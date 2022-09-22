Read full article on original website
Vicksburg Post
Victims identified in late-night wreck on U.S. 61
The Mississippi Highway Patrol has identified the four people killed in a head-on collision on U.S. 61 North at the Issaquena-Warren County line. At approximately 11:50 p.m. Saturday, MHP responded to the fatal crash near Valley Park in Issaquena County. A Honda Accord driven by 39-year-old Thomas Williams Jr., of Jackson, traveled south on Highway 61 and collided head-on with a northbound Nissan Altima driven by 43-year-old Kamille H. Smith of Cleveland. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.
WLBT
12 children transported to hospital due to ‘pump issue’ in pool water
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - Twelve children were transported to Children’s of Mississippi on Sunday afternoon after swimming in a pool with at a birthday party. The Flowood Police Department said they received a medical call around 2:30 p.m. of children choking after swimming in a pool at the YMCA in Flowood.
WLBT
Weekend guide: Here’s the events in Mississippi for Sept. 23-25
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (September 23-25) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: WellsFest 2022 – Saturday – Jackson This free event will feature music, a pet parade, games, inflatables, food and dessert […]
Jackson water tank experiences major leak
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The O.B. Curtis Water Plant has recovered to a steady pressure of 90 PSI after a major water leak caused challenges in the past 24 hours. Leaders said that tank is being repaired and that pressure should be stable throughout the city. Overall, water production increased on Thursday. Raw water pump […]
WDAM-TV
Pastor, wife survive church fire in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson pastor and his wife are thankful to be alive 24 hours after their church went up in flames while they were inside the building. The fire happened at Spoken Word Ministries on Texas Avenue Thursday. “Lord Have Mercy,” pastor Clyde Rudd said. “We bought...
Stokes wants burned Jackson building torn down
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes, Wad 3, held a news conference in front of the burned down abandoned building on Palmyra and Monument streets on Friday. Stokes explained just how bad the fire could have been for Jackson neighbors. Plastic, tires and various car parts were inside the building. The building […]
Judge says Yazoo City police can’t keep confiscated guns
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A judge is clarifying an initiative announced by Yazoo City police about the confiscation of weapons found on minors. Police Chief Kenneth Hampton previously said any gun found in possession of a minor would be confiscated by the police department, regardless of who owns it. The gun wouldn’t be released […]
Police: Disabled Mississippi man missing for nearly 5 days
An alert has been issued for a Mississippi man missing for nearly 5 days. The Vicksburg Police Department has released an alert for a missing person, Morgan Bartholomew Bell. Bell is a 50-year-old Black male who is disabled and is a severe diabetic. He was last seen on Sept. 17...
WLBT
City of Jackson Issues boil water notice for Millsaps College, surrounding areas
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson has issued a precautionary boil water notice for approximately 110 connections. The notice is due to the recent loss in water pressure for the following areas:. • [1200-2399] North State Street; 39202. • [1600-1899] Pine St. • [700-799] Euclid St. • [700-799]...
klax-tv.com
Mississippi Man Arrested for Theft of Livestock in LaSalle Parish
BATON ROUGE – A Mississippi man was arrested on September 21 by agents with the Mississippi Department of Agriculture in Copiah County, Mississippi. The arrest was a result of a warrant from LaSalle Parish, LA, regarding an investigation conducted by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission.
Jackson Free Press
Thalia Mara Hall, Innovate Jackson, MedeAnalytics and Ryan's Closes in Pearl
Business is booming at Thalia Mara Hall (255 E Pascagoula St., 601-960-1537), with the venue selling out shows like never before. Michael Raff, deputy director of the Department of Human and Cultural Services for the City of Jackson and manager of Thalia Mara Hall, said the venue's revenues have tripled during the last fiscal year, going from an average of $75,000 to more than $178,000.
WLBT
Woman killed in crash in Copiah County
COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - There was a fatal crash on Sunday morning in Copiah county on Highway 28. The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the crash around 8:22 a.m. Sunday morning near Barlow Rd on the highway. According to the MHP, Kiara Shannon, 29, of Hazlehurst traveled east on...
Vicksburg Post
Here are the upcoming Halloween events in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the Halloween season quickly approaching, many cities and organizations across the Jackson-metro are and the Pine Belt plan to host events. Here are some of the events that you can look forward to in 2022. Central Mississippi: Krew of Boo Spooky Parade – Downtown Bolton, Oct. 1 starting at 5 […]
Water giveaways held by Jackson museum
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson’s boil water notice may be lifted, but the International Museum of Muslim Cultures is still helping to get clean water and hand sanitizer to their neighbors in the city. The museum partnered with the Islamic Relief USA and the People’s Advocacy Institute for a distribution on East Pascagoula Street Saturday. […]
WAPT
Jackson police investigate fatal crash
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a fatal crash that killed one person. According to officers, a vehicle crashed around 2 a.m. Saturday on the 1800 block of Raymond Road and Lurline Drive. Police said a mother, Phenecia Bridgeman, 36, along with her 9-year-old, 2-year-old and two-month-old daughters...
