Four local individuals honored at “Wabashiki Wildlife” area
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Dozens gathered at Dewey Point early on Saturday morning, as local officials honored four people who made key contributions to the development of the Wabashiki Wildlife area. Max Miller, John McNichols, Arby Montgomery and Judy Anderson all had different parts of the park named...
Third annual “Explore Wabashiki” event celebrates park’s progress
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– As Bryan Horsman prepared for this year’s “Explore Wabashiki,” event, he thought back about 10 years, when he spent helping clean the property that is now host to the park. “We used to fill 40 yard dumpsters [with trash,] now we...
Collett Park hosts 34th annual “Old Fashioned Day”
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Hundreds made their way to Collett Park on Sunday, as the Terre Haute Parks and Recreation department hosted numerous activities for those of all ages to enjoy. Festivities at the park included a live music, around 30 vendors and multiple arts and crafts stations. There...
VCPL celebrates nearly three decades of “Family Learning Day”
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Hundreds of people filled the Vigo County Public Library parking lot on Saturday, as a part of the annual “family learning day” event. Elizabeth Scamihorn, the strategic communications manager for VCPL, said over 40 local organizations were in attendance. “With this being our...
