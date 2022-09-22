Read full article on original website
Related
wxhc.com
Empire State Average Household Debt is Nation’s 4th Highest
State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli announced that average household debt for New Yorkers is on the rise, climbing to over $53,000 at the end of last year. While Empire State residents did see their national average debt burden fall during this period, student loan and credit card debts per capita rose significantly, with student loan balances 335% higher than they were in 2003.
wxhc.com
Cast a Line Tomorrow; Fish for Free in State
Tomorrow, September 24th will be a fish for free day in New York State. Tomorrow is one of six free freshwater fishing days that are held annually in the station and coincides with national hunting and fishing day, which celebrates the outdoor activities that are significant contributors to the state’s economy.
Comments / 0