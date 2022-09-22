Before and After: A Retiree’s Renovated 550-Square-Foot Home Fits Their Needs Perfectly

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
idesignarch.com
Elegant Cottage Style Luxury Home on Lake Minnetonka
This gorgeous lakeside home in Wayzata, Minnesota features a dramatic cottage style architecture with a timeless look. The property enjoys commanding views of Smith Bay on Lake Minnetonka. The architecture of the house is a blend of modern and traditional design by David Charlez Designs. It was built by Stonewood...
Hastings Star Gazette
PHOTOS: Beautifully updated house with pool for sale in Hastings
An absolutely stunning property awaits in Hastings. This masterfully updated home is surrounded by over 5 acres of complete beauty. Numerous updates include: siding, roof, furnace and AC, flooring, decking and a new primary ensuite (with laundry) that offers a quiet retreat. The light, bright main floor has vaulted ceilings,...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
PHOTOS: House with extra apartment for sale in Cannon Falls
Perfect starter home or investment property sitting in the heart of Cannon Falls. Located within walking distance to multiple shops, breweries and the Cannon Falls Winery. This home offers enough space for a large family or someone looking to offset their mortgage by renting out the basement. The lower level is currently rented out. It has one bedroom, one bath, a kitchen, family room and a hobby room.
10 restaurants Twin Cities locals love
The Twin Cities is home to a host of nationally recognized restaurants. But today, we want to recognize the ones that have been quietly doing their thing for years. From family-owned institutions to under-the-radar cocktail bars, here are some of the places we go back to again and again. 🍜...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minnesota brewpub to bring seasonal eatery to south metro park
Antlers Park & Swimming Beach is set to undergo roughly $11.6 million in improvements in 2023. The city of Lakeville has also agreed to work with a private partner to bring food and beverage service to the park. Courtesy of city of Lakeville. The City of Lakeville and a locally-owned...
MEOW! Minnesota’s First Cat Café Has Opened A Second Location
Five years ago, the very first Cat Café opened in Minneapolis, Minnesota and a couple months ago the owners added a second location. If you love cats and coffee this might be your favorite thing ever. You can find out what a Cat Café is and learn more about this unique Minnesota business below.
Marx Fusion Bistro closes after 20 years in downtown Stillwater
Mark Fusion Bistro & Wine Bar at 241 Main Street S. in Stillwater has closed after 20 years in business. Courtesy of city of Stillwater. Marx Fusion Bistro & Wine Bar has permanently closed after 20 years in downtown Stillwater. Owners Mark and Lydia Hanson shared the news in a...
Large fire burns apartment in Plymouth, displaces residents
PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- No one was injured after an apartment complex in a northwest Minneapolis suburb caught fire Saturday evening, displacing multiple residents.Firefighters responded to the fire at the 15300 block of 18th Avenue North in Plymouth shortly after 7 p.m.Responders say they arrived to find a large portion of the exterior of the building on fire, extending up all three floors and into the attic.Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly, and investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.Red Cross is assisting the property management company in providing resources to residents who need assistance.
IN THIS ARTICLE
twincitieslive.com
Church Basement Ladies
The beloved wisecracking and tune-slinging characters known as the Church Basement Ladies are ready to entertain you with a heartwarming and hilarious brand new musical called, “Plowin’ Thru.” TCL reporter Kristin Haubrich heads to The Ames Center in Burnsville for a preview. Plowin’ Thru runs through February...
The long-awaited Chicken Guy never opened, so the Mall of America is suing
The Mall of America is suing a restaurant and its co-owner, alleging it signed a lease agreement, failed to pay rent and ultimately never opened. The chain restaurant, Chicken Guy, and its co-founder Robert Earl are named as the defendants in the lawsuit. The fast-casual establishment was also co-founded by celebrity chef Guy Fieri, but only Earl's name is on the lawsuit filed in Hennepin County.
rejournals.com
United Properties starts construction of four-story residential community near Minneapolis
United Properties has started construction of The Ellie, a four-story residential community development on six acres in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Located 12 miles southwest of downtown Minneapolis at the intersection of Lincoln Lane and Eden Prairie Road, The Ellie will consist of 239 studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments. Twenty-five percent of the residential units will be affordable.
Minneapolis BBQ food trucks fight "archaic" city ordinance forcing them to shut down external smokers
MINNEAPOLIS -- Two Minneapolis barbecue food trucks are fighting what they call an "archaic" city ordinance that will force them to shut down their offset smokers at the end of the month.Animales Barbeque Co and Boomin Barbecue say they were told by the city that food trucks are not allowed to have anything outside the footprint of the truck itself.Animales says they've been running their external smoker since they opened in August of 2018 and passed multiple inspections with it in view. But still, it's against city ordinance and they'll no longer be able to use the smoker come Oct. 1.The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thriftyminnesota.com
Pearson Family Farm (Ramsey) – 50% Off Wristbands!
Get 50% off wristbands to enjoy fall fun at Pearson Family Farm in Ramsey!. Pearson Family Farm in Ramsey is a stop you may want to add to your fall bucket list this year. They’re open DAILY from 10 am – 6 pm through October 31. Activities include...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Brunch In Minnesota
Here's where you can find it and what to order.
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Minnetonka, MN
Just west of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Minnetonka is known for its breathtaking natural beauty and scenery. But it’s also famous for being home to a variety of restaurants that appeal to any palate. Keep reading to discover the 14 Best Restaurants in Minnetonka. 1. Blue Birch. $$ | (952) 935-5500...
5 Minnesota cities to visit for the best of fall colors
When autumn makes its appearance, many a Minnesotan starts planning day trips to take in the fall colors. The typical fall colors season starts in northern Minnesota in mid-September, and continues in southern Minnesota until mid-October. But where to go to get a glimpse of orange, red, and yellow? Here...
mspmag.com
Soul Asylum's Dave Pirner Is at Home Again in Minneapolis
These days, you can find Dave Pirner in his favorite back booth at The Lowry. At 58, he’s living full time in Minneapolis for the first time in forever. He sold his house in New Orleans and moved all his stuff up into his house in Kenwood. It’s the house he used to joke “that ‘Runaway Train’ built”—not too far from the Uptown neighborhood he used to scour for Ramones records back when he was a trumpet player in jazz band at Minneapolis’s long-gone West High School.
Beloved Stillwater pirate chef Shawn Smalley dies at 45
The distinctive chef of a former Stillwater restaurant and pirate bar has died at the age of 45. Shawn Smalley, who ran Smalley's Caribbean Barbeque and Pirate Bar for a decade before its closure in 2018, died on Sept. 9. He had gone into cardiac arrest following a seizure, and...
Missing: Johnathan Anderl last seen leaving MacPhail Center for Music in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS – A Crystal man who lives with autism is missing after leaving the MacPhail Center for Music Thursday evening in downtown Minneapolis.Johnathan Anderl, 39, was seen in surveillance video exiting the education center, located at 501 Second Street in Downtown East, at about 5:20 p.m. before heading towards West River Parkway. Anderl is 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a medium build, and weighs about 180 pounds. He has a short beard and short brown hair with a receding hairline.He was wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt, khaki shorts and tennis shoes with long socks.Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
fox9.com
134-year-old Hopkins church holds its final service
HOPKINS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Many churches have struggled to get parishioners to return for mass after restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic kept many congregations apart. In Hopkins, that might have accelerated the undoing of Mizpah United Church of Christ, which shut its doors for good on Sunday. "It’s hard...
Apartment Therapy
58K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Saving the world, one room at a time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1