WKRC
Man working on fourth college degree after beating addiction, 20 years of homelessness
RALEIGH, N.C. (CNN Newsource/WRAL/WKRC) - A North Carolina man is celebrating after beating drug addiction and homelessness to earn three college degrees. Michael Watkins is now working on his fourth degree. He has been accepted into a doctoral degree program where he is studying healthcare administration. Watkins says he was...
nsjonline.com
Five NC schools receive National Blue Ribbon awards
RALEIGH — Five North Carolina public schools have been named as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022 by U.S. Department of Education. The five schools include Weatherstone Elementary School in Wake County; Seventy-First Classical Middle School in Cumberland County; W.A. Bess Elementary School in Gaston County; East Robeson Primary School, in Robeson County; and Southeastern Academy Charter School in Robeson County.
Up and Coming Weekly
Information session on $97M bond initiative draws small crowd
An information session to talk with residents about the three bond packages that will be on the Nov. 8 ballot for Fayetteville residents drew a small crowd Friday, Sept. 23. The education and information sessions are part of the city’s marketing strategy to promote the general obligation bonds, The sessions are scheduled through Oct. 12. Friday’s session was at the Westover Recreation Center.
WXII 12
North Carolina State Fair returns to Raleigh in October
RALEIGH, N.C. — Cotton candy and funnel cake season is back — theNorth Carolina State Fair returns to Raleigh!. The fair which started in 1853, is a family tradition for many and this season will offer just as much fun as in years past. Click the video player...
cbs17
Former Raleigh students remember elementary school on 90th anniversary
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Students, staff and alumni celebrated the 90th anniversary of Swift Creek Elementary School on Saturday. The event was a chance for people to honor the original building before it’s torn down to make room for a modern school. “It’s hard to believe Swift Creek...
Going green with solar panels costing some NC residents more money, due to multitude of problems
"Instead of saving money, I'm paying extra money...They say it works but I have not seen anything."
Nate Oats, Alabama basketball add 4-star from North Carolina
Alabama basketball picked up a win on Saturday. Davin Cosby, a shooting guard, made his verbal pledge to Nate Oats and co. Cosby is a four-star and ranked 114th nationally on 247Sports Composite rankings. He’s the fourth-overall player from North Carolina and attends Word of God Christian Academy. He is the second-highest rated guard from his state at 6-foot-5, 180-pounds.
Deputies: 2 moms involved in a parking lot fight at a North Carolina high school
Northwood High School was put under lockdown as a precaution, deputies said.
Virginia Union stays perfect with gritty win over Fayetteville State
Virginia Union got down early against Fayetteville State, but its defense and running back Jada Byers saved the day. The post Virginia Union stays perfect with gritty win over Fayetteville State appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
wunc.org
Some North Carolinians outraged by proposed Chemours expansion
Derek Martin lives about two miles away from the Chemours Fayetteville Works facility. The 58-year-old veteran bought his home in 2003. He's worried that his pool may be full of PFAS, especially because it’s filled with well water. "After years of taking it to the pool place to... balance...
carolinajournal.com
25 years after slayings, officer’s brother says Beasley no friend of law enforcement
On the 25th anniversary of the officers' murders, Lowry's brother objects to ads while they fight to keep Beasley's clients behind bars. “We’ve been fighting it 25 years and thought it was over when they got the death penalty. It’s like a dripping faucet. It never stops,” said Lowry.
The Robesonian
Christina Edwards educates to empower
LUMBERTON – One educator says her negative experiences as a child in school contributed to her journey back to the classroom to make a positive impact on students and empower them to succeed in academics. Christina Edwards could be seen greeting and embracing former students on Aug. 8 as...
nrcolumbus.com
Columbus County Schools hires, reassigns staff
After closed session at the Sept. 13 meeting of the Columbus County Board of Education, the board unanimously approved personnel moves proposed by Superintendent Deanne Meadows. New employment went to Lexeigh Bennett, elementary teacher/West Columbus School; Shayla Benson, part-time Child Nutrition worker and bus driver/Nakina Middle; Sarita Bowen, PreK teacher...
More adults consider sharing space to deal with rising Raleigh rent prices
Candy Chitty has lived in Raleigh for several years, but since she lost her apartment and all her belongings in a massive fire in 2016, she’s been struggling to get back on her feet. It doesn’t help that Raleigh rent prices have risen since then by more than 43%....
cbs17
Families seek childcare after longtime Knightdale center closes suddenly
KNIGHTDALE N.C. (WNCN) — After nearly four decades in Knightdale, the Cathy Lee Child Development Center suddenly shut down. A letter shared with CBS 17 by parents says it’s due to “outside factors” like COVID-19 and “changes in the economy.”. Parents of children in the...
They want a nonstop flight to India; RDU told them what must happen here first
The Triangle’s growing Indian community say better connections to India will improve business ties and make it easier to visit family.
Woman bribed undercover agent to protect illicit massage parlors in North Carolina, DOJ says
The North Carolina Department of Justice says a woman has been sentenced to prison for making bribe payments to protect her illicit massage parlors in Cary and Wilmington from law enforcement scrutiny.
NC man wins $150,000 lottery prize after letting family members choose numbers
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The lucky numbers that Trevor Stewart, of Fayetteville, always plays in Powerball paid off Wednesday with a $150,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “This is awesome,” Stewart said. Stewart, 56, said the winning numbers came mostly from his family. “I asked family members to choose the numbers, […]
North Carolina town's finance director pleads guilty to embezzling more than $500,000
The former finance director of a North Carolina town pleaded guilty Wednesday to embezzling more than $500,000 from the town, federal prosecutors announced. The office of U.S. Attorney Michael Easley announced that Gay Cameron Tucker, 64, of Fayetteville, who served as the finance director for Spring Lake, pleaded guilty to embezzlement from a local government receiving federal funds and aggravated identity theft, The Fayetteville Observer reported. She could face up to 12 years in prison at sentencing. A date wasn’t immediately available.
North Carolina murder suspect arrested near Myrtle Beach
The Raleigh Police Department has arrested a suspect that left one person dead in a homicide that occurred Wednesday morning.
