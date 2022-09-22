Read full article on original website
POLITICO Playbook: Trump dishes to his ‘psychiatrist’
It has arrived: The first excerpt from MAGGIE HABERMAN’s hotly anticipated new book, “Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America” ($32), was published this morning by The Atlantic. And it’s certain to generate buzz. Culled from three sit-down interviews Haberman had...
POLITICO Playbook PM: House GOP rolls out its midterm agenda
ONE TO WATCH — DONALD TRUMP and his legal team are “fighting a secret court battle to block a federal grand jury from gathering information from an expanding circle of close Trump aides about his efforts to overturn the 2020 election,” CNN’s Evan Perez, Katelyn Polantz and Zachary Cohen scoop. The context: “The high-stakes legal dispute -- which included the appearance of three attorneys representing Trump at the Washington, DC, federal courthouse on Thursday afternoon -- is the most aggressive step taken by the former President to assert executive and attorney-client privileges in order to prevent some witnesses from sharing information in the criminal investigation events surrounding January 6, 2021.”
POLITICO Playbook: The 4 issues shaping the unsettled midterm landscape
Every election hinges on a handful of key issues, some of them obvious only in retrospect. As both parties jockey to find messages that will drive turnout and change minds, developments Friday in four crucial areas indicated the various paths this year’s tight and uncertain midterms could follow. —...
How independents scrambled the 2022 map
INDEPENDENT STREAK — Ohio has become so heavily Republican in recent years that Joe Biden all but ceded the state to Donald Trump, who carried it by about 8 percentage points in 2020. Yet in this year’s U.S. Senate contest, a series of polls — including a new Marist...
House GOP deploys a 2023 agenda it can use in November
Republicans say their "Commitment to America" is a guide to a future majority. Key provisions were tested to serve as a unifying national message this fall.
Chris Christie hits back at Trump after former president mocked his weight
Last week, former President Donald Trump appeared to knock Chris Christie's weight. Now, the former New Jersey governor is ribbing Trump back. Christie, who once had a friendly rapport with Trump, mercilessly mocked him for his recent assertion that a president can declassify material "even by thinking about it" before throwing shade at Trump's management style during a convention Thursday.
Ted Cruz said Republicans don't criticize Trump because if they do, 'he turns around and punches them in the face' for it.
Ted Cruz said Republicans don't criticize Donald Trump because he "punches them in the face" for it. Cruz said many Republicans asked themselves how to "deal with Trump" and his incendiary political style. Cruz also praised policy achievements under Trump, who was once a staunch opponent that insulted his wife.
Trump’s Tall Tales Have Finally Caught Up With Him
Trump has built his brand on yuge exaggerations. Now, that superpower could crumble his empire.
Stacey Abrams’ evolution on abortion
Good morning, rulers! It’s officially fall! It might be the most popular season these days, arguably due to the popular-yet-polarizing Pumpkin Spice Industrial Complex. It also always feels like the busiest season for me (perhaps tied with the weeks right before the winter holidays). So take it easy. I liked this tweet about dealing with stress from the writer Alicia Kennedy: “Eat food someone else cooked and make a list, then execute said list methodically.” Thanks to Maya Parthasarathy for your help putting this newsletter together.
Charges unlikely against Gaetz in federal sex-trafficking probe
Federal authorities began investigating the Florida Republican in late 2020.
California's latest power grid problems are just the beginning
State officials knew ahead of the recent heat wave that the grid was on shaky ground.
House GOP agenda sets sights on 2023
SO LONG, FAREWELL, THE CR WAIT IS NIGH — Congress is gone but the countdown until there’s a deal to fund the government past next Friday is still ticking. Don’t let the first procedural moves in the Senate fool you. There’s not a bill yet. Senate...
Trump to unleash millions in the midterms in possible prelude to 2024
A new super PAC, dubbed MAGA Inc., is welcome news for Republicans who've seen their Senate candidates vastly outraised by Democrats.
A look at the flurry of foreign influence bills released this week
FARA FRIDAY: The past few days have seen a flurry of new bills introduced with the goal of shedding more light on foreign influence efforts in the U.S. (relatively speaking, at least). In addition to a proposal from Sens. Gary Peters (D-Mich.) and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) that would introduce a new layer of oversight on lobbyists seeking to take advantage of FARA’s Lobbying Disclosure Act exemption, a bipartisan quintet of senators introduced another bill that would revoke that exemption and one other for operatives working on behalf of U.S. adversaries.
5 questions for Meredith Broussard
Welcome back to our regular Friday feature, The Future in Five Questions. Today we have Meredith Broussard, author of multiple books on the limitations of technology, including the award-winning tome “Artificial Unintelligence.” Broussard is an associate data journalism professor at NYU, where she focuses on the limitations of cutting-edge technology. She was previously a software developer at AT&T Bell Lab and the MIT Media Lab.
Democrats pressed to help Lawson, take on DeSantis
Hello and welcome to Friday. Target— Rep. Al Lawson, a Black Democrat who has been a mainstay in Florida politics for decades, had his congressional district obliterated by Gov. Ron DeSantis. Impact — The GOP-controlled Legislature — after first resisting the push by the governor to rip up Lawson’s...
Judge dismisses Arizona GOP chair lawsuit to block Jan. 6 select committee subpoena
It’s unclear whether GOP Chair Kelli Ward intends to appeal the ruling.
Jamaal Bowman voiced his support for actress Nia Long amid controversy involving her longtime partner, Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka.
"Y’all do know it’s okay for a man to show a woman love and support without shooting his shot?" Bowman said later. What's happening: Following Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka's yearlong suspension after it was revealed he carried on a consensual relationship with a female team staffer and violated team policies, many have flocked to social media to support his longtime partner, actress Nia Long. One such supporter: Rep. Jamaal Bowman.
New York City maps go back to the drawing board
Looks like we’re not going to get a drama-free redistricting process at any level of government this year. The New York City Districting Commissionvoted to reject its own maps, sending the process back to the drawing board amid complaints from pols, immigrant communities and others. The rejected were already...
Immigration groups on high alert as they await DeSantis’ next flight
Many relief groups are now collaborating and preparing for the next plane of migrants, which DeSantis has promised to send.
