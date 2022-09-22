ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vicksburg Post

Victims identified in late-night wreck on U.S. 61

The Mississippi Highway Patrol has identified the four people killed in a head-on collision on U.S. 61 North at the Issaquena-Warren County line. At approximately 11:50 p.m. Saturday, MHP responded to the fatal crash near Valley Park in Issaquena County. A Honda Accord driven by 39-year-old Thomas Williams Jr., of Jackson, traveled south on Highway 61 and collided head-on with a northbound Nissan Altima driven by 43-year-old Kamille H. Smith of Cleveland. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.
ISSAQUENA COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Four die in head-on crash on U.S. 61 in Issaquena County

ISSAQUENA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two adults and two teenagers died in a head-on crash that happened on U.S. 61 in Issaquena County on Saturday, September 24. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said a Honda Accord occupied by driver Thomas Williams Jr., 39, of Jackson, and passenger Thomas K. Williams, 17, was traveling […]
ISSAQUENA COUNTY, MS
WLBT

12 children transported to hospital due to ‘pump issue’ in pool water

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - Twelve children were transported to Children’s of Mississippi on Sunday afternoon after swimming in a pool with at a birthday party. The Flowood Police Department said they received a medical call around 2:30 p.m. of children choking after swimming in a pool at the YMCA in Flowood.
FLOWOOD, MS
WLBT

Head-on collision leaves 4 dead in Issaquena County

ISSAQUENA COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal head-on crash in Issaquena County Saturday night. Around 11:50 p.m. on Highway 61 near Valley Park, a Honda Accord driven by 39-year-old Thomas Williams Jr. of Jackson was traveling south and collided head-on with a northbound Nissan Altima driven by 43-year-old Kamille H. Smith of Cleveland.
ISSAQUENA COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
California State
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
Jackson, MS
Crime & Safety
WJTV 12

Weekend guide: Here’s the events in Mississippi for Sept. 23-25

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) –  Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (September 23-25) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: WellsFest 2022 – Saturday – Jackson This free event will feature music, a pet parade, games, inflatables, food and dessert […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Jackson water tank experiences major leak

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The O.B. Curtis Water Plant has recovered to a steady pressure of 90 PSI after a major water leak caused challenges in the past 24 hours. Leaders said that tank is being repaired and that pressure should be stable throughout the city. Overall, water production increased on Thursday. Raw water pump […]
JACKSON, MS
WDAM-TV

Pastor, wife survive church fire in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson pastor and his wife are thankful to be alive 24 hours after their church went up in flames while they were inside the building. The fire happened at Spoken Word Ministries on Texas Avenue Thursday. “Lord Have Mercy,” pastor Clyde Rudd said. “We bought...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Stokes wants burned Jackson building torn down

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes, Wad 3, held a news conference in front of the burned down abandoned building on Palmyra and Monument streets on Friday. Stokes explained just how bad the fire could have been for Jackson neighbors. Plastic, tires and various car parts were inside the building. The building […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Black Women#Violent Crime#Leland High School#Wlbt#Best Buy
WJTV 12

Judge says Yazoo City police can’t keep confiscated guns

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A judge is clarifying an initiative announced by Yazoo City police about the confiscation of weapons found on minors. Police Chief Kenneth Hampton previously said any gun found in possession of a minor would be confiscated by the police department, regardless of who owns it. The gun wouldn’t be released […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
klax-tv.com

Mississippi Man Arrested for Theft of Livestock in LaSalle Parish

BATON ROUGE – A Mississippi man was arrested on September 21 by agents with the Mississippi Department of Agriculture in Copiah County, Mississippi. The arrest was a result of a warrant from LaSalle Parish, LA, regarding an investigation conducted by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission.
COPIAH COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nissan
Jackson Free Press

Thalia Mara Hall, Innovate Jackson, MedeAnalytics and Ryan's Closes in Pearl

Business is booming at Thalia Mara Hall (255 E Pascagoula St., 601-960-1537), with the venue selling out shows like never before. Michael Raff, deputy director of the Department of Human and Cultural Services for the City of Jackson and manager of Thalia Mara Hall, said the venue's revenues have tripled during the last fiscal year, going from an average of $75,000 to more than $178,000.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Woman killed in crash in Copiah County

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - There was a fatal crash on Sunday morning in Copiah county on Highway 28. The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the crash around 8:22 a.m. Sunday morning near Barlow Rd on the highway. According to the MHP, Kiara Shannon, 29, of Hazlehurst traveled east on...
COPIAH COUNTY, MS
Vicksburg Post

Warren County Coroner confirms fatalities in wreck on U.S. 61 North

The Warren County Coroner’s Office has confirmed that four individuals were killed in a two-car wreck on U.S. 61 North late Saturday night. Deputy Warren County Coroner Kelda Bailess confirmed two fatalities from each vehicle involved in the accident. There were no other vehicle occupants. The Warren County Sheriff’s...
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Here are the upcoming Halloween events in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the Halloween season quickly approaching, many cities and organizations across the Jackson-metro are and the Pine Belt plan to host events. Here are some of the events that you can look forward to in 2022. Central Mississippi: Krew of Boo Spooky Parade – Downtown Bolton, Oct. 1 starting at 5 […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Water giveaways held by Jackson museum

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson’s boil water notice may be lifted, but the International Museum of Muslim Cultures is still helping to get clean water and hand sanitizer to their neighbors in the city. The museum partnered with the Islamic Relief USA and the People’s Advocacy Institute for a distribution on East Pascagoula Street Saturday. […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Jackson police investigate fatal crash

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a fatal crash that killed one person. According to officers, a vehicle crashed around 2 a.m. Saturday on the 1800 block of Raymond Road and Lurline Drive. Police said a mother, Phenecia Bridgeman, 36, along with her 9-year-old, 2-year-old and two-month-old daughters...
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy