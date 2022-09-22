ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webster County, KY

city-countyobserver.com

NOTICE OF VANDERBURGH COUNTY REDEVELOPMENT COMMISSION MEETING

The Vanderburgh County Redevelopment Commission will hold a meeting on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. in Room 301 of the Civic Center Complex, 1 N.W. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Evansville, Indiana, and consideration will be given to a resolution approving funding to AT&T for the extension of Broadband to areas in northwestern Vanderburgh County and a resolution amending the St. Joseph Avenue Industrial TIF EDA.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Ivy Tech Community College to host blood drive

Ivy Tech Community College will hold a Red Cross blood drive. The drive will take place at 2501 North 1st Avenue, Evansville, IN, in room 107 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday. Donors will receive a t-shirt as a sign of appreciation for their donation, as long as supplies last.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

Heath High School shooter Michael Carneal goes before full Kentucky Parole Board on Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky inmate found guilty of killing three students at Paducah's Heath High School in 1997 could learn Monday, if he will be granted parole. Michael Carneal, who is 25 years into a life sentence after pleading guilty to murder, attempted murder and robbery, goes before the full Kentucky Parole Board to make his case. Last week, a two-person panel of the board failed to reach a unanimous decision.
PADUCAH, KY
14news.com

USI Public Safety officials alerting students of snakes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana’s Public Safety officials are alerting those on campus of snakes in the area. According to a Facebook post, USI officials say baby copperhead snakes are born in September and October. They are telling students if you are out and about,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Evansville group asking local governments to require explosive gas detectors in residential building codes

A community organization in Evansville, Indiana, says it's asking local governments to pass an ordinance requiring explosive gas detectors in residential building codes. A news release sent out by Direct Action Against CenterPoint Energy (DAACE) on Friday says the organization is petitioning Evansville city and Vanderburgh County governments to pass an ordinance requiring explosive gas detectors in residential building codes.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

McCutchanville Fire Department holding first-ever car seat clinic

The McCutchanville Fire Department in Evansville, Indiana, is hosting its first-ever car seat clinic on Saturday, Sept. 24. During the clinic, the fire department says that free car seat inspections will be available. They say that car seats will be checked for proper installation, sizing, and expirations. The event will...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Grease fire spreads to kitchen in Central City home

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Multiple first responding agencies were dispatched Saturday afternoon to what initially started as a grease fire in Central City. The Greenville Fire Department says they received a call just after 3:30 p.m. for a house fire in the 400 block of Ash Street. Officials say the blaze ended up catching […]
CENTRAL CITY, KY
wevv.com

Mental Health Matters event held in Evansville

The NAACP of Evansville put on an event for mental health in the community. NAACP of Evansville puts on 'Mental Health Matters' event at community center. The NAACP of Evansville hosted an event on Saturday designed to eliminate the stigma behind mental health.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKO

Two Missing Persons in Ohio County

Bowling Green Fire Department presents the 2022 Firehouse Festival, Sept. 24th. B.G.F.D. presents the 2022 Firehouse Festival. This will take place at the Greenwood Mall from 2-4PM on Sept. 24th. Warren County Area Technology Center purchased four heavy equipment simulators with a grant. Updated: 12 hours ago. High school student...
OHIO COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Two arrested in connection with Logan County murder

Two Clarksville residents have been arrested in connection with a murder that took place in August in Logan County. According to Kentucky State Police, warrants were served against 24-year-old Maleek Goodson and 36-year-old Elizabeth Ford, both of Clarksville, in relation to the August 11 murder of Ronald Cable in the Lewisburg community of Logan County.
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Former employees speak out about Pink Energy following closure

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Wednesday night, employees with Pink Energy sent 14 News a letter from their management, letting them know the doors were closing. [PREVIOUS: Pink Energy reportedly shutting down operations, citing multiple issues]. One day later, former employees are speaking out about conditions within the business, and...
EVANSVILLE, IN
kbsi23.com

Lyon County correctional officer charged with rape

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Lyon County correctional officer faces a rape charge after she was accused of sexual conduct with an inmate. Trista Fox, 38, of Princeton was charged with rape 3rd degree, according to Kentucky State Police. On, Tuesday, September 20, KSP Post 1 received a...
LYON COUNTY, KY
103GBF

Western Kentucky Fire Department Selling Out-of-Service Fire Engine to the Highest Bidder

There's something fascinating about fire trucks and the job of being a firefighter. Maybe it's the size of the truck or the sound of the sirens blaring as it races toward a fire after the call comes in from 911 dispatch. Maybe it's there's a thrill to the idea of running into a dangerous situation in an effort to save someone's life or put out a fire that is raging out of control. Whatever it is, there's something about the profession that draws in both kids and adults alike. One western Kentucky town is giving you the chance to see what it's like to drive a fire truck by letting you own one.
CORYDON, KY
14news.com

Hopkins Co. man arrested after inappropriate pictures found on phone

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Hopkins County man was arrested after police say they found pictures involving sexual activity and juveniles on his phone. According to a police report, Madisonville police searched the phone of 20-year-old Dalton Shadrick, and found the pictures. The jail’s website shows Shadrick is facing several...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Coroner names person killed in Henderson crash

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a crash involving a semi Thursday in Henderson. It happened around 11:30 a.m. near the weigh station along southbound Highway 41, north of the Twin Bridges. A car and an SUV were also involved. The Henderson County Coroner says 74-year-old Thomas Boyer,...
HENDERSON, KY

