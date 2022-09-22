Read full article on original website
Susan G. Komen foundation holds "More Than Pink" walk
People from all across the Tri-State were up bright and early on Sunday for the Susan G. Komen "More Than Pink" walk. "It's just a walk, we are no longer a race, so we are just here to walk down Congress Avenue and back to our spot here at the mall, to share our stories with our fellow survivors and caregivers," explained Rachel Smith, Development Director for the Susan G. Komen Foundation.
Free family fun event planned at Western KY Botanical Garden
Independence Bank is sponsoring a free family event at Western KY Botanical Garden in Owensboro. It's happening Saturday, Sept. 24th from 10:30 am until 12:30 pm. The free event will feature several perks and attractions including a free lunch, special guest appearances from Cinderella and Snow White, plus face painting and more.
Evansville to host its first ever ‘Pride Trunk-or-Treat’
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A collaboration is bringing Evansville its very first “Pride Trunk-or-Treat” this year. River City Pride says they’re partnering with Greater Evansville Youth to put on the pride themed Halloween event for the community. A spokesperson for the event says there will be games, candy, a costume contest, food trucks and drag. […]
Haunted and Historic, Evansville meets Riverside District ghosts
The weather is cooling down just in time for ghosts! The Haunted Historic Evansville Ghost Walks are starting in just a few short weeks.
Evansville Home Transforms Into Epic Haunted House in Time for Halloween
This home haunt is epic AND it goes to support a really good cause. Some people just know how to Halloween, and those are my kinda people! One of my favorite Halloween stops every year is the Nightmare on Eastbrooke. It's a home haunt set up on Evansville's northeast side, and they go all out for Halloween. They transform their driveway, yard, and garage into a full-scale haunted house. The best part? It's all to help out Bread of Life Ministries.
Ivy Tech Community College to host blood drive
Ivy Tech Community College will hold a Red Cross blood drive. The drive will take place at 2501 North 1st Avenue, Evansville, IN, in room 107 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday. Donors will receive a t-shirt as a sign of appreciation for their donation, as long as supplies last.
Fall activities begin at Mayse Farm Market on Saturday
Fall is upon us, and Mayse Farm Market in Evansville, Indiana, is preparing for its seasonal activities. Starting on Saturday, Sept. 24, Mayse Farm Market will kick off its fall season. Activities this fall include wagon rides, pumpkin picking, a five-acre corn maze, duck races, and new this year, an...
Rides starting to arrive ahead of 2022 West Side Nut Club Fall Festival
Rides are starting to show up in Evansville ahead of this year's West Side Nut Club Fall Festival. A video shared by the Nut Club on Facebook Friday shows several popular Fall Fest rides from North American Midway Entertainment placed in a staging area. There's still time for ride lovers...
Furry Friend Friday: Meet this week's furry friend, Elton
Jen Duckworth with PAAWS No-Kill Animal Rescue introduced 44News This Morning to another furry friend on Friday. In this week's Furry Friend Friday, we met Elton. Elton has been on 44News This Morning before, but he's still looking for his forever home. Jen says that Elton is one of a...
Ghost Quesadilla drops Evansville menu for rebrand
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — New branding means a new menu for the recently opened Ghost Quesadilla on Evansville’s westside. Over the weekend, a spokesperson for the restaurant announced the changes on social media. Part of the statement reads: “Hey everyone. I want to thank all our customers at the WestGhost location. We will be closed […]
Castle Band Half-Pot reaches $47,000
The Castle High School Band half-pot reaches $47,000 so far. This is the third year in a row the band has hosted the drawing. Last year the half-pot topped $120,000. Tickets can still be purchased throughout the week at Archie & Clyde's in Newburgh, and this Saturday, September 24, at Castle High School from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Owensboro Has Three Huge Church Rummage Sales This Weekend & We Peeked Inside
If you've been itching for a good bargain there are three huge church rummage sales this weekend and I promise you don't want to miss out. St. Mary Magdalene, St. Alphonsus in St. Joe beyond West Louisville on HWY 56 west, and St. Martin's Church in Hwy 81 of Owensboro are having their huge seasonal rummage sales.
Evansville welcomes ‘Deep Blue Indoor Play’
Evansville is now home to, "Deep Blue Indoor Play" an indoor family-friendly play center that opened up on Old Boonville Highway near Burkhardt.
Clay Walker Talks About Owensboro Bar-B-Q, a Super 8 Motel and His 2022 Concert Tour
Country music star Clay Walker is coming to Owensboro this weekend and Angel and I had the chance to chat with him about his trip to town. Of course, anyone from Owensboro knows that we lay claim to the title The Bar-B-Q Capital of the World and we'll put our BBQ up against anyone's. Suck it, Memphis. Kansas City who? Well, Clay is from Beaumont, Texas and, when we told him to get ready to try the best BBQ he's ever eaten, he seemed a bit skeptical. See, those Texans think pretty highly of their BBQ too.
Warrick Trails honors founder with new memorial
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Warrick Trails has a new memorial site dedicated to a local man. Officials cut the ribbon at Friedman Park south of Victoria National Golf Club for the “Howard Nevins Memorial” on Friday. Nevins was the founder of Warrick Trails. He died in September 2021.
Shari Kirkpatrick is this week's Hometown Hero
It's taking the first steps towards better health--together. Shari Kirkpatrick is one of a kind. “This all means a lot to me," says Kirkpatrick. For those who know her best, she's described in only the most positive way. “Shari is very generous of heart, she’s very committed, and always in...
River City Racing Club to Host Championship Model Boat Race Today
River City Racing Club to Host Championship Model Boat Race Today. Evansville’s River City Racing Club will host the 2022 Jack Kohlmeyer Fall Classic, the final championship race of the season, September 24-25 at Deaconess Sports Park. 289 model boats are registered to compete in the event, which is expected to draw hundreds of participants, supporters, and spectators over the weekend.
West Side Nut Club Announces Indiana Deputy Shot in the Line of Duty as Grand Marshal of Fall Festival Parade
The 101st West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is set for October 3rd through the 8th this year. It will feature all the great things we love — the rides, the live entertainment, and of course the hundreds of food items for sale by the variety of non-profits whose food booths line both sides of Franklin Street from Wabash to St. Joe Avenues. The nearly week-long event also features a few parades from the annual lighthouse parade to the pet parade, and of course, the main parade which wraps up the festivities on Saturday evening. Each year the Club selects a special guest to serve as the Grand Marshal for the main parade. The Marshal is typically someone from the community who has made an impact on the area in some fashion or deserves special recognition for the work they do. Olympic gold medalist Lily King served as the Grand Marshal a few years ago, and this year it will be a man the community has rallied around since sustaining a life-threatening injury while protecting his community.
Mental Health Matters event held in Evansville
The NAACP of Evansville put on an event for mental health in the community. NAACP of Evansville puts on 'Mental Health Matters' event at community center. The NAACP of Evansville hosted an event on Saturday designed to eliminate the stigma behind mental health.
Cruise-In draws gearheads to Ivy Tech Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Car enthusiasts from across the Tri-State and beyond brought their sweet rides to Evansville this weekend for Ivy Tech’s “Cruise-In.” Since anyone and everyone was able to show off their cars for free, an eclectic mix of automobiles grabbed attention during the event. Muscle cars, classics and newer rides made up […]
