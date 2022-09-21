WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– As Bryan Horsman prepared for this year’s “Explore Wabashiki,” event, he thought back about 10 years, when he spent helping clean the property that is now host to the park. “We used to fill 40 yard dumpsters [with trash,] now we...

WEST TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO