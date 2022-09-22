Read full article on original website
1011now.com
UPDATE: LPD investigating downtown homicide; suspect on the run
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating the second homicide in the Capital City in less than a week, after a shooting on the east side of downtown. LPD says that just after midnight, officers were called to the area of 18th and O Streets on a report of man who had been shot in an alley between 18th Street and Antelope Valley Parkway, south of O Street.
klin.com
UPDATE: Early Sunday Morning Homicide in Downtown Lincoln
On Sunday morning, September 25, 2022 at 12:06 a.m., Lincoln police officers responded to a report of a male who had been shot in the alley near 19th and O St. The suspect, also a male, had run away from the area. Officers and Lincoln Fire and Rescue medics attempted...
Lincoln Police investigating 2 separate Sunday morning shootings
Lincoln Police are investigating two separate shootings shooting that happened in the early hours of Sunday. One shooting left a man dead and the other left two injured.
1011now.com
LPD: Overnight drive-by shooting in central Lincoln hospitalizes two men
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police say a report of gunfire in the central part of the city turned into a drive-by shooting investigation very early Sunday morning. Police say they were called the area of 23rd and Judson Streets just before 2 a.m. on multiple reports of gunfire. Upon arrival, LPD says they discovered that a shooting had happened at a large gathering in that area, and that two men had been shot as the gathering was coming to an end.
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police investigating shots fired into crowd overnight
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)– Lincoln Police are investigating gunshots fired into a crowd Sunday around 2:00 a.m. near 23rd and Judson Street. Witnesses told police the suspects shot into the crowd as people were leaving a large gathering. Two 20-year-old men from Omaha were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police say...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln shooting leaves one man dead
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department responded to a shooting that killed a man early Sunday morning. LPD said they received a report that a man had been shot in an alley near 19th St. and O St. around 12:10 a.m. Officers said they and the Lincoln Fire and...
klkntv.com
One person shot, killed in Lincoln overnight
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)– One person died after a shooting early Sunday morning according to Lincoln Police. Officers responded to reports of a man shot in the alley near 19th and O Streets just after midnight Sunday. The man, who officers believe to be in his 30s, died at the scene after life-saving measures by First Responders were not successful.
klkntv.com
37,000 pounds of missing meat in York leaves investigators craving answers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — York County Crime Stoppers says whoever helps solve a major meat mystery may be eligible for a cash reward. A refrigerated Great Dane trailer was stolen on Saturday, according to the York Police Department. Police say the thieves transferred the 37,000 pounds of meat it...
klin.com
Early Sunday Morning Shooting Injures 2
On Sunday morning, September 25, 2022 at 1:56 a.m., Lincoln police officers responded to multiple reports of gunshots in the area of 23rd and Judson Street. The shooting happened as a large gathering was concluding nearby. Two 20-year-old males from Omaha were located with non-life-threatening injuries. Vehicles and other property...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police identify woman killed in Tuesday night stabbing
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department has identified the woman who was stabbed to death late Tuesday night as 36-year-old Jasimin Champion. They say the weapon used in the attack at a West Fairfield Street mobile home park hasn’t been found. Police arrested 61-year-old Charles Alexander...
North Platte Telegraph
Lincoln woman identified as victim in mobile home park homicide
Police on Thursday identified the woman who was stabbed to death in a north Lincoln mobile home park Tuesday night as 36-year-old Jasimin Champion. The Lincoln woman died at a local hospital sometime after she was stabbed multiple times in the torso at around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at the mobile home park where she was staying off of North First Street near Interstate 80, according to police.
klkntv.com
Multiple units are working on a vegetation fire south of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- A corn field is partially on fire near West A street in Lancaster county. Multiple units are responding. We do have a reporter on scene and will update the story as we receive more information.
kfornow.com
Stolen Vehicle Found, Drugs Seized In Wednesday Morning Traffic Stop
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 22)–Police were able to track down and recover a stolen vehicle, while arresting two people during a central Lincoln traffic stop early Wednesday morning. Captain Todd Kocian says an officer on patrol recognized the vehicle, pulled it over at 31st and “P” Street and talked to...
1011now.com
Injury-accident in west Lincoln closes portion of west O Street
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln Police Department is investigating an injury accident in the area of northwest 19th and West O Streets on Saturday. West O Street will be entirely closed between northwest 18th and 20th Streets for several hours. Please consider alternate routes and drive carefully. This is an...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man indicted for alleged possession of $13K worth of meth
LINCOLN, Neb. – A 40-year-old Lincoln man was indicted in federal court on meth-related charges Thursday. Travis Nyhoff is facing federal charges related to a 2021 incident in which Lincoln Police reportedly discovered $13,000 worth of methamphetamine while arresting Nyhoff. LPD stated that Nyhoff was originally arrested on two...
Kearney Hub
Several people involved in two-vehicle crash in northeast Buffalo County
According to a press release from the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office, a Dodge pickup and a Toyota Highlander had collided Saturday afternoon north of Shelton. Two adults and three juvenile occupants of the Toyota were transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan and Kearney Regional Medical Center by EMS. The occupant of the Dodge was transported to Good Sam by AirCare.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln woman sentenced to 15 years on drug-related charge
LINCOLN, Neb. -- 36-year-old Katrina Coffman, of Lincoln, received 15 years in prison for a drug-related charge with a prior felony. Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Coffman was sentenced on Friday in federal court in Lincoln. Coffman was sentenced to 180 months (15 years) in prison for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams of methamphetamine mixture, with a prior serious felony drug conviction.
Body Found in Vehicle at Taco Bell Parking Lot: Police
Officers in Lincoln, Nebraska, found the body of a 22-year-old man inside a gray sedan. The car had been in the lot for more than a day, according to a Taco Bell employee.
klin.com
Motorcycle Accident Claims The Life of a 45-year old Lincoln Man
Lincoln Police report a 45-year old Lincoln man died following a car vs motorcycle accident shortly before 2:30 pm Saturday afternoon at West O and 19th Street. Police are asking the publics help with any information, including video evidence, to contact LPD. The LPD News Release is available here C2-085746.
