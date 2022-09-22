ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

nsjonline.com

Five NC schools receive National Blue Ribbon awards

RALEIGH — Five North Carolina public schools have been named as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022 by U.S. Department of Education. The five schools include Weatherstone Elementary School in Wake County; Seventy-First Classical Middle School in Cumberland County; W.A. Bess Elementary School in Gaston County; East Robeson Primary School, in Robeson County; and Southeastern Academy Charter School in Robeson County.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Information session on $97M bond initiative draws small crowd

An information session to talk with residents about the three bond packages that will be on the Nov. 8 ballot for Fayetteville residents drew a small crowd Friday, Sept. 23. The education and information sessions are part of the city’s marketing strategy to promote the general obligation bonds, The sessions are scheduled through Oct. 12. Friday’s session was at the Westover Recreation Center.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WXII 12

North Carolina State Fair returns to Raleigh in October

RALEIGH, N.C. — Cotton candy and funnel cake season is back — theNorth Carolina State Fair returns to Raleigh!. The fair which started in 1853, is a family tradition for many and this season will offer just as much fun as in years past. Click the video player...
RALEIGH, NC
Fayetteville, NC
Health
City
Fayetteville, NC
State
Florida State
Fayetteville, NC
Education
AL.com

Nate Oats, Alabama basketball add 4-star from North Carolina

Alabama basketball picked up a win on Saturday. Davin Cosby, a shooting guard, made his verbal pledge to Nate Oats and co. Cosby is a four-star and ranked 114th nationally on 247Sports Composite rankings. He’s the fourth-overall player from North Carolina and attends Word of God Christian Academy. He is the second-highest rated guard from his state at 6-foot-5, 180-pounds.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Person
Larry Robinson
wunc.org

Some North Carolinians outraged by proposed Chemours expansion

Derek Martin lives about two miles away from the Chemours Fayetteville Works facility. The 58-year-old veteran bought his home in 2003. He's worried that his pool may be full of PFAS, especially because it’s filled with well water. "After years of taking it to the pool place to... balance...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
The Robesonian

Christina Edwards educates to empower

LUMBERTON – One educator says her negative experiences as a child in school contributed to her journey back to the classroom to make a positive impact on students and empower them to succeed in academics. Christina Edwards could be seen greeting and embracing former students on Aug. 8 as...
LUMBERTON, NC
nrcolumbus.com

Columbus County Schools hires, reassigns staff

After closed session at the Sept. 13 meeting of the Columbus County Board of Education, the board unanimously approved personnel moves proposed by Superintendent Deanne Meadows. New employment went to Lexeigh Bennett, elementary teacher/West Columbus School; Shayla Benson, part-time Child Nutrition worker and bus driver/Nakina Middle; Sarita Bowen, PreK teacher...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
Fox News

North Carolina town's finance director pleads guilty to embezzling more than $500,000

The former finance director of a North Carolina town pleaded guilty Wednesday to embezzling more than $500,000 from the town, federal prosecutors announced. The office of U.S. Attorney Michael Easley announced that Gay Cameron Tucker, 64, of Fayetteville, who served as the finance director for Spring Lake, pleaded guilty to embezzlement from a local government receiving federal funds and aggravated identity theft, The Fayetteville Observer reported. She could face up to 12 years in prison at sentencing. A date wasn’t immediately available.
SPRING LAKE, NC
