Arrests In Brevard County: September 24, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

FHP: 4 people injured in Brevard County wrong-way crash

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said a man is facing DUI charges after a Brevard County crash. The crash happened on U.S. Highway 1 and Dairy Road. Florida Highway Patrol said an SUV was traveling the wrong way in southbound lanes on U.S. Highway 1. The SUV...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WFTV

Photos: Large police presence in Melbourne

Melbourne police investigation Melbourne police are responding to an incident near the intersection of Poinciana Drive and Babcock Street. The public is asked to avoid the area. (WFTV.com News Staff)
MELBOURNE, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Police: Armed man barricaded inside Melbourne home taken into custody

MELBOURNE, FLa. — An armed man whom police said barricaded himself inside a Melbourne home for three hours was taken into custody Thursday afternoon. Sgt. Ben Slover said police responded to the home on Poinciana Drive near Babcock Street just before 10 a.m. He said someone reported that they’d gone to the home to retrieve property when a man came out of the home with a gun.
MELBOURNE, FL
WESH

Seminole County firefighter injured in motorcycle crash dies

A Seminole County firefighter who was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash has died. The Oviedo Firefighters group posted the update on Connor Fernandez on social media Sunday morning. Fernandez was seriously injured in a crash in Altamonte Springs earlier this month. His fellow firefighters stepped in to help last...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
Daily Beast

Florida Cop Accused of Raping Girl, 13, Twice While on Duty

A Florida police officer is accused of raping a 13-year-old girl twice while on duty after contacting her online, state authorities say. Sheridon Archer, 23, went to the girl’s home on two occasions between Aug. 1 and Aug. 20 during shifts at the Palm Bay Police Department, an arrest warrant from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement alleges. A statement from Archer’s own department says its officers responded to reports that a police officer was “involved in an inappropriate relationship with a minor.” Officials arrested Archer on Sept. 21 after he allegedly used the apps MeetMe and Snapchat to communicate with the alleged victim. Archer has been charged with two counts of lewd or lascivious battery on a victim 12-16 years of age, sheriff’s office records show.
PALM BAY, FL
WESH

Melbourne SWAT incident stemmed from dispute, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. — A SWAT situation was resolved Thursday in Melbourne. The Melbourne Police Department was called to the 400 block of Poinciana Drive around 9:39 a.m. Investigators discovered a dispute started over car keys. When a group of people came to the residence to "retrieve their property," they...
MELBOURNE, FL
hometownnewsbrevard.com

Brevard County Crime Report

Christine Michelle Bates, of Rockledge, possession of controlled substance without prescription, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia or equipment with residue, driving while license suspended. Sherri Ann Bailey, of Cocoa, felony retail theft – coordinated with others. Christopher Andrew Wilson, of Cocoa, possession of controlled...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Man who attacked woman inside her Orlando home arrested, police say

ORLANDO, Fla – Orlando police believe they have arrested the man who followed a woman in downtown Orlando and tried to force himself on her in her apartment. Allen McCrone, 36, was arrested on Friday. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, MORE: Central Florida in cone for projected Category 3 hurricane |...
ORLANDO, FL
veronews.com

Crime Blotter: Sept. 22

Sandeep D. Barot, 33, of the 400 block of 53rd Square, Vero Beach; Status: Held without bond; Charge(s): two counts of felony battery on person over 65, violation of probation felony offense, resisting arrest without violence. Tommy Morris Biggoms, 38, of the 4500 block of 43rd Court, Vero Beach; Status:...
VERO BEACH, FL

