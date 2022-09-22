Read full article on original website
Tesla Employee Reveals Huge Q3 Delivery Surge At Fremont Factory
While it seems Tesla is constantly cranking out cars across the globe, it all goes to a whole new level at the end of each quarter. Despite CEO Elon Musk's earlier words about Tesla perhaps limiting these crazy quarter-end surges, the automaker is already headed into another that stands to be substantial.
insideevs.com
Tesla Expects Thousands Of Humanoid Robots To Work In Its Factories
Tesla has unexpectedly changed course recently, putting some of its upcoming projects on hold and directing a surprising amount of resources towards the development of its humanoid Bot. The company is serious about this and is hiring specifically for this program, hoping that in the future it will have thousands of these bipedal machines working in its factories.
insideevs.com
Report: Samsung SDI To Expand Its Battery Pack Production In Michigan
Another day brings another report about an EV battery-related investment, which probably is something that we should be accustom to, considering the rapid expansion of the plug-in car market. According to The Elec, Samsung SDI intends to expand its battery pack manufacturing capacity in Michigan, at the facility acquired in...
insideevs.com
Transport Canada Confirms Tesla Model Y Fire Wasn't The Battery Pack
As you may remember, we reported on a few mysterious Tesla fires earlier this year. In fact, people were confusing the two incidents since they happened around the same time. This story is a follow-up on the Tesla Model Y that caught fire in May 2022, in Vancouver, Canada. The EV's power failed, and the driver broke the window to successfully escape.
insideevs.com
Musk Says Tesla May Have Small Electric Boats For Giga Texas Park
Tesla's newest factory opened some time ago in Austin, Texas. It's currently in the process of ramping up production, but that doesn't mean the project is complete. It seems Tesla is constantly working on its sites and doing upgrades, and that's even true of older properties. Among other continuing developments at Giga Texas, the company is currently working on the promised “ecological paradise.”
insideevs.com
BMW's Range, Kia USA, Uber And Hertz EVs: Top EV News Sept 23, 2022
This week, we have news on BMW's electric range successes, Uber's electric future, Hertz's new deal with GM, and Kia's plans to manufacture EVs in the US. Here's our Top EV News for the week of September 23, 2022. Check out the full newsletter for the week, which includes more...
insideevs.com
2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup Edition 1: InsideEVs 70 MPH Range Test
The 2022 Hummer EV Pickup Edition 1 has the largest battery pack of any production EV available today; 212.7 kWh of usable capacity. However, the vehicle weighs four and a half tons - that's right, over 9,000 lbs (4,100 kg). The vehicle's EPA-certified combined range rating is 329 miles, but...
insideevs.com
Tesla Set To Add 500,000 Square Foot "Ecological Paradise" To Giga Texas
Tesla has changed its application for Giga Texas to include an additional 522,720 feet (12 acres) of space. Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed on Twitter that the additional land will be used for an "ecological paradise" located next to the main factory. However, Musk insisted that Tesla needs to "first get the factory financially on its feet" before the green space can be built.
insideevs.com
Uber Targeting EV-Only Fleet From 2030 Onwards
Uber has announced that it will remove all ICE vehicles from its fleet by 2030. Dara Khosrowshahi, who replaced founder Travis Kalanick as CEO of Uber in 2017, recently stated the following (via CBS News):. “We have a target to be fully electric in the US, Canada, and Europe." When...
insideevs.com
GMC Closes Reservations For Hummer EVs: They Are Fully Booked
GMC has decided to close all reservations for the GMC Hummer EV Pickup and GMC Hummer EV SUV models, as demand significantly exceeds supply. According to the latest data, the company received more than 90,000 reservations (backed by $100 refundable deposits), which splits evenly between the pickup and the SUV versions.
insideevs.com
Ford Breaks Ground At BlueOval City: $5.6 Billion Investment In Tennessee
Ford officially has broken ground at BlueOval City in Stanton, Tennessee, which is set to become the largest, most advanced auto production complex in the company’s 119-year history. The $5.6 billion investment was announced in September 2021, and it includes an all-new vehicle factory as well as a lithium-ion...
insideevs.com
General Motors Exec Says Nikola Badger Pickup Only Had GM Parts
Nikola’s deal with General Motors to have the industrial giant manufacture its Badger electric pickup truck has fallen through, and now one of the startup’s founders, Trevor Milton, is being accused of having vastly oversold how much Nikola was going to be in these GM-made trucks. In fact, according to a GM exec, there was going to be hardly any Nikola in these trucks, as the startup’s contribution was literally just skin-deep, ending with the design of the truck.
insideevs.com
Watch Ford F-150 Lightning Electric Truck Race Lambo Huracan
It has been quite some time since we posted a video by young car collectors and YouTube influencers JR Garage. However, it would have been crazy to pass up a video of the new Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck facing off against a Lamborghini Huracan in a drag race.
