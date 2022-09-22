Read full article on original website
Related
beckersasc.com
Missouri physician guilty of rubber stamping orders for 2,184 Medicare, Medicaid patients
Oluwatobi Yerokun, MD, of Joplin, Mo., pleaded guilty to fraudulently ordering $8.7 million in products and tests for 2,184 Medicare and Medicaid patients he never met or examined, the Justice Department said Sept. 21. Dr. Yerokun, 36, contracted with a telemedicine provider that gave him access to electronic portals and...
Former doctor admits to fraud involving more than 2,000 Missouri patients
Oluwatobi Alabi Yerokun, 36, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to make false statements related to health care matters.
Fort Scott woman accused of theft from Law Firm
A special prosecutor files multiple charges against a Fort Scott woman for allegedly stealing from the law firm she works for.
KYTV
Woman pleads guilty to charges related to death of Lawrence County, Mo., woman shot in an abandoned well
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a Mount Vernon, Mo. woman to prison for the death of a woman kidnapped and shot after she was forced into a well. Siera Dunham pleaded guilty to robbery and stealing charges related to the death of Sarah Pasco in August of 2020. She will spend 20 years in prison following the plea.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman assaulted at storage units on Rangeline
JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 7 p.m. Friday evening Joplin Police, Joplin Fire Rescue and METS ambulance responded to report of a female who had been physically assaulted at 2629 S Rangeline, Public Storage. Patrol Cpl Ethan New of the Joplin Police Dept tells KOAM’s Shannon Becker on the scene a man and woman were located inside a storage unit....
Ozark County Times
Savannah Leckie murder case: Ruud walks free after being given credit for time served, charges dropped against Peat
Theodosia resident Rebecca Ruud walked out of the Greene County Jail Sept. 15 a free woman after being held in pre-trial custody for five years in connection with murder charges involving her teen daughter Savannah Leckie. Ruud appeared in Greene County court before Circuit Judge Calvin Holden that morning for...
FBI offers up to $30,000 reward for information on man last seen in Madison, Benton County
The FBI is offering up to $30,000 for information regarding the disappearance of a man who was last seen in Madison County.
kggfradio.com
Chanute Man Arrested For Outstanding Warrant To Face New Charges
Earlier this week officers with the Chanute Police Department responded to a hang-up call coming from the 900 block of S. Lincoln Ave. During the course of the investigation, officers arrested 35-year-old Tim Martin of Chanute for an active arrest warrant out of Neosho County and he was also allegedly in possession of methamphetamines, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Upon completion, reports will be forwarded to Neosho County Attorney’s Office for review and consideration of charges being filed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
UPDATE: Man and woman identified in an officer-involved shooting after trying to run over deputy, drawing gun
A man and woman are dead after a chase involving several law enforcement agencies in Christian County early Saturday morning.
FBI offer $30,000 reward to locate missing man, connected to Southwest Missouri
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The FBI is offering a reward up to $30,000 for a missing man with connections to Southwest Missouri. Some of the man’s belongings were recovered in Eagle Rock, Mo. in Barry County. “FBI Little Rock is seeking information regarding the disappearance of Jason Lierl. He was last seen in Madison County, Arkansas on January 25, 2022.”...
koamnewsnow.com
Officers on the lookout for Felony Pursuit suspect in Bourbon County
BOURBON COUNTY, Kan. – The Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office asks the public to look out for a wanted suspect who they say may be armed and dangerous. Officers say Jai Terrance Scott Jr. is wanted in connection with a Felony Pursuit in Bourbon County. According to the media...
Parsons Police investigating after two dogs shot
PARSONS, Kan. (KOAM) – The Parsons Police Department is investigating two dogs shot in the town on Thursday. According to a PPD release, officers responded at 11:37 a.m. to the 1500 block of Grand. Witnesses told police that a man between 20 and 40-years-old shot a pitbull with three legs in one of those legs. A veterinarian had to later...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Big 3: fire engulfs apartment building, escapee still at large, 88 Strong pass it on and unclaimed lottery money
BIG STORY #3: JOPLIN, Mo. – Just after 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning Joplin E-911 Dispatch received multiple reports of an apartment building fire at 1921 E 9th. Flames were visible above the neighborhood that lies along the north side of the railroad tracks at 9th and Connecticut. Kids in this neighborhood attend Eastmorland Elementary School. If you’d like to read more about this story, click here.
koamnewsnow.com
News to Know: Fire Marshall investigates cause of apartment fire and truckers get shown appreciation
Joplin, MO. — The Joplin fire marshall is investigating the cause of the fire that swept through an apartment building on Thursday. The fire was reported at 1221 E 9th Street just after 5:30 AM Thursday morning. Everyone inside managed to escape safely. Firefighters were on the scene for several hours. The fire was fanned by high winds — with gusts up to 30 miles per hour.
Longtime Carthage R-9 administrator passes away
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Saturday, September 24, 2022, Carthage R-9 schools release information that a longtime beloved administrator has died. “It is with a heavy heart that we share with you the passing of Dr. Sam Rogers, Carthage High School Assistant Principal. Please join us in keeping the Rogers family in your thoughts and prayers.” — CARTHAGE R-9.
Woman wanted in Springfield, Mo. has ties to Joplin
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — A woman with Joplin ties is being sought by authorities in Greene County and the Springfield Area Crime Stoppers features her as the Fugitive of the Week. Randi Joann Gross, 33, “active felony Greene County warrant for, failure to appear – stealing a firearm / unlawful use of weapon and possession of a controlled substance along...
Police pursuit ends with two dead in officer involved shooting
UPDATE: The Greene County Sheriff’s office update information, “The two suspects involved in this incident have been identified as Timothy W. Shafer, 37 years of age, and Donna M. Bailey, 23 years of age. The next of kin have been notified. This investigation is still ongoing.” GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Saturday morning, September 24, just before 3 a.m. Ozark Missouri Police...
Residence burned to foundation in Prosperity, rural Jasper County
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 2 a.m. Saturday morning Duenweg Fire Dept were alerted to a house fire in the Prosperity area, 19910 Ely Road. Jasper County Deputies arrived first to find the residence already engulfed in fire. Investigation determined the resident was not home. Mutual aid arrived from Joplin Fire, Webb City Fire, Carterville Fire, Oronogo Fire and Carthage...
ozarksfn.com
50 Years of Cattle Success
NEVADA, MO. – For more than 50 years, Norman and Vicki Garton of the Garton Angus Ranch near Nevada, Mo., have been keeping records on their cattle. They purchased their first registered Angus in 1970 by purchasing females from Aristocrat Ranch in Colorado, Griswold Cattle in Wisconsin, and Ankony Angus in Iowa.
Shooting in Crawford County mobile home park, search for suspect underway
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. – Authorities search for a suspect after a Pittsburg man was shot Thursday evening. The shooting happened at 121 Glenn Way at Whispering Pines Mobile Home Park in Crawford County. Shortly after 7:00 pm, deputies responded to a report of a man being shot. They got...
Comments / 0