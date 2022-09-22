Black Star Line Cigars and Impact Force announced it has come to an agreement with Impact Force to handle sales in 23 states for Black Star Line Cigars. “We are very pleased about this collaboration because we needed help handling the growth of the company. Right now it is just Cliff Nelson (VP of sales) and I. Adding these additional sales reps from Impact Force will give us more coverage in different areas and will make sure lounges have a rep to contact if they need our product. This addition of the sales team and distribution through Illusione is helping us to become a bigger and stronger company,” commented Aric Bey in a press.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO