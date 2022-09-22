Read full article on original website
Related
Amazon to hold mid-October sale to capture more holiday spending
Sept 25 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) on Sunday announced an expected sale for its loyalty-club shoppers, an event like its Prime Day summer marketing blitz that aims to boost holiday revenue and appeal to cost-conscious buyers facing economic turbulence.
cigar-coop.com
Cigar News: Black Star Lines Adds Impact Force Brokerage to Sales Team
Black Star Line Cigars and Impact Force announced it has come to an agreement with Impact Force to handle sales in 23 states for Black Star Line Cigars. “We are very pleased about this collaboration because we needed help handling the growth of the company. Right now it is just Cliff Nelson (VP of sales) and I. Adding these additional sales reps from Impact Force will give us more coverage in different areas and will make sure lounges have a rep to contact if they need our product. This addition of the sales team and distribution through Illusione is helping us to become a bigger and stronger company,” commented Aric Bey in a press.
cigar-coop.com
Cigar News: Meerapfel Cigar Begins Shipping Richard Master Blend Double Robusto
Meerapfel Cigar has announced it is shipping its inaugural release, the “Richard” Master Blend in the Double Robusto size. The Master Blend series pays homage to the generations in President Jeremiah Meerapfel’s family’s rich tobacco history. In this case, the Richard pays homage to company President Jeremiah Meerapfel’s father Richard, who established the Meerapfel family as the premier broker of Cameroon tobacco worldwide. At the same time, the brand is intended to reach a new level of ultra-premium luxury cigar that Meerapfel describes as “UberLuxury.”
cigar-coop.com
Cigar Industry Report: Edition 504 (9/24/22)
The Cigar Industry Report is a one-stop place to catch up on the activity here at Cigar Coop. It is a combination of the news reports, cigar reviews, and assessment updates we do throughout the week. In addition, each week we will look back at Cigar Coop history. Look for this report every Saturday morning at 8am Eastern Time.
Comments / 0