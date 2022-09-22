Read full article on original website
city-countyobserver.com
NOTICE OF VANDERBURGH COUNTY REDEVELOPMENT COMMISSION MEETING
The Vanderburgh County Redevelopment Commission will hold a meeting on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. in Room 301 of the Civic Center Complex, 1 N.W. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Evansville, Indiana, and consideration will be given to a resolution approving funding to AT&T for the extension of Broadband to areas in northwestern Vanderburgh County and a resolution amending the St. Joseph Avenue Industrial TIF EDA.
wevv.com
Ivy Tech Community College to host blood drive
Ivy Tech Community College will hold a Red Cross blood drive. The drive will take place at 2501 North 1st Avenue, Evansville, IN, in room 107 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday. Donors will receive a t-shirt as a sign of appreciation for their donation, as long as supplies last.
wdrb.com
Heath High School shooter Michael Carneal goes before full Kentucky Parole Board on Monday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky inmate found guilty of killing three students at Paducah's Heath High School in 1997 could learn Monday, if he will be granted parole. Michael Carneal, who is 25 years into a life sentence after pleading guilty to murder, attempted murder and robbery, goes before the full Kentucky Parole Board to make his case. Last week, a two-person panel of the board failed to reach a unanimous decision.
14news.com
USI Public Safety officials alerting students of snakes
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana’s Public Safety officials are alerting those on campus of snakes in the area. According to a Facebook post, USI officials say baby copperhead snakes are born in September and October. They are telling students if you are out and about,...
wevv.com
Evansville group asking local governments to require explosive gas detectors in residential building codes
A community organization in Evansville, Indiana, says it's asking local governments to pass an ordinance requiring explosive gas detectors in residential building codes. A news release sent out by Direct Action Against CenterPoint Energy (DAACE) on Friday says the organization is petitioning Evansville city and Vanderburgh County governments to pass an ordinance requiring explosive gas detectors in residential building codes.
wevv.com
McCutchanville Fire Department holding first-ever car seat clinic
The McCutchanville Fire Department in Evansville, Indiana, is hosting its first-ever car seat clinic on Saturday, Sept. 24. During the clinic, the fire department says that free car seat inspections will be available. They say that car seats will be checked for proper installation, sizing, and expirations. The event will...
wevv.com
University of Southern Indiana preparing to host 2022 Wellness Fair for students and staff
The University of Southern Indiana is preparing to host a wellness fair for its students and staff. The 2022 USI Wellness Fair will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 28. USI students and staff members are invited to attend the event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on that day in the Screaming Eagles Complex. Attendees are asked to bring a valid Eagle Access Card.
Ellis Park to be closed for maintenance
Officials from Ellis Park told Eyewitness News that Ellis Park will be closed for Gaming and Simulcasting on September 26.
Grease fire spreads to kitchen in Central City home
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Multiple first responding agencies were dispatched Saturday afternoon to what initially started as a grease fire in Central City. The Greenville Fire Department says they received a call just after 3:30 p.m. for a house fire in the 400 block of Ash Street. Officials say the blaze ended up catching […]
wevv.com
NAACP of Evansville puts on 'Mental Health Matters' event at community center
The NAACP of Evansville hosted an event on Saturday designed to eliminate the stigma behind mental health. "Our city has suffered so much trauma, that we wanted to come together, educate the community on mental health resources," said Sabrina Cawthorne, Direct of Minority Health at CAPE. The Mental Health Matters...
wevv.com
Mental Health Matters event held in Evansville
The NAACP of Evansville put on an event for mental health in the community. NAACP of Evansville puts on 'Mental Health Matters' event at community center. The NAACP of Evansville hosted an event on Saturday designed to eliminate the stigma behind mental health.
WBKO
Two Missing Persons in Ohio County
Bowling Green Fire Department presents the 2022 Firehouse Festival, Sept. 24th. B.G.F.D. presents the 2022 Firehouse Festival. This will take place at the Greenwood Mall from 2-4PM on Sept. 24th. Warren County Area Technology Center purchased four heavy equipment simulators with a grant. Updated: 12 hours ago. High school student...
whopam.com
Two arrested in connection with Logan County murder
Two Clarksville residents have been arrested in connection with a murder that took place in August in Logan County. According to Kentucky State Police, warrants were served against 24-year-old Maleek Goodson and 36-year-old Elizabeth Ford, both of Clarksville, in relation to the August 11 murder of Ronald Cable in the Lewisburg community of Logan County.
14news.com
Former employees speak out about Pink Energy following closure
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Wednesday night, employees with Pink Energy sent 14 News a letter from their management, letting them know the doors were closing. [PREVIOUS: Pink Energy reportedly shutting down operations, citing multiple issues]. One day later, former employees are speaking out about conditions within the business, and...
kbsi23.com
Lyon County correctional officer charged with rape
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Lyon County correctional officer faces a rape charge after she was accused of sexual conduct with an inmate. Trista Fox, 38, of Princeton was charged with rape 3rd degree, according to Kentucky State Police. On, Tuesday, September 20, KSP Post 1 received a...
Western Kentucky Fire Department Selling Out-of-Service Fire Engine to the Highest Bidder
There's something fascinating about fire trucks and the job of being a firefighter. Maybe it's the size of the truck or the sound of the sirens blaring as it races toward a fire after the call comes in from 911 dispatch. Maybe it's there's a thrill to the idea of running into a dangerous situation in an effort to save someone's life or put out a fire that is raging out of control. Whatever it is, there's something about the profession that draws in both kids and adults alike. One western Kentucky town is giving you the chance to see what it's like to drive a fire truck by letting you own one.
14news.com
Hopkins Co. man arrested after inappropriate pictures found on phone
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Hopkins County man was arrested after police say they found pictures involving sexual activity and juveniles on his phone. According to a police report, Madisonville police searched the phone of 20-year-old Dalton Shadrick, and found the pictures. The jail’s website shows Shadrick is facing several...
14news.com
Coroner names person killed in Henderson crash
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a crash involving a semi Thursday in Henderson. It happened around 11:30 a.m. near the weigh station along southbound Highway 41, north of the Twin Bridges. A car and an SUV were also involved. The Henderson County Coroner says 74-year-old Thomas Boyer,...
KSP responds to officer involved shooting in Daviess County
(WEHT) - Kentucky State Police is responding to reports of an officer involved shooting in Daviess County.
