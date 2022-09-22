Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lincoln police investigating Sunday morning shooting of 2 Omaha men
On Sunday morning, at 1:56 a.m., Lincoln police officers responded to multiple reports of gunshots in the area of 23rd and Judson Street. The shooting happened as a large gathering was concluding nearby. Two 20-year-old males from Omaha were located with non-life-threatening injuries. The gunfire also damaged vehicles and other property.
Nebraska man who threatened wildlife officer gets prison
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An eastern Nebraska man who pleaded guilty to threatening to kill a U.S. wildlife officer and brandishing a gun during a violent crime has been sentenced to nearly 10 years in federal prison. Cody Cape, 24, of Blair, was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court...
Blair man sentenced to prison for plot to kill federal wildlife officer
Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Cody A. Cape, 24, of Blair, Nebraska, was sentenced today by United States District Judge Brian C. Buescher to a sentence of 117 months’ incarceration for Threatening to Murder a Federal Law Enforcement Officer and Carrying and Using a Firearm During a Crime of Violence. There is no parole in the federal system. Upon his release, Cape will serve a 3-year term of Supervised Release.
Murder charge filed after care-facility residents freeze to death
Two Iowa caregivers accused of failing to protect elderly Iowans who froze to death on their watch are now facing very different consequences. One of the workers has been criminally charged with second-degree murder and faces up to 50 years of imprisonment if convicted, while the other is facing no criminal charges and has been allowed to keep her nursing license.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln man sentenced to 20 years on meth charges
Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Leonard C. Woodrum, Jr., 57, of Lincoln, Nebraska, was sentenced on September 21, 2022, in federal court in Lincoln. United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Woodrum, Jr. to 240 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine. Woodrum faced a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison due to a prior conviction for distribution of a controlled substance in Lancaster County District Court. The court also ordered the forfeiture of $16,865 related to the offense. After serving his sentence, Woodrum, Jr. will be placed on supervised release for 10 years. There is no parole in the federal system.
Neb. board to schedule hearing on phone outages, poor service
LINCOLN — More than 200 complaints of outages and poor customer service from three telephone companies has prompted a state utilities board to schedule a public hearing. The Nebraska Public Service Commission will take testimony about service problems from customers of CenturyLink, Windstream and Frontier in October in Omaha.
Catch these Game and Parks education events in October
Nebraska Game and Parks Commission educators have scheduled interesting and engaging events for the curious in October. Here are some opportunities:. Little Saplings early childhood program presents Nature Sounds. Adults looking to explore the outdoors with their young children are invited to Little Saplings, a monthly early childhood nature discovery...
Nebraska’s first casino to open Saturday, pending license
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s first casino is expected to open Saturday morning in the Capital City, pending approval by the state gaming commission. A temporary casino, located at the Lincoln Race Course Thoroughbred track, is scheduled to open at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, with more than 400 slot machines ready to go.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Troopers locate 20 LBs of cocaine on I-80 traffic stop
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a California woman after locating approximately 20 pounds of suspected cocaine during a traffic stop near York. At approximately 12:35 p.m. Saturday, a trooper observed a Ford Expedition following another vehicle too closely while traveling on Interstate...
Neb. education chief takes pandemic-related message to Capitol Hill
Nebraska’s education commissioner told a congressional panel Tuesday that this school year in Husker territory started with “much more reason for optimism.”. “I am hearing that schools believe student negative behaviors that were markedly up in ‘21-’22 seem, at least for now, to have waned,” Matthew Blomstedt said in testimony prepared for a U.S. House education and labor subcommittee that met in Washington, D.C.
Game and Parks announces rainbow trout stocking schedule in Panhandle
Rainbow trout will be stocked by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to enhance fishing opportunities this fall and winter. “This program emphasizes the urban and community waters statewide,” said Greg Anderson, Game and Parks’ fish production supervisor. “Ten-inch trout are stocked to provide angling opportunities for all ages to catch and harvest.”
Neb. soybean farmers invest in West Coast export terminal expansion
LINCOLN — Nebraska soybean farmers are wagering that increased profits will come via an expansion of an export terminal at the Port of Grays Harbor in Aberdeen, Washington. The Nebraska Soybean Board, similar soybean associations in Iowa, Kansas, North Dakota and South Dakota and the Soy Transportation Coalition have committed $900,000 to help offset some of the design and engineering costs for the terminal.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Florida man dies in Nebraska skydiving accident
CRETE, Neb.-A Florida man has died following a skydiving accident in Crete. According to Crete police, the accident happened last Thursday at the Crete airport when a parachute malfunctioned after William Seale, 34, of St. Petersburg, Florida, exited a plane owned by Skydive Atlas LLC in a tandem jump with employee Romulo Suarez, 56, of Crete.
🎥 Nebraska board rejects Jackson’s commutation request
LINCOLN — Without comment until long after a throng of supporters had departed, the Nebraska Board of Pardons on Monday rejected the commutation request of Earnest Jackson. Jackson’s supporters maintain that he has spent 22 years in prison for a murder he didn’t commit, that he wasn’t present when it happened and that he is victim of a horrible injustice.
Nebraska man who maintains his innocence is denied a pardon
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man who maintains he wasn't even at a fatal 1999 shooting he was convicted of being involved in was denied a pardon Monday despite having the support of the victim's family. Earnest Jackson asked the state Pardons Board in intervene in his case...
Gov. Ricketts: Bridging the digital divide to connect Nebraska
Over the years, Nebraskans have built thousands of miles of trails, rails, power lines, and highways to connect our state. This connectivity has helped our urban and rural communities thrive. Yet as more of our lives have gone online, we’ve seen a digital divide develop. It’s easier and less expensive...
Schuyler man indicted for selling fake Social Security cards
LINCOLN — A 26-year-old Schuyler man has been indicted on federal charges of providing fake Social Security cards. Werner Monterroso-Monterroso was named in a five-count indictment announced by Thursday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office. In April, June and August of this year, federal officials allege that Monterroso-Monterroso provided...
Ricketts extends orders to facilitate hospital planning, strengthen workforce
LINCOLN – Governor Pete Ricketts issued Executive Order (EO) 22-05 to extend previous executive orders made to facilitate hospital planning and ensure additional healthcare workforce capacity. With the extension, Executive Orders 21-12 and 21-15 (as amended by EO 22-02) are now effective through December 31, 2022. The Governor’s order...
Explore the parks with these Game and Parks events in October
Spend some time this fall in Nebraska’s state parks. While history is a major theme during October park events, other types of events are scheduled, too. Don’t forget a vehicle park entry permit is required at Nebraska state parks. Get one at OutdoorNebraska.gov or at state park entrances.
Sandhills reservoir declared an ‘international dark sky park’
LINCOLN — There are benefits to being in the middle of nowhere. Just recently, Merritt Reservoir State Recreation Area, in the middle of the Sandhills, was certified as an “International Dark Sky Park.”. The reservoir, about 26 miles southwest of Valentine, has hosted an annual “Nebraska Star Party”...
Panhandle Post
Alliance, NE
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://panhandlepost.com/
Comments / 0