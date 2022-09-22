Business is booming at Thalia Mara Hall (255 E Pascagoula St., 601-960-1537), with the venue selling out shows like never before. Michael Raff, deputy director of the Department of Human and Cultural Services for the City of Jackson and manager of Thalia Mara Hall, said the venue's revenues have tripled during the last fiscal year, going from an average of $75,000 to more than $178,000.

JACKSON, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO