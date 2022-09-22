Read full article on original website
Related
Squirrel causes over 10,000 people to lose power in Virginia
More than 10,000 people in eastern Virginia were plunged into darkness by a power outage that officials said was caused by a squirrel.Residents of Kempsville, a town in Virginia Beach, were sent into darkness just before 9am on Thursday when a transformer in the neighbourhood shut down.Although power was restored by 10am, according to WAVY-TV, as many as 10,000 people were affected by the unexpected loss of electricity. Officials said the squirrel was able to get inside an electricity substation, where it touched a transformer that short-circuited – causing the outage.“The squirrel got between a circuit breaker and a...
Local firm to design regional sports facility in Williamsburg
A proposed $45 million regional indoor sports facility for the Williamsburg area is one step closer to reality.
Brief lockdowns at 2 Norfolk schools Friday
10 On Your Side confirmed with Norfolk Public Schools that Jacox Elementary and Booker T. Washington High schools were briefly placed on lockdown Friday.
WAVY News 10
HBCUs Paving the Way: Elizabeth City State University
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Through teaching, research and community engagement, the mission of Elizabeth City State University is to promote economic, social, and environmental progress for the people of northeastern North Carolina, the state, and the nation. Along with its 28 baccalaureate degrees and four master’s degrees, ECSU is home to the only 4-year aviation science degree program in North Carolina.
Comments / 0