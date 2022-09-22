Read full article on original website
James "Jim" A. McCartney
James “Jim” A. McCartney, 83 years of age, of Odell passed away Friday, September 23, 2022 at Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center in Beatrice. He was born on October 6, 1938 near Angus to Merton and Beulah (Skinner) McCartney. Jim graduated from Nelson High School in Nelson in 1956 and served his country for over 3 years in the United States Air Force. He married Nola Biltoft on December 30, 1962 in Angus. Jim attended Fairbury Junior College in Fairbury before earning his Bachelor’s degree from Kearney State College in Kearney in 1966. He retired after 34 years from Odell Public Schools where he taught industrial arts, driver’s education and drove a school bus. Jim spent many years coaching girls softball with Allen “Red” Kostal. He was a member of the Odell United Methodist Church in Odell where he held many positions and the Odell Rural Fire Department. Jim enjoyed woodworking and spending time with his family, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Wayne K. Larsen
Wayne Larsen passed away at Homestead House Assisted Living in Beatrice, NE on September 23, 2022 at the age of 95 years and 10 months. Wayne was born to Clarence A. and D. Loree' (LePoidevin) Larsen on November 23, 1926 near Filley, NE. Wayne grew up on farms in rural Gage County Nebraska, attending various country schools as a young boy. Wayne then attended Beatrice Senior High, graduating in 1944. Wayne played basketball for the Beatrice Orangemen from 1942-1944 and had many good memories of playing high school basketball with his older brother and driving their jointly-owned 1931Oldsmobile into school. Wayne was active in both 4-H and FFA (Future Farmers of America) during and after high school and served as the Beatrice FFA President and Vice-President during his junior and senior years of high school. Wayne received 1st place honors at the Nebraska State Fair in 4-H Crops Judging and was also awarded a trip to Chicago for his accomplishments in 4-H during this time period. He continued to enjoy playing sports after high school, often with both his older and younger brother as teammates in a Beatrice area town team basketball league.
Shirley Pfeiffer
Shirley Ann Pfeiffer (pronounced Feye - Fer), age 84 of Nebraska City died September 22, 2022 at her home. Shirley was born April 27, 1938 in Nebraska City, the daughter of Theodore and Emma (Keen) Gieseking. After graduating from Nebraska City High School in 1956 she married Glen “Curly” Pfeiffer April 8, 1958 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church near Paul. They made their home southwest of Nebraska City to raise their family and were members of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Shirley loved playing cards, camping, reading, needle working and spending time with her family. Shirley was well known as the “cake lady”, she baked and decorated wedding and birthday cakes. Survivors include her children, Rick Pfeiffer and fiancé, Karen Green of Columbus, Betty Kuehn and husband Rick of Eddyville, Lora Barrett and husband Kevin of Nebraska City, Larry Pfeiffer and wife Teresa of Avoca; grandchildren, Lisa (Kevin) Perrin, Matthew (fiancé Katie Risinger) Pfeiffer, Katie (Nick) Olson, Dillon Kuehn, Dustin Barrett, Travis Barrett, Justin (Stephanie) Pfeiffer, Derek (Brianna) Pfeiffer, Joshua (Cassie) Pfeiffer; fourteen great grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Ruth Pfeiffer, Rita Wenzel, Delores Ryan, Irene (Robert) Peterson and Rosemarie Pfeiffer; many nieces, nephews and special friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; mother and father-in-law, Andrew and Theresa Pfeiffer; daughter in law, Kay Pfeiffer; brothers, Melvin and Merlyn Gieseking; sister, Kathryn Bottcher; many brothers in law and sisters in law.
Late defensive score lifts Beatrice over Plattsmouth
BEATRICE - Beatrice improved to 2-3 on Friday night. The Orangemen knocked off Plattsmouth 28-23 with some scores from unlikely sources. Beatrice head coach Jeff Kezeor eluded to some new offensive wrinkles in the Southeast Community College pregame show and Beatrice wasted no time putting that on display; on the first play from scrimmage, quarterback Shelton Crawford lined up alone in the shotgun and hit Tucker Timmerman in the flat for a 76 yard touchdown. -- that's Timmerman's third against Plattsmouth, now having scores of 64, 69, and 76 against the Blue Devils.
One dead in Lincoln car crash
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A motorcyclist died in a car crash in Lincoln on Saturday. The Lincoln Police Department said a black Harley Davidson-style motorcycle was reportedly travelling westbound on W O St. around 2:30 p.m. Officers said witnesses in the area told them that a white Hyundai Sedan was travelling...
Omaha motorcyclist dies in crash with mailbox
OMAHA, Neb. -- A motorcyclist was declared dead after striking a mailbox in Omaha. The Omaha Police Department said they received a report of a personal injury crash involving a motorcycle on Saturday at 11:08 p.m. Officers said a 2006 Honda VTX1300 motorcycle was traveling eastbound when it reportedly left...
Lincoln shooting leaves one man dead
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department responded to a shooting that killed a man early Sunday morning. LPD said they received a report that a man had been shot in an alley near 19th St. and O St. around 12:10 a.m. Officers said they and the Lincoln Fire and...
Schwartz accounts for six touchdowns in South Platte's win over Creek Valley
CHAPPELL - Jarrette Schwartz scored six total touchdowns and the South Platte football team secured their first win of the season with a 70-26 victory over district rival Creek Valley Friday night in Chappell. The 5'11" sophomore finished with four rushing touchdowns, one passing and one receiving. Schwartz had 85...
Seward man killed in southeast Nebraska crash
YORK, Neb. - One person was killed and another is battling life-threatening injuries after a crash in southeast Nebraska. The crash happened Friday morning just before 6:30 a.m. near the York/Seward County line on Highway 34. Deputies said Friday that two pickups, including one driven by a teenager, collided in...
19-year-old reportedly assaulted and stabbed in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- A 19-year-old man was reportedly stabbed while being assaulted on Saturday. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to Gifford Park, 33rd and Cass St., for a reported cutting around 4:00 p.m. Officers said the 19-year-old victim told them that he was allegedly assaulted by two...
Two vehicle fatal accident near Hanover, Kansas
BEATRICE – A Manhattan, Kansas woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident three miles south of Hanover, Kansas, Wednesday afternoon. The Kansas Highway Patrol said the victim was 71-year-old Anne Nielsen….the driver of a southbound car on Kansas Highway 148. The KHP says Nielsen’s 2017 Volkswagen Beetle failed...
Crash closes Highway 8 near Fairbury Friday afternoon
FAIRBURY, Neb. --The Jefferson County Sheriff's office responded to a one vehicle injury accident on Friday afternoon on Highway 8 near 710 road south of Fairbury. At approximately 12:40 PM, a 2010 Buick Lucerne was traveling westbound on Highway 8 when the passenger side tires of the vehicle went off the road. The driver of the vehicle, 20 year old Nichole Nichols of Chambers, NE, over corrected and lost control of the vehicle going across the eastbound Lane of traffic, down into the ditch, and striking a utility pole. According to Fairbury Light and Water officials, the accident also caused down power lines, a breaker to open up, and the line to deactivate.
Douglas County Department of Corrections inmate declared dead
OMAHA, Neb. -- An inmate at the Douglas County Department of Corrections was found unresponsive and later pronounced dead. Mike Myers, director of the Douglas County Department of Corrections, said 69-year-old Ecclesiastes Oliver was found on Sunday at 5:14 a.m. Meyers said personnel at the DCDC immediately started life-saving care...
2 dead, 4 injured in Bellevue three-car crash
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people are dead after a three-car crash in Bellevue Friday evening. According to the Bellevue Police Department, officers went to the intersection of Fort Crook Road and Cornhusker Road at 8:13 p.m. Friday for a rollover crash. Police said the driver of a Honda Odyssey...
LPD: Vehicles and property damaged in shooting, two injured
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Two men were injured in a shooting in Lincoln along with vehicles and other property being damaged. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to the area of 23rd St. and Judson St. after multiple reports of gunshots on Sunday morning around 2:00 a.m. Officers said...
Man in critical condition after Omaha shooting
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition. OPD said officers were dispatched to the Omaha Lounge, 666 N 114th St, for a reported shooting around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday. Officers said they found the 24-year-old victim down inside the...
Female inmate missing Community Corrections Center
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 33-year-old female inmate did not return to the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) on Sunday. According to authorities, 33-year-old Krista Foley disappeared after a preapproved visit to a church in the community. Foley is a 5'1'', 145 lbs. white woman with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.
Cook gets 800th win as Nebraska sweeps Michigan State
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook got his 800th career coaching win, and he did it in style, with his Huskers sweeping Michigan State in front of a raucous Devaney Center crowd. The third-ranked Huskers started Big Ten play with a dominating 25-15, 25-19, 25-23 performance against the...
BDS downs Falls City Sacred Heart as Rotter notches 250th career win
BRUNING, NE — It was a close one through most of the first half, but the BDS Eagles pulled away from the Falls City Sacred Heart Irish to win a highly-anticipated matchup Friday night. The Eagles defeated the Irish 52-26 to move to 5-0 on the season. With the...
