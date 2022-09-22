Read full article on original website
Related
Brabus Turned the Mercedes G-Wagen Into a Bonkers 900 HP Supertruck
Leave it to Brabus to take the Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen to even more absurd heights. The German high-performance tuner just unveiled its latest model, the P 900 Rocket Edition. With it, the shop has taken the luxury marque’s iconic SUV and turned it into an ultra-stylish supertruck with 900 horses under the hood. The P 900 Rocket Edition isn’t Brabus’s first AMG G63-based pickup, but it’s easily the shop’s most capable. The vehicle is powered by a 4.5-liter twin-turbo V-8, with new forged pistons, a custom billet crankshaft and specially developed turbochargers. Its mill is mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission—which the tuner...
New Brabus Mercedes G-Wagen Is 900 HP Of Pickup Absurdity
When you read the words "tuned G-Wagen," there's probably a pretty specific image that pops into your head. Odds are, that image is of a Brabus. Of all the loud, absurd, and undoubtedly controversial cars Brabus makes, it is perhaps best known for its take on the Mercedes G-Wagen. In...
torquenews.com
Why the Tesla Model Y is the Best Vehicle To Buy
The Tesla Model Y is the best vehicle on the market today. Here's the feedback from a tester of the Model Y. Tesla's are by far the most popular electric vehicles in the US - and for good reason. A 2022 Model Y SUV was tested and the tester came away impressed by its quick acceleration, roomy cabin, and tech features. A Model Y was recently tested and feedback given.
torquenews.com
Next Ford Reveal Is The New Super Duty Truck Lineup
To say that Ford has had lots of news lately is putting it mildly. From new uses for Bluetooth to the reveal of the 7th generation Mustang and its exhibition and comments at the recent Detroit Auto Show, the automaker hardly has had time to catch its breath. It continues next week with the reveal of the 2023 Super Duty lineup.
RELATED PEOPLE
torquenews.com
Ford Breaks Ground On BlueOval City Battery Plant
Ford is taking a bold step into its future by breaking ground for its BlueOval City battery plant in Tennessee. As recently as five years ago, many skeptics listened to the plans from automakers across-the-board and expressed their doubts. The doubts were that the industry would switch quickly from traditional powerplants – internal combustion engines (ICE) – to electrics.
torquenews.com
The Top 10 Trending Cars Today And Why 3 New Subaru Models Stay Hot
What are the vehicles that are trending hot today? Subaru has three; Outback, Crosstrek, and Forester. See why they are still hot and which model is the most researched. Which new vehicles are the hottest trending models now? A new report from Edmunds says among the top-10 trending models that grab your attention most now include three Subaru SUVs; the 2022 Subaru Outback midsize SUV, the 2022 Subaru Crosstrek subcompact, and the 2022 Subaru Forester compact in that order.
Mercedes-Benz: The Evolution of the Grille
Here's a look at the evolution of the Mercedes-Benz grille over the years due to different aesthetic, style influences, and artistic interpretations. The post Mercedes-Benz: The Evolution of the Grille appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
New BMW M3 CS Will Show Mercedes-AMG Who's Boss
For all the talk about cylinder counts and the sonic superiority of six over four, BMW has got to be at least mildly concerned about the all-new Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance. Even the most powerful BMW M3, the M3 Competition, is 168 horsepower down compared to its new rival from Stuttgart.
IN THIS ARTICLE
torquenews.com
Renault 5 Turbo 3E Drift Car Brings The Wing
Built as part of the Renault 5's 50th anniversary celebrations, the Renault 5 Turbo 3E is designed to travel sideways. This shrinking violet is Renault's new show car, the R5 Turbo 3E. Along with the 5 Diamante show car and the Renault 5 Prototype EV, the Turbo 3E has been built to celebrate the original car's 50th anniversary while demonstrating that Renault's electric future includes plenty of French funkiness. The "3E" name comes as the successor to the Turbo and Turbo 2 plus E for electric.
torquenews.com
Sales Of The Kia Sorento Plug-In Hybrid May Be Drying Up
It is very difficult to know exactly how many plug-in hybrid (PHEV) vehicles that Kia sells in the U.S. because Kia does not report the sales of these models in its monthly, quarterly or annual figures. But I am starting to think that sales of at least the popular Sorento PHEV may have slowed to a trickle in the U.S.
Engadget
Mercedes says the electric G-Class will arrive in 2024
Mercedes-Benz has revealed when you might be able to get behind the wheel of . The automaker's CEO Ola Källenius told members of the media that the vehicle will arrive by the end of 2024, according to . The company announced a zero-emission electric version of the SUV back...
torquenews.com
Consumer Reports Popular Cars to Avoid and What to Buy Instead Recommendations
Here’s your chance to avoid paying too much for a popular make and model with this new listing of small cars, a range of SUVs, and some trucks with a focus on the expensive popular models to avoid and the less expensive models that are smarter car shopping popular alternative choices with some under-the-radar models to consider.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2023 Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance Debuts Today: See The Livestream
The world didn’t end last week when Ferrari introduced the Purosangue SUV and we're fairly certain an apocalypse won't be triggered by the four-cylinder C63. After years of spy shots, rumors, and a lot of controversies, AMG is about to let loose of its electrifying super sedan. The BMW M3 and Audi RS4 competitor will finally be unveiled today to show there's still hope for exciting performance cars at the dawn of the electric era.
Toyota Ends Manufacturing Operations In Russia
Amid Russia's ongoing war with Ukraine, Toyota announced it will permanently end vehicle manufacturing operations at its plant in Saint Petersburg. This represents all Toyota vehicle manufacturing in Russia, though the company will retain a presence in Moscow to support retail operations. Toyota suspended operations at the Saint Petersburg facility...
torquenews.com
Engine Swap, Rebuild and Conversion Warning for Beginners
Ever wonder how much money and how much time an engine swap, an engine rebuild (or even an engine conversion kit) related work can take? Find out now with one of the most honest assessments you will ever find on what it takes and what it costs in time and money and mental anguish before taking on or hiring out these kinds of projects.
torquenews.com
Car Exhaust Blue Smoke Simple Fix
Here’s a simple fix demonstrated by a Ford mechanic where a customer comes in with a worrisome blue exhaust on start-up warning that something is not right with his engine. It seems like you cannot drive down the highway without seeing at least a few vehicles puffing out blue exhaust so badly that you wonder if the owner is not aware of it or just doesn’t know (or care) that they are in for an expensive repair in the near future.
torquenews.com
The 5 Best Used Cars Under $20K And Why Subaru Legacy Is A Top Pick Now
What are the five best used cars priced from $15,000 to $20,000? Check out the list and why the Subaru Legacy is a top pick by Consumer Reports. What are the best Subaru Legacy years to buy for used car shoppers? An updated study from Consumer Reports (by subscription) says the 2015, 2016, and 2017 Subaru Legacy is your best choice for a midsize sedan. They also rank the 2014 Honda Accord, 2016 Mazda 6, 2013 Toyota Avalon, and 2016 Toyota Camry among the best options for midsize and large sedan shoppers.
New Ford Super Duty Teaser Previews A Truck That’s Ready To Work
The next-generation Ford Super Duty pickup is just days away from its debut. However, the automaker isn’t finished with the teaser campaign. The latest preview, a short video posted to Ford Trucks’ social media pages, doesn’t reveal much – they never do. It’s similar to the first one, showing three brief glimpses of the truck inter-spliced with a construction montage.
How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Chevy Silverado Cost?
The 2023 Chevy Silverado price has been announced, and it runs teh gamut from basic to upscale. The post How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Chevy Silverado Cost? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Why Don’t Both of My Car’s Battery Terminals Have Covers?
Let’s say you’ve got your car’s front hood up and you accidentally set a wrench on top of the battery. If the wrench touches both the positive (+) and negative (-) battery terminals, it could cause a spark that ignites the battery’s mixture of hydrogen and oxygen gases.
Comments / 0