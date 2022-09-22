Read full article on original website
Candlelight vigil held in Hyde Park mourns Memphis man killed in accident
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A mourning community gathered for a candlelight vigil to remember a Memphis man killed in a crash Tuesday on Walnut Grove and Perkins last week. In an emotional send-off Sunday, a crowd of men stood in unity, grieving the loss of their brother and longtime friend 41-year-old Brandon Alvin Jones, also known as “C-Buck.”
MPD issued traffic alert on I-40
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department issued a traffic alert on I-40 Sunday at 4:30 a.m. MPD opened eastbound lanes of I-40 at Watkins around 8:30 a.m. There was an incident earlier that caused MPD to close all eastbound lanes.
Memphis man killed in crash in Lawrence County
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Memphis man was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Lawrence County on Tuesday, September 20. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said Gregory Millican, 40, of Memphis, was driving south on MS 27 around 4:30 p.m. in a 2010 Ford Fusion. He collided with a northbound 2020 Hyundai […]
Strong winds tear through Covington town square
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The city of Covington, Tennessee is cleaning up Sunday morning after powerful winds tore through town overnight, leaving trees down and battering the downtown area. Many tents that were set up on the town square for the Covington Heritage Festival were left badly damaged. Sunday was scheduled to be the last of […]
Man killed in shooting near airport
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was killed in a shooting in the Airport Area just after midnight Sunday, Memphis Police said. Officers responded to 3035 Directors Row, a commercial retail strip, at 12:30 a.m. They found one man dead at the scene. Police have no information on a suspect and are investigating.
Child injured after two-car crash in southwest Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating a two-car crash that left a child injured. Police said it happened at 7:33 a.m. at 22 Peebles Rd. One child was taken to Le Bonheur in critical condition, MPD said. This is an ongoing investigation. Download the FOX13 Memphis...
Officials seek help in identifying young male found deceased on Mississippi interstate
Officials from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are asking for the public’s in identifying a male found deceased on the interstate. Officials report that the African American male was found near mile marker 73 on Interstate 59 in Forrest County. He was wearing red and white striped pants,...
Collierville officer hit by car; suspect in custody
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A man is in custody after a Collierville Police officer was run over by a Corvette at a hotel early Saturday. Police set up a crime scene at the Fairfield Inn and Suites at Highway 385 and Houston Levee in Collierville overnight. The officer was taken to Regional One hospital in critical […]
Man shot and killed near businesses in airport area, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man lost his life after gunfire erupted overnight near several businesses, according to Memphis Police. Police said the shooting happened on Directors Row, in an area that contains a church, two beauty salons and a recording studio. When officers arrived at the scene around 12:30...
MPD: 14-year-old girl missing, did not return home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 14-year-old girl went missing in Memphis on Sept. 22, said police. Memphis Police Department issued a missing child alert Sunday morning for Mikayla Rhodes. She was last seen wearing black pants and a hoodie with red shoes. Her hair is in two twists and she...
Man killed in crash involving 3 vehicles
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss. — A Memphis man was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Lawrence County. The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to the wreck on MS 27, which involved a 2010 Ford Fusion, a 2024 Peterbilt and a 2020 Hyundai Elantra. The Ford Fusion...
Tuggle talks his vision for Sheriff’s Department
Photo: From left, NFL official Sarah Thomas, Sheriff’s Department candidate Thomas Tuggle, and Monroe County, Ark. Sheriff Michael Neal. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) DeSoto County Sheriff candidate Thomas Tuggle is telling supporters his positions on some issues, speaking at a fundraiser dinner Thursday evening at the Gin at Nesbit. Tuggle said...
TBI issues Blue Alert on suspect wanted for injuring officer after hit-and-run
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Mid-South law enforcement and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are working together to find a suspect wanted for a hit-and-run that injured an officer. Keith Houston Jr., 32-year-old, is wanted by Collierville Police Department and TBI for aggravated assault on a police officer. TBI issued a...
One shot in southwest Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in southwest Memphis has left one person injured. Police responded to a shooting on Dearborn Street near West Levi Road at 1:53 p.m. Friday afternoon. One person was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. Memphis Police say the investigation into this shooting is ongoing. A few minutes after […]
Police: Shots fired at Whitehaven daycare
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shots were fired at Horn Lake Learning Center in Whitehaven Friday afternoon, according to the Memphis Police Department. According to Memphis police, nobody was hurt. This comes after an earlier shooting at 3915 Dearborn St. about a half a mile from the daycare. Police responded to...
Strong winds down power lines, cause damage in Covington
COVINGTON, Tenn. — Thousands were impacted by strong storms that blew through the Mid-South Saturday night. Straight-line winds blew through Covington, Tennessee, leaving power lines down, windows shattered and trees in the street. Tents at the Heritage Festival were also uprooted and blown through the area. Pictures shared by...
Suspect in custody in officer-involved shooting investigation
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the circumstances that led to an officer-involved shooting early Saturday morning in Collierville. Initial reports indicate that just before 2:30 a.m., officers with the Collierville Police Department responded to 10290 Collierville Road in an effort to locate an individual...
Memphis 'Snkrr Bar' burglarized a third time
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Once a month, for the past three months, a unique store whose owner aims to serve the community has been consistently burglarized, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD reported that they responded on Tuesday at 2 a.m. to a burglary at the store that...
Nine burglars break into Memphis shoe store, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nine men ransacked a Midtown shoe store, according to Memphis Police. Police said the burglars broke into Snkrr Bar on Madison Avenue during the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 20, police said. The burglars parked outside the store, leaving a silver Infiniti sedan and two...
Three men arrested after police chase, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The police arrested three men in Southaven after a police chase, police said. On September 22, 2022, at 1:48 p.m., officers, while patrolling, ran the tag number on a black Nissan Maxima on 4145 Neely Rd. at a Marathon Gas station. The tag came back stolen,...
