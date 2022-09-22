Read full article on original website
Videos: Paul Chryst, Badgers Frustrated by Blowout Loss to Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio. -- Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst as well as senior nose tackle Keeanu Benton, junior linebacker Nick Herbig, and junior quarterback Graham Mertz addressed the media following Saturday's 52-21 loss to No. 3 Ohio State. The Buckeyes scored 28 unanswered points to open up the game. OSU out-gained...
Georgia football remains No. 1 in Week 5 Coaches Poll
After four weeks of football, the USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll has been updated and Georgia, coming off a 39-22 home win over Kent State, remains No. 1, with Alabama still at No. 2. Georgia received 34 first-place votes, down from 40 last week, while Alabama went from 24 first-place votes to 26. Ohio State improved from one vote to four votes.
Column: Morning-after thoughts and something Lane Kiffin said last night
After a night's sleep to let it all sink in, I woke up this morning to the fact that the Ole Miss Rebels are 4-0, will be nationally ranked when the polls come out later today and have every single goal they could have possibly had in the preseason still in front of them. They still have a game of huge importance now just six days away when Kentucky, another unbeaten nationally-ranked team, comes calling to Oxford.
Oklahoma vs. Kansas State football: Brent Venables, Dillon Gabriel get honest about penalties in upset loss
Oklahoma lost 41-34 to Kansas State, leaving Brent Venables and Dillon Gabriel blunt about penalties that plagued the sixth-ranked Sooners in the Week 4 upset defeat. Venables, OU's first-year head coach, has work to do with his team as he leads it into next Saturday's game at TCU. Gabriel completed...
Jonathan Mingo ready to abide by Kiffin's '24-hour' rule
The Ole Miss Rebels are officially 4-0 for the first time since 2015. However, there wasn’t much celebration between coaches, players and fans. Well that’s because the Rebels struggled mightily in the second half against an opponent they thought never should’ve been in the game when the fourth quarter hit, but that’s exactly what they got.
UNC-Notre Dame: Mack Brown Postgame
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. ---North Carolina suffered its first loss of the season at the hands of Notre Dame, 45-32, Saturday at Kenan Stadium. While the Tar Heels opened the game with a 7-0 lead, the Irish set the tone with 24 unanswered second-quarter points and never looked back. The Tar Heels' defense allowed 576 total yards, dominated up front and were prone to many missed assignments on the back end. The high level of offensive production that came from returning receivers Josh Downs and Antoine Green—with two touchdowns apiece— was overshadowed by a defense that had no answer, which produced a 287-66 Irish advantage in rushing yards. Quarterback Drake Maye completed 17-of-32 attempts for 301 yards with five touchdowns.
WATCH: FSU legend Peter Warrick hands 5-star WR Hykeem Williams a Seminole jersey as he picks the 'Noles
Florida State has landed a commitment from five-star wide receiver Hykeem Williams and the talented pass catcher had quite the commitment announcement. Former FSU legend Peter Warrick got on stage and toseed Williams his own custom FSU jersey to announce his pledge to the Seminoles. Here is the video of that happening:
Everything Greg Schiano said after Rutgers' loss to Iowa
Rutgers dropped a home game tonight against Iowa by the final of 27-10. Two defensive touchdowns by Iowa were the difference in this one as Rutgers fell to 3-1 on the season. Iowa pulled even at 3-1 as this was the first Big Ten game for both teams. The Scarlet Knights trailed 17-3 at halftime and that was just too much to overcome against a stour Hawkeye defense.
Five-star DL David Hicks locks in commitment date
Katy (Texas) Paetow five-star defensive lineman David Hicks will commit Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 4:30 pm EST, his father tells 247Sports. ESPN will have the broadcast. Hicks is tabbed by the Top247 as the No. 1 defensive lineman in the 2023 class and No. 1 prospect in Texas. Oklahoma is...
First Look: Buckeyes set to host Rutgers for Homecoming game
Each week, the First Look column will be our first taste of what Ohio State will face the following week. We hope this gives you some riveting reading each week. Here is our First Look at Rutgers:. FIRST LOOK: RUTGERS AT OHIO STATE. * Opponent: Rutgers. * Date, Time, TV:...
Commit Jayden Davis 'loved' latest visit to Louisville
DB target draws plenty of attention from Ohio State coaches; very impressed with Buckeyes
A top target of the Buckeyes was impressed with what he saw in Ohio Stadium as Ohio State rolled over Wisconsin.
Sights and Sounds: Buckeyes overwhelm Wisconsin in Big Ten opener
We have photos and postgame videos from Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of Wisconsin from Saturday night at Ohio Stadium. Special thanks to Dan Harker for his help with photos. A crowd in excess of 105,000 was on hand as Ohio State asked fans to “Wear Black” for the season’s third night home game in four weeks. Click here for our full report on the game.
Gradual analysis: Can this schedule do the trick?
The point of the schedule for the entire time Bob Huggins has been the head coach is to get West Virginia ready for the postseason. This time, the Big 12 has done its part to help.
Fantastic 47: No. 2, Patrick Mahomes
In 2024, Texas Tech will commence its 100th season of college football. Many programs that started at the same level as Texas Tech, i.e. at the bottom, went extinct or remained on the lower rungs of college football’s ladder. What became of Howard Payne, St. Edwards, Haskell Institute and Wayland Baptist, all early opponents of the Red Raiders? None of those hazy names from bygone years are presently on the football landscape, and some simply no longer exist. For Texas Tech football to be where it is today, in one of the five premiere conferences in college football, is a tremendous accomplishment authored by several generations of administrators, coaches, players and fans over the course of nearly a century. It was not set in stone that Texas Tech football would flourish rather than vanish for approximately 70 years, as it did at Wayland Baptist.
SEC Nation show headed to Oxford for Ole Miss/Kentucky
SEC Network’s weekly, traveling pre-game show, SEC Nation Presented by Johnsonville, arrives in Oxford for Week 5 to preview a ranked showdown between No. 11 Ole Miss and No. 8 Kentucky. The show will broadcast from The Grove for the eighth time on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 9-11 a.m. CT, on SEC Network.
Bryan Harsin hot-seat talks ignite, what media is saying after Missouri game
If fired before the season ends and his contract is over, Auburn owes Harsin a sizable buyout, totaling more than $15 million. "The Auburn money people, they never wanted Harsin to get hired. And the AD who hired him, he was forced out last month," Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman said Saturday on Big Noon Kickoff. "Making matters worse, they're ranked No. 55 in recruiting and that is last in the SEC. You have a coach here who really has got nobody supporting him. So right now, he's never had much of a chance to get any traction there."
Post-game Podcast: Penalties, mental mistakes, missed tackles/opportunities cost Sooners in 41-34 loss to KSU
PostGame: Penalties, poor tackling, missed opportunities cost Sooners AGAIN with Kansas State| What can OU do moving forward| Can this team fix the issues from Saturday night?| Recruiting ramifications| MORE. ***Podcast Links Below & Timestamps for topics below them... Stitcher:. Spotify:. Android:. APPLE:. Topics TimeStamps. 00:00 - Podcast intro. 03:00...
Wisconsin Players Frustrated By Blowout Loss to Ohio State
Wisconsin's three captains, Keeanu Benton, Graham Mertz, and Nick Herbig, addressed the media following Saturday's 52-21 loss to No. 3 Ohio State.
Iowa State DB Beau Freyley ejected for targeting against Baylor
Officials ejected Iowa State defensive back Beau Freyler on the opening drive against Baylor for targeting. Officials did not throw a flag on the initial play, in what looked like a routine tackle for Freyler. However, after he made the tackle, the officials went to a booth review for targeting. Freyler appeared to dip his head, but his helmet made contact with Baylor running back Richard Reese.
