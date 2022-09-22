ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

247Sports

Georgia football remains No. 1 in Week 5 Coaches Poll

After four weeks of football, the USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll has been updated and Georgia, coming off a 39-22 home win over Kent State, remains No. 1, with Alabama still at No. 2. Georgia received 34 first-place votes, down from 40 last week, while Alabama went from 24 first-place votes to 26. Ohio State improved from one vote to four votes.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Column: Morning-after thoughts and something Lane Kiffin said last night

After a night's sleep to let it all sink in, I woke up this morning to the fact that the Ole Miss Rebels are 4-0, will be nationally ranked when the polls come out later today and have every single goal they could have possibly had in the preseason still in front of them. They still have a game of huge importance now just six days away when Kentucky, another unbeaten nationally-ranked team, comes calling to Oxford.
OXFORD, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paging#American Football#Buckeyes
247Sports

Jonathan Mingo ready to abide by Kiffin's '24-hour' rule

The Ole Miss Rebels are officially 4-0 for the first time since 2015. However, there wasn’t much celebration between coaches, players and fans. Well that’s because the Rebels struggled mightily in the second half against an opponent they thought never should’ve been in the game when the fourth quarter hit, but that’s exactly what they got.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

UNC-Notre Dame: Mack Brown Postgame

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. ---North Carolina suffered its first loss of the season at the hands of Notre Dame, 45-32, Saturday at Kenan Stadium. While the Tar Heels opened the game with a 7-0 lead, the Irish set the tone with 24 unanswered second-quarter points and never looked back. The Tar Heels' defense allowed 576 total yards, dominated up front and were prone to many missed assignments on the back end. The high level of offensive production that came from returning receivers Josh Downs and Antoine Green—with two touchdowns apiece— was overshadowed by a defense that had no answer, which produced a 287-66 Irish advantage in rushing yards. Quarterback Drake Maye completed 17-of-32 attempts for 301 yards with five touchdowns.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Everything Greg Schiano said after Rutgers' loss to Iowa

Rutgers dropped a home game tonight against Iowa by the final of 27-10. Two defensive touchdowns by Iowa were the difference in this one as Rutgers fell to 3-1 on the season. Iowa pulled even at 3-1 as this was the first Big Ten game for both teams. The Scarlet Knights trailed 17-3 at halftime and that was just too much to overcome against a stour Hawkeye defense.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
247Sports

Five-star DL David Hicks locks in commitment date

Katy (Texas) Paetow five-star defensive lineman David Hicks will commit Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 4:30 pm EST, his father tells 247Sports. ESPN will have the broadcast. Hicks is tabbed by the Top247 as the No. 1 defensive lineman in the 2023 class and No. 1 prospect in Texas. Oklahoma is...
EDUCATION
247Sports

Sights and Sounds: Buckeyes overwhelm Wisconsin in Big Ten opener

We have photos and postgame videos from Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of Wisconsin from Saturday night at Ohio Stadium. Special thanks to Dan Harker for his help with photos. A crowd in excess of 105,000 was on hand as Ohio State asked fans to “Wear Black” for the season’s third night home game in four weeks. Click here for our full report on the game.
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Fantastic 47: No. 2, Patrick Mahomes

In 2024, Texas Tech will commence its 100th season of college football. Many programs that started at the same level as Texas Tech, i.e. at the bottom, went extinct or remained on the lower rungs of college football’s ladder. What became of Howard Payne, St. Edwards, Haskell Institute and Wayland Baptist, all early opponents of the Red Raiders? None of those hazy names from bygone years are presently on the football landscape, and some simply no longer exist. For Texas Tech football to be where it is today, in one of the five premiere conferences in college football, is a tremendous accomplishment authored by several generations of administrators, coaches, players and fans over the course of nearly a century. It was not set in stone that Texas Tech football would flourish rather than vanish for approximately 70 years, as it did at Wayland Baptist.
LUBBOCK, TX
247Sports

SEC Nation show headed to Oxford for Ole Miss/Kentucky

SEC Network’s weekly, traveling pre-game show, SEC Nation Presented by Johnsonville, arrives in Oxford for Week 5 to preview a ranked showdown between No. 11 Ole Miss and No. 8 Kentucky. The show will broadcast from The Grove for the eighth time on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 9-11 a.m. CT, on SEC Network.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Bryan Harsin hot-seat talks ignite, what media is saying after Missouri game

If fired before the season ends and his contract is over, Auburn owes Harsin a sizable buyout, totaling more than $15 million. "The Auburn money people, they never wanted Harsin to get hired. And the AD who hired him, he was forced out last month," Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman said Saturday on Big Noon Kickoff. "Making matters worse, they're ranked No. 55 in recruiting and that is last in the SEC. You have a coach here who really has got nobody supporting him. So right now, he's never had much of a chance to get any traction there."
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Post-game Podcast: Penalties, mental mistakes, missed tackles/opportunities cost Sooners in 41-34 loss to KSU

PostGame: Penalties, poor tackling, missed opportunities cost Sooners AGAIN with Kansas State| What can OU do moving forward| Can this team fix the issues from Saturday night?| Recruiting ramifications| MORE. ***Podcast Links Below & Timestamps for topics below them... Stitcher:. Spotify:. Android:. APPLE:. Topics TimeStamps. 00:00 - Podcast intro. 03:00...
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Iowa State DB Beau Freyley ejected for targeting against Baylor

Officials ejected Iowa State defensive back Beau Freyler on the opening drive against Baylor for targeting. Officials did not throw a flag on the initial play, in what looked like a routine tackle for Freyler. However, after he made the tackle, the officials went to a booth review for targeting. Freyler appeared to dip his head, but his helmet made contact with Baylor running back Richard Reese.
AMES, IA
247Sports

247Sports

