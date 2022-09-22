ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Joplin, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Joplin, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Woman assaulted at storage units on Rangeline

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 7 p.m. Friday evening Joplin Police, Joplin Fire Rescue and METS ambulance responded to report of a female who had been physically assaulted at 2629 S Rangeline, Public Storage. Patrol Cpl Ethan New of the Joplin Police Dept tells KOAM’s Shannon Becker on the scene a man and woman were located inside a storage unit....
JOPLIN, MO
kggfradio.com

Chanute Man Arrested For Outstanding Warrant To Face New Charges

Earlier this week officers with the Chanute Police Department responded to a hang-up call coming from the 900 block of S. Lincoln Ave. During the course of the investigation, officers arrested 35-year-old Tim Martin of Chanute for an active arrest warrant out of Neosho County and he was also allegedly in possession of methamphetamines, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Upon completion, reports will be forwarded to Neosho County Attorney’s Office for review and consideration of charges being filed.
CHANUTE, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#False Claims#U S#Medicare And Medicaid
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

FBI offer $30,000 reward to locate missing man, connected to Southwest Missouri

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The FBI is offering a reward up to $30,000 for a missing man with connections to Southwest Missouri. Some of the man’s belongings were recovered in Eagle Rock, Mo. in Barry County. “FBI Little Rock is seeking information regarding the disappearance of Jason Lierl. He was last seen in Madison County, Arkansas on January 25, 2022.”...
EAGLE ROCK, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Parsons Police investigating after two dogs shot

PARSONS, Kan. (KOAM) – The Parsons Police Department is investigating two dogs shot in the town on Thursday. According to a PPD release, officers responded at 11:37 a.m. to the 1500 block of Grand. Witnesses told police that a man between 20 and 40-years-old shot a pitbull with three legs in one of those legs. A veterinarian had to later...
PARSONS, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

The Big 3: fire engulfs apartment building, escapee still at large, 88 Strong pass it on and unclaimed lottery money

BIG STORY #3: JOPLIN, Mo. – Just after 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning Joplin E-911 Dispatch received multiple reports of an apartment building fire at 1921 E 9th. Flames were visible above the neighborhood that lies along the north side of the railroad tracks at 9th and Connecticut. Kids in this neighborhood attend Eastmorland Elementary School. If you’d like to read more about this story, click here.
JOPLIN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News to Know: Fire Marshall investigates cause of apartment fire and truckers get shown appreciation

Joplin, MO. — The Joplin fire marshall is investigating the cause of the fire that swept through an apartment building on Thursday. The fire was reported at 1221 E 9th Street just after 5:30 AM Thursday morning. Everyone inside managed to escape safely. Firefighters were on the scene for several hours. The fire was fanned by high winds — with gusts up to 30 miles per hour.
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Longtime Carthage R-9 administrator passes away

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Saturday, September 24, 2022, Carthage R-9 schools release information that a longtime beloved administrator has died. “It is with a heavy heart that we share with you the passing of Dr. Sam Rogers, Carthage High School Assistant Principal. Please join us in keeping the Rogers family in your thoughts and prayers.” — CARTHAGE R-9.
CARTHAGE, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Woman wanted in Springfield, Mo. has ties to Joplin

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — A woman with Joplin ties is being sought by authorities in Greene County and the Springfield Area Crime Stoppers features her as the Fugitive of the Week. Randi Joann Gross, 33, “active felony Greene County warrant for, failure to appear – stealing a firearm / unlawful use of weapon and possession of a controlled substance along...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Police pursuit ends with two dead in officer involved shooting

UPDATE: The Greene County Sheriff’s office update information, “The two suspects involved in this incident have been identified as Timothy W. Shafer, 37 years of age, and Donna M. Bailey, 23 years of age. The next of kin have been notified. This investigation is still ongoing.” GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Saturday morning, September 24, just before 3 a.m. Ozark Missouri Police...
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Residence burned to foundation in Prosperity, rural Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 2 a.m. Saturday morning Duenweg Fire Dept were alerted to a house fire in the Prosperity area, 19910 Ely Road. Jasper County Deputies arrived first to find the residence already engulfed in fire. Investigation determined the resident was not home. Mutual aid arrived from Joplin Fire, Webb City Fire, Carterville Fire, Oronogo Fire and Carthage...
ozarksfn.com

50 Years of Cattle Success

NEVADA, MO. – For more than 50 years, Norman and Vicki Garton of the Garton Angus Ranch near Nevada, Mo., have been keeping records on their cattle. They purchased their first registered Angus in 1970 by purchasing females from Aristocrat Ranch in Colorado, Griswold Cattle in Wisconsin, and Ankony Angus in Iowa.
NEVADA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy