field and a final shot at a comeback win.
Commercial Dispatch

MUW volleyball swept at home by Bethel (Tenn.)

Mississippi University for Women volleyball suffered a second straight 3-0 defeat on Thursday night, losing to Bethel University (Tennessee) at Pohl Gymnasium. The Wildcats (10-4) showed their strength from the start, and while the Owls (6-6) had some promising moments, they weren’t able to sustain momentum or dictate play.
Commercial Dispatch

Junior Auxiliary of Columbus welcomes new Provisional Class

The Junior Auxiliary of Columbus is pleased to welcome 16 local women into service as part of the 2022-2023 Provisional Class. Over the course of the next six months, these 16 women will train under the direction of Parliamentarian, Mary Tana Garner, who will lead weekly meetings and educate the class on the history, purpose and function of the organization.
Commercial Dispatch

120-foot cross raised along Highway 25, south of Starkville

After three years of planning, fundraising and problems finding a location, the Cross of Christ for Starkville was raised on Thursday morning. “It’s very exciting, obviously,” said Bob Daniels, president for the citizen organization that coordinated the effort. “It’s been three years since we first started talking about it, and we’ve been looking forward to this day for a while. Some of us had said it’s hard to believe it’s here. We didn’t think it would ever get here.”
Commercial Dispatch

Annie Frierson

COLUMBUS — Annie Louise Lanier Frierson, 78, died Sept. 17, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Canaan M.B. Church, with the Rev. Al Latham officiating. Burial will follow at Sandfield Cemetery. Visitation is from 2-6 p.m. today, at Carter’s Funeral Services. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch

Ollie Tate

COLUMBUS — Ollie Earl Tate, 67, died Sept. 15, 2022, at his residence. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Columbus High School, with the Rev. Everett Little officiating. Burial will follow at Brick M.B. Church Cemetery. Visitation is from 2-6 p.m. today, at Carter’s Funeral Services. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
wcbi.com

CMSD lays down the rules for K-8 students at events

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The rules have changed at the Columbus High football field. Here is what you need to know before you go. Kindergarten students through 8th grade must be with an adult at school events. Children will not be allowed to attend events like football games if they are without a grown-up. Children must remain with the adult at all times. In fact, unescorted students in K-8 will be escorted from school events. High school-age siblings will not count as a student’s guardian.
Commercial Dispatch

Roses and thorns: 9-25-22

A rose to the 17 Golden Triangle high school students who have been named as National Merit Scholarship semifinalists, among the 16,000 students chosen for the distinction nation-wide. Two of the students — Soyeon Park and Jackson Shapley attend Starkville High School. Mississippi School for Math and Science, widely considered the top academic high school in the state, had the remaining 15 semifinalists: Daniel Caton, Chloe Dobbins, Andra Dusin, Madison Echols, Nathan George, John Hagood, David Johnson, Vivek Nagarajan, Ryan Neal, Elsa Pfrenger, Dylan Randall, Mandy Sun, Lauren Varner and Richard Zheng. The nationwide pool of semifinalists, representing less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state. These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,250 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be offered next spring. About 95 percent of the semifinalists are expected to attain finalist standing, and approximately half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title. We congratulate our scholars on this impressive distinction.
