9-year-old boy dies after he drowned taking a shower, police say

HOUSTON – A 9-year-old boy is dead after he drowned while taking a shower, police say. The incident happened Saturday night at the 15600 block of Corsair at around 10 p.m. According to officials, a 9-year-old boy was taking a shower when something happened that caused him to drown. When the grandfather discovered him, he pulled him out of the tub and attempted to do CPR.
15 horses dead after massive fire in barn on Houston's Northeast Side

HOUSTON - Over a dozen horses are dead after a massive fire at a large barn on Houston's Northeast Side early Friday morning. The fire started around 2 a.m. at a home and barn along Linn Street near LeBadie Street near the Interstate 69 and 610 interchange. Houston Fire Department...
