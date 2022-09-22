Read full article on original website
Related
NEWSBTC
Moshnake – NFT Project With Rewards Unavailable on The Avalanche and FTX Platforms
Do you recount childhood experiences with a mixture of joy and sadness? If you do, you are not alone. Many people describe their childhood activities with joy because of the innocence and fun characterized by them. Others lament the sudden disappearance of such fun because of the ever-busy schedule of...
Digital Trends
Xbox is inspiring Black youth to make games with Project Amplify
Xbox launched Project Amplify, a new program that will help support Black youth who want to work in the gaming industry. Project Amplify is a video series where 14 Black employees within Xbox seek to educate Black youth on the diversity of roles within the gaming industry, offering them advice and insights into their current roles as well as sharing stories about their journey into the gaming industry. The teaser trailer below compilates snippets from all 14 videos from each employee, including program manager Q Muhaimin, senior business development manager James Lewis, software engineer Nayomi Mitchell, and head of development for Halo Infinite Pierre Hintze.
This Surprising Crypto May Be the Next Big Ethereum Challenger in 2023
Algorand continues to gain traction in the blockchain world, but will it ever be enough to unseat Ethereum?
FIFA・
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin – The Revolutionary Token That May Compete With Ethereum and Hedera
Owning potentially high-value cryptocurrencies such as Big Eyes (BIG), Ethereum (ETH), and Hedera (HBAR) (HBAR) can be the secret to staying afloat in the cryptocurrency market. This is essential since cryptocurrencies are known to be unstable assets vulnerable to the bull market vs. bear market. In this article, we shall...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NEWSBTC
Big Eyes Coin, Takes Meme-Ing Against Tamadoge To The Next Level
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new meme coin in the crypto market following the success of one of its predecessor meme coins Dogecoin (DOGE). Meme coins are cryptocurrencies based on internet jokes known as ‘memes’, often using a mascot for their memes. These tokens usually run on either Bitcoin or Ethereum blockchain. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) and the Tamadoge (TAMA) coin run on the Ethereum blockchain. Big Eyes is a meme coin on a mission to create a community-based cryptocurrency whilst also living up to its ‘meme’ name on Twitter.
decrypt.co
Was the Ethereum Merge a Mistake?
The merge has inflicted chaos upon Ethereum—was it all worth it? Some Ethereum loyalists aren’t so sure. “What do you think of the merge?” I recently innocently asked William “Wills” de Vogelaere, co-founder of Spankchain and probably half a dozen other protocols in the grisly underworld of Ethereum.
CoinDesk
The Merge Doesn’t Solve Ethereum’s 'Atomic Composability'
The Merge of Ethereum’s network is a significant accomplishment in the history of open-source software and Web3. For the most part, this transition from the more energy-intensive proof-of-work consensus mechanism to the less energy-intensive proof-of-stake has been celebrated for its increased sustainability. But while the story of the day...
NEWSBTC
Moshnake; The Next Big Cryptocurrency Binance Coin And Polygon
Blockchain on its own is a pretty impressive innovation. It has been used in different ways since its inception, and now it plays a pivotal part in a new project trying to take the world by storm- Moshnake (MSH). As a newcomer to an innovative project, it’s normal to wonder...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CAC Corporation integrates CyberLink’s FaceMe Facial Recognition into the POS terminals of their Unmanned Ministop Store
TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2022-- CyberLink Corp., a pioneer of AI and facial recognition technologies, has collaborated with CAC Corporation (CAC) to integrate its AI facial recognition engine, FaceMe®, into CAC’s facial recognition payment system. The existing unmanned convenience store, “Ministop Pocket,” within CAC’s headquarters, now utilizes facial recognition in their Point of Sale (POS) terminal. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220923005142/en/ CAC Corporation integrates CyberLink’s FaceMe Facial Recognition into the POS terminals of their Unmanned Ministop Store (Photo: Business Wire)
What are Soulbound Tokens? A Deep Dive into this Non-Transferrable NFT
Soulbound tokens (SBTs) are non-transferable, non-tradeable digital assets representing your identity and achievements in Web3. As SBTs can establish provenance and reputation, these tokens may see widespread adoption in DeFi, social media, and many more aspects of our life. Back in May, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin published a paper about...
NFTs in the Metaverse–Good or Bad?
As the world progresses, new technologies and processes emerge. Often, these novel technologies spur loads of media buzz, interests and questions from concerned enthusiasts. Usually, it is in the bid to understand what these technologies are. The Metaverse and NFTs are perfect examples. But, have you wondered why top tech giants embrace the Metaverse?--The likes of Facebook, Roblox, Microsoft, and Epic games, to mention a few.
NEWSBTC
Three Crypto Projects Expected to Defy the Bear Market – Decentraland, The Sandbox, and the MetaCryp Network
As the bear market continues to gain momentum, Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies have seen price drops alongside the rest of the market. Token holders are cautious as liquidity appears to be exiting the markets after crypto tokens saw price drops of up to 80%. Token holders can take advantage...
A Look at Gleec: The Integrated Blockchain Tools Platform
Jackware hijacks a machine and takes control of it, often for the purpose of stealing information or using the machine for other malicious activities. This type of malware can give attackers access to your system to steal your personal information or wreak havoc on your computer. Jackware is difficult to detect and difficult to remove once it’s installed. It can be used to generate revenue for the attackers, which is a major reason why they continue to create and distribute this malware. If you think your device may be infected, seek professional help to remove the malware and protect your data.
Meet YARD Hub: The Web3, NFT & P2E Incubator Platform
It will be possible to get help with the way the system is going to be combined into a single digital device. It will also be the beginning of a new wave of digital devices that could be used to create a new world of digital technology. It is not the first time the system will be able to provide an image that is not an image of the most common form of the internet, but it will be the first of many people to try and find a new form of internet technology that can be used in the future of the Internet, such as Facebook, Twitter, Facebook, Google, Facebook and Twitter.
decrypt.co
This Week on Crypto Twitter: Outrage as SEC Claims All Ethereum Transactions Happen in USA
As ETH dropped and the SEC loomed, the NFT community celebrated the first International NFT Day on Tuesday. The price of Ethereum was reeling this week after predictions that the merge would be a “buy the rumor, sell the news” scenario largely played out. Over on Crypto Twitter,...
The Metaverse Needs Cross-Chain Interoperability, Like Now
I’m becoming fascinated by cross-chain interoperability, or rather the lack of it for now but where it may lead and why it needs to happen. For me, a lot of activity feels like it’s centered on two approaches - > One size fits all. > Winner takes all.
A Simple Introduction to dApps
Maybe than centralized applications that abrupt spike sought after for a single PC, decentralized applications run on a P2P network of PCs. They have existed since the presence of P2P associations. Decentralized applications don’t actually need to run on top of a blockchain network. Pinnacle, BitTorrent, Popcorn Time, and BitMessage,...
zycrypto.com
Cardano’s Vasil Upgrade Now Live, Making ADA a Worthy ‘Ethereum Killer’
After months in the making, Cardano’s Vasil upgrade is now live. The hard fork ushers in an era of “significant performance and capability” to the network. The upgrade uses a unique Hard Fork Combinator (HFC) technology which allows for sweeping improvements without system interruption. Barely a week...
Comments / 0