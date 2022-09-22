Read full article on original website
Arrests In Brevard County: September 24, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
St. Lucie County encourages residents to pre-register for special needs shelter
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Officials with St. Lucie County are encouraging people who have special medical needs that may need to evacuate in the event that the county's shelters open, to pre-register for St. Lucie County's Special Needs Shelter now. The county urges citizens to pre-register early and...
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey Delivers an Update Ton ropical Storm Ian
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – By now everyone is keeping a close eye on the potential track of Hurricane “Ian” and what the storm may mean to our community, as we all try to decipher the various spaghetti models that are out there. With that said, I wanted...
WESH
FHP: 4 people injured in Brevard County wrong-way crash
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said a man is facing DUI charges after a Brevard County crash. The crash happened on U.S. Highway 1 and Dairy Road. Florida Highway Patrol said an SUV was traveling the wrong way in southbound lanes on U.S. Highway 1. The SUV...
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard County Announces Additional Sandbag Distribution Sites to Open Sunday as Hurricane Threatens Florida
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Due to significant rain in North Merritt Island over the past few weeks and in anticipation of potential impacts from Tropical Depression #9, free sandbags will be available to residents. Brevard County officials announced additional sandbag distribution locations opening at 8 a.m. on Sunday in...
WFTV
Photos: Large police presence in Melbourne
Melbourne police investigation Melbourne police are responding to an incident near the intersection of Poinciana Drive and Babcock Street. The public is asked to avoid the area. (WFTV.com News Staff)
Police: Armed man barricaded inside Melbourne home taken into custody
MELBOURNE, FLa. — An armed man whom police said barricaded himself inside a Melbourne home for three hours was taken into custody Thursday afternoon. Sgt. Ben Slover said police responded to the home on Poinciana Drive near Babcock Street just before 10 a.m. He said someone reported that they’d gone to the home to retrieve property when a man came out of the home with a gun.
WESH
Seminole County firefighter injured in motorcycle crash dies
A Seminole County firefighter who was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash has died. The Oviedo Firefighters group posted the update on Connor Fernandez on social media Sunday morning. Fernandez was seriously injured in a crash in Altamonte Springs earlier this month. His fellow firefighters stepped in to help last...
Police: Woman charged with DUI after crashing into 3 officers, vehicle in downtown Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — A woman was arrested Wednesday evening after she crashed into three bike officers and a vehicle they had conducted a traffic stop on in downtown, the Orlando Police Department said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Police said the woman was speeding in a...
fox35orlando.com
Tropical Storm Ian: Brevard County Emergency Information - evacuations, sandbags, shelters, school closings
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - As Tropical Storm Ian continues its ways across the Caribbean, it is expected to strengthen into a powerful hurricane. Florida is now within the so-called "cone of uncertainty." As Floridians continue to prepare for a possible tropical system, here is the emergency information to know in...
Daily Beast
Florida Cop Accused of Raping Girl, 13, Twice While on Duty
A Florida police officer is accused of raping a 13-year-old girl twice while on duty after contacting her online, state authorities say. Sheridon Archer, 23, went to the girl’s home on two occasions between Aug. 1 and Aug. 20 during shifts at the Palm Bay Police Department, an arrest warrant from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement alleges. A statement from Archer’s own department says its officers responded to reports that a police officer was “involved in an inappropriate relationship with a minor.” Officials arrested Archer on Sept. 21 after he allegedly used the apps MeetMe and Snapchat to communicate with the alleged victim. Archer has been charged with two counts of lewd or lascivious battery on a victim 12-16 years of age, sheriff’s office records show.
Man dies after found shot in Orange County neighborhood, police say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man has died after being found with a gunshot wound Friday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said they were in the area of Magnolia Homes Road at about 12:15 when they heard gunshots. When police arrived at the scene, they found...
WESH
Melbourne SWAT incident stemmed from dispute, police say
MELBOURNE, Fla. — A SWAT situation was resolved Thursday in Melbourne. The Melbourne Police Department was called to the 400 block of Poinciana Drive around 9:39 a.m. Investigators discovered a dispute started over car keys. When a group of people came to the residence to "retrieve their property," they...
hometownnewsbrevard.com
Brevard County Crime Report
Christine Michelle Bates, of Rockledge, possession of controlled substance without prescription, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia or equipment with residue, driving while license suspended. Sherri Ann Bailey, of Cocoa, felony retail theft – coordinated with others. Christopher Andrew Wilson, of Cocoa, possession of controlled...
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Apprehends Suspects in Latest Edition of ‘Hide and Seek’
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit has apprehended the following suspects in the latest edition of “Hide and Seek.”. ■ ANDREW JAMES LEWIS: Felon petit theft and possession of meth. ■ LEONARD DALE PONDER: Two counts of sex offender transient failure to...
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard Grand Jury Indicts James Green on Two Counts of First-Degree Premeditated Murder
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Brevard County Grand Jury indicted 31-year-old James Green on two counts of First-Degree Premeditated Murder in connection to the deaths of Alford Baker, 63, and Teresa Baker, 61, found dead at their home on Tanglewood Lane in Melbourne. On August 16,...
click orlando
Man who attacked woman inside her Orlando home arrested, police say
ORLANDO, Fla – Orlando police believe they have arrested the man who followed a woman in downtown Orlando and tried to force himself on her in her apartment. Allen McCrone, 36, was arrested on Friday. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, MORE: Central Florida in cone for projected Category 3 hurricane |...
fox35orlando.com
VIDEO: Florida woman suspected of DUI crashes into 3 Orlando police officers, report says
ORLANDO, Fla. - New video allegedly shows the moment a Central Florida woman suspected of driving under the influence crashed her speeding car into three Orlando bike officers and another car that they had stopped. Lori DeCarlo, 26, is facing a charge of driving under the influence with personal injury.
veronews.com
Crime Blotter: Sept. 22
Sandeep D. Barot, 33, of the 400 block of 53rd Square, Vero Beach; Status: Held without bond; Charge(s): two counts of felony battery on person over 65, violation of probation felony offense, resisting arrest without violence. Tommy Morris Biggoms, 38, of the 4500 block of 43rd Court, Vero Beach; Status:...
Orange County motel under scrutiny by county for dozens of crime calls
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — There’s a push to get problem properties attracting violent crime under control in Orange County. The sheriff’s office and county leaders are putting the pressure on owners of what they consider nuisance properties to clean up or shut down. During a hearing on...
