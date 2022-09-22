Read full article on original website
My Tesla Recharged Itself While Driving
My Tesla Model 3 RWD gained an astounding 6% of its battery on a downhill drive from a mountain hike I went on. This is staggering and beats any ICE car hands down. I have a Tesla Model 3 RWD that I got just over two weeks ago. Something interesting happened during that time one day while I went up to a hike in the mountains. My car charged 6% of its battery during my drive back down the mountain.
Tesla's per-car production cost down to $36,000, cheaper model and robotaxi still on the roadmap
In a nutshell: Tesla's per-vehicle manufacturing costs dropped to less than half in the past five years, thanks in part to more efficient factories and improved vehicle design. The company also reiterated plans for an entry-level EV and robotaxis launching in the distant future. At a Goldman Sachs tech conference,...
Elon Musk Says NHTSA Needs To Stop Calling OTA Updates Recalls
On September 21, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced that Tesla will issue a safety recall for 1.1 million vehicles across all its model lines: Model 3, Model Y, Model S and Model X. The reason for the recall is the window automatic reversal system may not react...
Nissan recalling 200K pickups over rollaway risk
Nissan is recalling more than 200,000 pickup trucks due to a faulty parking element, which could cause the vehicles to roll when parked.
Ezra Dyer: Tesla's New Reality
From the September 2022 issue of Car and Driver. A few years ago, I made a $1000 reservation for a Tesla Model 3. I eventually canceled it, because I wanted the most basic, $35,000 iteration of the car and Tesla took so long getting around to making those that I gave up. But I like Tesla's products. The Model X is goofy futuristic, the Model 3 is great fun, and the Model S can still smoke exotics in a drag race. I've never driven the Model Y, because that one came out after Tesla launched its PR department into orbit on a SpaceX rocket, but I bet it's good too. So don't take this the wrong way, Tesla superfans, when I say that there could be trouble ahead for your favorite company.
What Recall? Elon Musk Says Term 'Outdated And Inaccurate' For Tesla's Latest NHTSA Order, Prefers This Instead
Tesla, Inc. TSLA stock took a hit on Thursday following an order from the National Highways Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to initiate a recall of over a million vehicles over the automatic window reversal system not reacting correctly after detecting an obstruction. The NHTSA said a closing window without the...
Tesla's Giga Shanghai Goes Full Throttle, Fisker Gets Wall Street's Love, Ford Issues Ultimatum To Dealers, Biden's Charging Infrastructure Thrust: Week's Biggest EV Stories
Electric vehicle stocks closed the week ending Sept. 17 on a mixed note, as investors reacted to the macroeconomic uncertainty that dragged the broader market lower, analysts’ actions, and a positive policy move. Now, here are the key events that happened in the EV space during the week:. Tesla's...
Tesla ordered to recall more than a million US cars
Tesla is recalling nearly 1.1 million cars in the US because the windows might close too fast and pinch people's fingers. Documents produced by American regulators show the windows may not react correctly after detecting an obstruction. Tesla chief executive Elon Musk criticised the description as a recall calling it...
Tesla “recalls” over 1M cars over window issue that’s fixed with OTA update
Headlines today would likely show that Tesla is recalling almost 1.1 million cars over a safety issue with its vehicles’ windows. While the fault may sound grave to the layman, it should be noted that the issue is fixed with a simple over-the-air software update. As per a Safety...
Tesla Hiccup: EV Maker Recalls 1.1 Million Cars
A recall is a drawback for any carmaker, prompting critical media coverage, damaging its image among consumers and delaying its ability to focus on other aspects of running and growing the business. For some car manufacturers, the solution is usually simply to update the software remotely or over-the-air. This way,...
Recall alert: 1M Teslas recalled due to window system issue
Tesla has announced the recall of more than 1 million vehicles because of a problem with their automatic window reversal systems. The Associated Press reported that the windows may not do what they are intended to when the window hits an obstruction, violating the federal power window safety standards, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Ford sets new requirements for dealers to sell EVs, including mandatory fast chargers and non-negotiable pricing
Ford Motor Company has unveiled a new companywide strategy to its dealership network of nearly 3,000 locations. Ford dealers have been alerted that they have until October 31 to decide whether they will invest their own money into one of two “certified” EV tiers to partake in Ford’s Model e business. Only those dealers who buy in will be authorized to sell EVs from January 1, 2024, onward. There’s a lot to unfold here, so let’s get right to it.
Nissan issues recall on 20,000 vehicles over steering hazard – how to get your vehicle checked
NISSAN has recalled over 20,000 cars due to a manufacturing defect that can suddenly cause the vehicles’ power steering to fail. The Japanese car maker’s recall applies to two models; its 2021 Kicks SUV and Versa sedan. If these Nissan models’ power steering fails, a driver may have...
US: Tesla CCS Combo 1 Adapter Is Finally Available
The long awaited charging adapter - CCS Combo 1 (CCS1) to Tesla proprietary standard - finally has appeared in Tesla's online shop. It was initially launched in South Korea in October 2021 and now can simply be ordered in the US for $250. Tesla promises that shipping will begin within two weeks of order placement.
Forget chips, Ford is running out of its Blue Oval badges
Ford has been forced to hold back deliveries on some models because it is running out of badges — yep, the Blue Oval that adorns their vehicles inside and (sometimes) out. Some individual model emblems are also in short supply, the Wall Street Journal says, and unlike bandits in the Sierra Madre, Ford execs believe very strongly that they need those stinkin' badges.
Ford Starts Its Biggest Bet Against Tesla, GM
Ford's road (F) to future popular and stock market success rests on a big gamble in the form of a gigantic factory near Memphis Tennessee. The blue oval brand has set itself the ambition of producing 2 million electric vehicles globally per year by the end of 2026. In 2021, the group only manufactured 27,140 electric vehicles in the United States. This means that reaching 2 million units five years later is a huge challenge even when your name is Ford, a company that has been producing and selling vehicles around the world for several decades.
Tesla to recall more than 1 million vehicles because automatic windows might exert 'excessive force' while closing
WASHINGTON — Tesla is recalling nearly 1.1 million U.S. vehicles because the window automatic reversal system may not react correctly after detecting an obstruction, increasing the risk of injury. The electric vehicle manufacturer told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration it would perform an over-the-air software update of the...
Tesla's recall that wasn't: How Musk revolutionized the auto industry
The visionary CEO can fix problems in cars officially recalled by traffic safety authorities at the mere touch of a button. It's a "recall" by strict definition only.
