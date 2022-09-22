Read full article on original website
No. 3 Nebraska Volleyball Fights Off No. 7 Ohio State in Five Sets
Win No. 801 was a bit more difficult than the milestone victory the night before for Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook. “Well, it was an interesting match,” Cook opened with at his postgame press conference. “801’s a lot better than 800, I’ll tell you that.”. No....
Sam Haiby To Miss 2022-23 Season
Nebraska guard Sam Haiby will miss the 2022-23 women’s basketball season with a leg injury, Head Coach Amy Williams announced on Friday. A two-time All-Big Ten selection on and off the court, Haiby is the only Husker women’s basketball player in history to achieve the combined career milestones of 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 400 assists.
Nebraska Commissioner Of Education Stepping Down
Nebraska Commissioner of Education Matthew Blomstedt announced on Friday he will be stepping down from his position effective January 3, 2023. He has served as the Commissioner of Education for more almost 9 years. “There are many things I am proud of in my nearly nine years of service to...
Update on Nebraska Task Force 1 Operations in Puerto Rico
Captain Dan Ripley updated media on Nebraska Task Force 1’s search and rescue operations in Puerto Rico. Here are the key takeaways:. Nebraska Taskforce 1 arrived at San Juan, Puerto Rico at about 12:30 PM, Tuesday. Captain Ripley’s group was assigned with Maryland Taskforce 1 and given FEMA resources...
UPDATE: Early Sunday Morning Homicide in Downtown Lincoln
On Sunday morning, September 25, 2022 at 12:06 a.m., Lincoln police officers responded to a report of a male who had been shot in the alley near 19th and O St. The suspect, also a male, had run away from the area. Officers and Lincoln Fire and Rescue medics attempted...
Early Sunday Morning Shooting Injures 2
On Sunday morning, September 25, 2022 at 1:56 a.m., Lincoln police officers responded to multiple reports of gunshots in the area of 23rd and Judson Street. The shooting happened as a large gathering was concluding nearby. Two 20-year-old males from Omaha were located with non-life-threatening injuries. Vehicles and other property...
Motorcycle Accident Claims The Life of a 45-year old Lincoln Man
Lincoln Police report a 45-year old Lincoln man died following a car vs motorcycle accident shortly before 2:30 pm Saturday afternoon at West O and 19th Street. Police are asking the publics help with any information, including video evidence, to contact LPD. The LPD News Release is available here C2-085746.
