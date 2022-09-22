ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Trump dishes to his ‘psychiatrist’

It has arrived: The first excerpt from MAGGIE HABERMAN’s hotly anticipated new book, “Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America” ($32), was published this morning by The Atlantic. And it’s certain to generate buzz. Culled from three sit-down interviews Haberman had...
POTUS
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: House GOP rolls out its midterm agenda

ONE TO WATCH — DONALD TRUMP and his legal team are “fighting a secret court battle to block a federal grand jury from gathering information from an expanding circle of close Trump aides about his efforts to overturn the 2020 election,” CNN’s Evan Perez, Katelyn Polantz and Zachary Cohen scoop. The context: “The high-stakes legal dispute -- which included the appearance of three attorneys representing Trump at the Washington, DC, federal courthouse on Thursday afternoon -- is the most aggressive step taken by the former President to assert executive and attorney-client privileges in order to prevent some witnesses from sharing information in the criminal investigation events surrounding January 6, 2021.”
U.S. POLITICS
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: The 4 issues shaping the unsettled midterm landscape

Every election hinges on a handful of key issues, some of them obvious only in retrospect. As both parties jockey to find messages that will drive turnout and change minds, developments Friday in four crucial areas indicated the various paths this year’s tight and uncertain midterms could follow. —...
IMMIGRATION
POLITICO

How independents scrambled the 2022 map

INDEPENDENT STREAK — Ohio has become so heavily Republican in recent years that Joe Biden all but ceded the state to Donald Trump, who carried it by about 8 percentage points in 2020. Yet in this year’s U.S. Senate contest, a series of polls — including a new Marist...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Massachusetts State
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
Georgia State
City
Davis, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
WashingtonExaminer

Chris Christie hits back at Trump after former president mocked his weight

Last week, former President Donald Trump appeared to knock Chris Christie's weight. Now, the former New Jersey governor is ribbing Trump back. Christie, who once had a friendly rapport with Trump, mercilessly mocked him for his recent assertion that a president can declassify material "even by thinking about it" before throwing shade at Trump's management style during a convention Thursday.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Newt Gingrich
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Matthew Mcconaughey
Person
Gavin Newsom
Person
Karen Bass
Person
Donald Trump
POLITICO

Stacey Abrams’ evolution on abortion

Good morning, rulers! It’s officially fall! It might be the most popular season these days, arguably due to the popular-yet-polarizing Pumpkin Spice Industrial Complex. It also always feels like the busiest season for me (perhaps tied with the weeks right before the winter holidays). So take it easy. I liked this tweet about dealing with stress from the writer Alicia Kennedy: “Eat food someone else cooked and make a list, then execute said list methodically.” Thanks to Maya Parthasarathy for your help putting this newsletter together.
ELECTIONS
POLITICO

House GOP agenda sets sights on 2023

SO LONG, FAREWELL, THE CR WAIT IS NIGH — Congress is gone but the countdown until there’s a deal to fund the government past next Friday is still ticking. Don’t let the first procedural moves in the Senate fool you. There’s not a bill yet. Senate...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prime Time#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Republican#Democrat#Politico
POLITICO

A look at the flurry of foreign influence bills released this week

FARA FRIDAY: The past few days have seen a flurry of new bills introduced with the goal of shedding more light on foreign influence efforts in the U.S. (relatively speaking, at least). In addition to a proposal from Sens. Gary Peters (D-Mich.) and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) that would introduce a new layer of oversight on lobbyists seeking to take advantage of FARA’s Lobbying Disclosure Act exemption, a bipartisan quintet of senators introduced another bill that would revoke that exemption and one other for operatives working on behalf of U.S. adversaries.
FOREIGN POLICY
POLITICO

5 questions for Meredith Broussard

Welcome back to our regular Friday feature, The Future in Five Questions. Today we have Meredith Broussard, author of multiple books on the limitations of technology, including the award-winning tome “Artificial Unintelligence.” Broussard is an associate data journalism professor at NYU, where she focuses on the limitations of cutting-edge technology. She was previously a software developer at AT&T Bell Lab and the MIT Media Lab.
TECHNOLOGY
POLITICO

Democrats pressed to help Lawson, take on DeSantis

Hello and welcome to Friday. Target— Rep. Al Lawson, a Black Democrat who has been a mainstay in Florida politics for decades, had his congressional district obliterated by Gov. Ron DeSantis. Impact — The GOP-controlled Legislature — after first resisting the push by the governor to rip up Lawson’s...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
POLITICO

Jamaal Bowman voiced his support for actress Nia Long amid controversy involving her longtime partner, Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka.

"Y’all do know it’s okay for a man to show a woman love and support without shooting his shot?" Bowman said later. What's happening: Following Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka's yearlong suspension after it was revealed he carried on a consensual relationship with a female team staffer and violated team policies, many have flocked to social media to support his longtime partner, actress Nia Long. One such supporter: Rep. Jamaal Bowman.
CELEBRITIES
POLITICO

New York City maps go back to the drawing board

Looks like we’re not going to get a drama-free redistricting process at any level of government this year. The New York City Districting Commissionvoted to reject its own maps, sending the process back to the drawing board amid complaints from pols, immigrant communities and others. The rejected were already...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy