Read full article on original website
Related
Commercial Dispatch
Live updates: Mississippi State hosts Bowling Green in Bulldogs’ first 11 a.m. game
Mississippi State football seeks a rebound against Bowling Green on Saturday. The Bulldogs (2-1) are coming off a 31-16 loss at LSU last week as they host the Falcons (1-2) at 11 a.m. Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium. The Dispatch will have live updates from Starkville. This story will be...
Commercial Dispatch
Caleb Ducking’s talent, celebration on display as Mississippi State football beats down Bowling Green
STARKVILLE — Will Rogers cleared his throat loudly. Waiting in a gray chair at the back of the room, the Mississippi State quarterback did his best to get wide receiver Caleb Ducking to notice his presence. Ducking had credited fellow wideout Jaden Walley — rather than Rogers — with...
Commercial Dispatch
Who has the edge between Mississippi State football, Bowling Green?
Mississippi State looks to bounce back from its first loss of the season. The Bulldogs (2-1) will host Bowling Green (1-2) at 11 a.m. Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium. The Dispatch examined which team has the edge at each position. Quarterback. Bowling Green’s Matt McDonald has thrown 10 touchdown passes...
Commercial Dispatch
How to watch, prediction, more for Mississippi State, Ole Miss football games
Mississippi State and Ole Miss are both at home for the first time since their Sept. 3 season openers. The Bulldogs play host to Bowling Green, while the Rebels welcome Tulsa to Oxford. More information on Saturday’s games is below. Bowling Green (1-2) at Mississippi State (2-1) Where: Davis...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Natchez Democrat
Back Home: Dunbar making trip to Magnolia State in game against Bulldogs
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Cathedral alumni and former Jackson State offensive lineman Cedric Dunbar II is coming home this week. He and the Bowling Green University football team will travel to Starkville for a matchup against Mississippi State. It is the first time Dunbar will be back in the...
mississippiscoreboard.com
DEFENDING MHSAA CLASS 6A STATE CHAMPION MADISON CENTRAL GETS IMPRESSIVE WIN OVER PREVIOUSLY UNDEFEATED STARKVILLE
Madison Central looked like a team which could make a run at a second straight MHSAA Class 6A state championship Friday night as the Jaguars were impressive with a 41-21 victory over previously undefeated Starkville in the Class 6A, Region 2 opener for both teams. Madison Central led 41-7 midway...
Commercial Dispatch
Starkville suffers first loss at Madison Central
MADISON — They are the defending Class 6A state champions for a reason. And it showed Friday night. In dominant fashion along with stout defense and the play of quarterback Vic Sutton, Madison Central raced past Starkville 41-21 in a top-10 showdown and in the Region 2-6A opener at The Jungle.
Commercial Dispatch
Columbus notches first win of season in low-scoring affair against New Hope
Columbus football had just stopped New Hope within the Trojans’ 5-yard line on third and long, and the visitors were forced to punt out of their end zone. New Hope was leading just 3-0 at the time, with less than nine minutes remaining in the fourth quarter of Friday night’s game at Columbus High.
RELATED PEOPLE
Commercial Dispatch
West Point rolls over Lafayette behind Daniels’ career night
OXFORD — West Point rolled for the second consecutive week, kicking off district play with a dominant 59-35 win over Lafayette (1-4, 0-1 Region 1-5A). Defense was optional early in the contest with West Point (2-2, 1-0 Region 1-5A) kicking the scoring off with a 6-yard touchdown run from Keshawn Henley to grab a 7-0 lead. Lafayette responded quickly with a 31 yard rushing touchdown from Jay Reed to tie it up.
Commercial Dispatch
Louisville overpowers resilient Noxubee County late in bounce-back win
LOUISVILLE — Shunterrion Sherrod’s interception had Noxubee County set up in the red zone early in the third quarter in front of a stunned Louisville home crowd. The Tigers scored on their first offensive play of the second half and forced the turnover with their first defensive play.
Commercial Dispatch
Friday’s prep football scores (Sept. 23)
NC — Martavius Wicks 80 pass from Lamar Stewart (Jadquist Clark 2-pt pass from Stewart good), clock 11:15. L — Swahili Earby 30 pass from Xavier Hunt (Ceidrick Hunt kick), clock 8:08. L — Kendon Sanders 4 run (kick failed), clock 3:42. Fourth quarter. L — Sanders...
Commercial Dispatch
Caledonia defense shines but offense scuffles in loss to Aberdeen
CALEDONIA — The Caledonia High School defense wanted one last chance. The Cavaliers forced an Aberdeen fumble at the Bulldogs’ 43-yard line with 2:14 left in Friday’s home game. The turnover gave the Cavs, trailing by five points, a short field and a final shot at a comeback win.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Commercial Dispatch
Game of the week: Columbus looks for its first win of the season against New Hope
Through the first four weeks of the 2022 high school football season, it’s been a rough go of things for Columbus. The Falcons (0-4) were shut out through their first three games, not scoring until the third quarter of last week’s 28-6 loss at home against Tupelo. Last...
Commercial Dispatch
MUW volleyball swept at home by Bethel (Tenn.)
Mississippi University for Women volleyball suffered a second straight 3-0 defeat on Thursday night, losing to Bethel University (Tennessee) at Pohl Gymnasium. The Wildcats (10-4) showed their strength from the start, and while the Owls (6-6) had some promising moments, they weren’t able to sustain momentum or dictate play.
Commercial Dispatch
Junior Auxiliary of Columbus welcomes new Provisional Class
The Junior Auxiliary of Columbus is pleased to welcome 16 local women into service as part of the 2022-2023 Provisional Class. Over the course of the next six months, these 16 women will train under the direction of Parliamentarian, Mary Tana Garner, who will lead weekly meetings and educate the class on the history, purpose and function of the organization.
Commercial Dispatch
120-foot cross raised along Highway 25, south of Starkville
After three years of planning, fundraising and problems finding a location, the Cross of Christ for Starkville was raised on Thursday morning. “It’s very exciting, obviously,” said Bob Daniels, president for the citizen organization that coordinated the effort. “It’s been three years since we first started talking about it, and we’ve been looking forward to this day for a while. Some of us had said it’s hard to believe it’s here. We didn’t think it would ever get here.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Commercial Dispatch
Annie Frierson
COLUMBUS — Annie Louise Lanier Frierson, 78, died Sept. 17, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Canaan M.B. Church, with the Rev. Al Latham officiating. Burial will follow at Sandfield Cemetery. Visitation is from 2-6 p.m. today, at Carter’s Funeral Services. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Ollie Tate
COLUMBUS — Ollie Earl Tate, 67, died Sept. 15, 2022, at his residence. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Columbus High School, with the Rev. Everett Little officiating. Burial will follow at Brick M.B. Church Cemetery. Visitation is from 2-6 p.m. today, at Carter’s Funeral Services. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
wcbi.com
CMSD lays down the rules for K-8 students at events
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The rules have changed at the Columbus High football field. Here is what you need to know before you go. Kindergarten students through 8th grade must be with an adult at school events. Children will not be allowed to attend events like football games if they are without a grown-up. Children must remain with the adult at all times. In fact, unescorted students in K-8 will be escorted from school events. High school-age siblings will not count as a student’s guardian.
Commercial Dispatch
Roses and thorns: 9-25-22
A rose to the 17 Golden Triangle high school students who have been named as National Merit Scholarship semifinalists, among the 16,000 students chosen for the distinction nation-wide. Two of the students — Soyeon Park and Jackson Shapley attend Starkville High School. Mississippi School for Math and Science, widely considered the top academic high school in the state, had the remaining 15 semifinalists: Daniel Caton, Chloe Dobbins, Andra Dusin, Madison Echols, Nathan George, John Hagood, David Johnson, Vivek Nagarajan, Ryan Neal, Elsa Pfrenger, Dylan Randall, Mandy Sun, Lauren Varner and Richard Zheng. The nationwide pool of semifinalists, representing less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state. These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,250 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be offered next spring. About 95 percent of the semifinalists are expected to attain finalist standing, and approximately half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title. We congratulate our scholars on this impressive distinction.
Comments / 0