Evansville, IN

wevv.com

Evansville man arrested for allegedly strangling woman

An Evansville man was arrested on Friday night for an alleged assault on a woman. Officers were called to a home on Healing Street near South Green Road for reports of a man standing on a woman's porch with a weapon that was trying to break into her home. Authorities...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Affidavit: EPD responds to person with a gun, arrests Evansville man

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department responded to the 2800 block of Healing Street in regards to a person with a gun late Friday night. Officials say that happened around 11:35 p.m. According to an affidavit, the victim told officers the suspect ran into a nearby home. Officers...
EVANSVILLE, IN
City
Evansville, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Evansville, IN
Crime & Safety
WANE 15

Federal grand jury indicts two in Evansville toddler death case

(WEHT) - A federal grand jury in Evansville returned a superseding indictment charging Arcinial Montreal Watt, 34, and Jazmynn Alaina Brown, 24 with federal crimes including conspiracy to distribute fentanyl resulting in death, conspiracy to distribute fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury and possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

PCSO: 17-year-old juvenile arrested at football game

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A 17-year-old juvenile was arrested for an incident at a football game Friday night, according to the Posey County Sheriff’s Office. According to a social media post, that incident occurred at a North Posey football game. Officials with the sheriff’s office say the juvenile...
POSEY COUNTY, IN
hot96.com

Petersburg Man Charged With Attempted Murder

A Petersburg man is in the Pike County Jail charged with attempted murder. Officials say police received a call that someone had been stabbed in the head in the 1800 block of Alford Street. Once officers were on scene they noticed a vehicle was in a ditch nearby with the...
14news.com

Hopkins Co. man arrested after inappropriate pictures found on phone

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Hopkins County man was arrested after police say they found pictures involving sexual activity and juveniles on his phone. According to a police report, Madisonville police searched the phone of 20-year-old Dalton Shadrick, and found the pictures. The jail’s website shows Shadrick is facing several...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Sheriff: Break-in suspect shot by deputy in Daviess County, Kentucky

Authorities were at the scene of an deputy-involved shooting in Daviess County, Kentucky on Friday morning. The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says authorities were called to the 9000 block of US 60 West around 10:45 a.m. Friday after a person was reportedly running down the middle the road with a hammer, screaming and breaking several windows.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
vincennespbs.org

Man charged with Attempted Murder in Pike Co.

A stabbing is being investigated in Pike County. Reports are that a man suffered stab wounds and was hospitalized. It happened in the 1800 block of Alford Street in Petersburg. Police responded to a car accident where a suspect was found in a ditch. One man was arrested and charged...
PIKE COUNTY, IN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kbsi23.com

Lyon County correctional officer charged with rape

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Lyon County correctional officer faces a rape charge after she was accused of sexual conduct with an inmate. Trista Fox, 38, of Princeton was charged with rape 3rd degree, according to Kentucky State Police. On, Tuesday, September 20, KSP Post 1 received a...
LYON COUNTY, KY
wamwamfm.com

Mysterious Pike County Death – Ongoing Investigation

Pike County – Indiana State Police detectives are currently investigating the death of Tim Gregory, 68, of Petersburg. On Tuesday, September 20, at approximately 3:45 p.m., Petersburg Police responded to his apartment located at 611 Main Street to check on his welfare. When police arrived, they found Gregory dead inside his apartment.
WEHT/WTVW

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Dog dumped at Evansville business

WARNING: Some may find this video disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised. EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Employees at Salvage Candy in Evansville are hoping the public can help find the person responsible for throwing a dog on their property. Surveillance video shows someone in a white Dodge Challenger pull up Friday night and throw a bag […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Two arrested after complaint about drug use at Jasper Walmart

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Two people are facing drug charges after officers got a tip they were using drugs in the Walmart parking lot. Authorities say they responded to the Walmart on Tuesday. The sheriff’s office used a K9 to detect the presence of drugs in the vehicle. They...
JASPER, IN
14news.com

Police: Four homes damaged by bullets Tues. night

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Four homes on Evansville’s east side were hit by bullets Tuesday night. Police say it happened around 6 p.m. on Corregidor Circle. Officials say that homes on Roosevelt and Corregidor were hit. Our crew on scene also saw officers taking a rifle from a home.
EVANSVILLE, IN

