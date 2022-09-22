Nikola’s deal with General Motors to have the industrial giant manufacture its Badger electric pickup truck has fallen through, and now one of the startup’s founders, Trevor Milton, is being accused of having vastly oversold how much Nikola was going to be in these GM-made trucks. In fact, according to a GM exec, there was going to be hardly any Nikola in these trucks, as the startup’s contribution was literally just skin-deep, ending with the design of the truck.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO