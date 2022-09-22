Read full article on original website
Lebanon-Express
Foliage begins as Utah braces for fall
This drone video shows fall leaves already beginning to change colors near Midway, Utah, the day before the first day of fall on Sept. 21.
Lebanon-Express
OSHA fines Albany roofer $78,000
Oregon fined an Albany roofing outfit $78,000 after an inspector found four workers on a house without fall protection — the company’s fifth violation of the same state rule. Inspectors found Iron Head Roofing, which also maintains an address in Corvallis, failed to ensure employees were wearing a...
Lebanon-Express
See where Tropical Storm Ian is headed
Floridians brace for the arrival of Tropical Storm Ian, which may strengthen to become the state's first major hurricane in 4 years. As Tropical Storm Ian barrels towards Florida -- potentially strengthening to a Category 4 hurricane before slamming the state later this week -- residents are preparing for what could be the Sunshine State's first major hurricane in four years.
Lebanon-Express
Interfaith Voices: Believing in something greater
At the beginning of September, I spent time on a spiritual retreat in the Arizona and New Mexico deserts. There is nothing like standing on the top of a red rock desert mountain to remind you how deeply connected you are to creation. The majesty of Mother Earth invokes such...
Lebanon-Express
Florida emergency declared as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for all of Florida on Saturday as Tropical Storm Ian gained strength over the Caribbean and was forecast to become a major hurricane soon on a track toward the state. DeSantis had initially issued the emergency order...
Lebanon-Express
Building construction starts at Ford site in Tennessee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Building construction has begun at the future site of a factory where Ford and a South Korean company have joined forces to build electric trucks and batteries in rural west Tennessee, officials said Friday. Ford Motor Co. said it has broken ground on the construction...
