More than 10,000 people in eastern Virginia were plunged into darkness by a power outage that officials said was caused by a squirrel.Residents of Kempsville, a town in Virginia Beach, were sent into darkness just before 9am on Thursday when a transformer in the neighbourhood shut down.Although power was restored by 10am, according to WAVY-TV, as many as 10,000 people were affected by the unexpected loss of electricity. Officials said the squirrel was able to get inside an electricity substation, where it touched a transformer that short-circuited – causing the outage.“The squirrel got between a circuit breaker and a...

