The Best Fall 2022 Events in South Central Kentucky
As a Bowling Green transplant, I live in an exciting hub of Kentucky. Close enough to drive to the Tri-State area, as well as Nashville, Mammoth Cave, and various other small towns in southern rural Kentucky. With being at the epicenter of this regional area and college town, there's always something exciting going on in my neck of the woods. I've compiled a list of events happening in beautiful south central Kentucky.
wnky.com
Bowling Green hosts 32nd Annual International Festival
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Bowling Green hosted the 32nd annual International Festival at Circus Square Park on Saturday. The festival welcomed a variety of booths, vendors, and food trucks. Stages and performance areas were set around the park featuring a variety of music and dance. There were all kinds...
wnky.com
Bowling Green Ballpark hosts Hot Rods Ultra 24-Hour Run
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Bowling Green Ballpark hosted the second Hot Rods Ultra-Marathon on Saturday. This was a 24-hour event. There was no set distance for the participants. The marathon is designed for runners and walkers to complete as many miles as they can in the 24-hour time frame.
WBKO
Family, authorities search for Tenn. man last seen in southcentral Ky.
Tenn./Ky. (WBKO) - Authorities are searching for a Tennessee man that went missing and was last seen in the southcentral Kentucky area. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office (TN), Michael Harding has been missing since September 20. A family friend tells WBKO News that they haven’t heard from the veteran since then which is unusual for him.
WLKY.com
Spooky Kentucky corn maze Field of Screams gets royal design this year
BRANDENBURG, Ky. — A spooky corn maze just outside of Louisville is ready for scares and as per usual, has a brand new design for the year. Field of Screams has been in Brandenburg, Kentucky, since 2002. Each year, they cut a different, wild design into their creepy corn maze.
wnky.com
New trolley experience coming to Bowling Green in the next month
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-A new hop-on, hop-off trolley tourism experience is coming to Bowling Green. “I mean it’s gonna be huge,” said Bobby Rabold, board member for the Historic Railpark & Train Museum. The project is four years in the making. In 2018 a trolley was brought to Bowling...
wnky.com
Warren Co.’s White’s Chapel Methodist celebrates 120 Years Sunday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – One Warren County country church will celebrate its 120th anniversary this weekend, and they want you to be there. White’s Chapel Methodist Church has stood tall on Warren County’s Plano Road since 1902, back when it was an Episcopal church. 84-year-old Joe Reagan...
WBKO
Two Missing Persons in Ohio County
Bowling Green Fire Department presents the 2022 Firehouse Festival, Sept. 24th. B.G.F.D. presents the 2022 Firehouse Festival. This will take place at the Greenwood Mall from 2-4PM on Sept. 24th. Warren County Area Technology Center purchased four heavy equipment simulators with a grant. Updated: 12 hours ago. High school student...
Wave 3
KSP: Investigation underway after Campbellsville man killed in Taylor County crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a crash that killed a man in Taylor County Friday morning. In a release, KSP said officers responded to a crash on Bengal Road around 8:18 a.m. Early investigation revealed a woman was driving east on Bengal Road in a 2013...
WBKO
Kentucky State Police investigate a fatal collision on Bengal Rd. in Taylor County
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police responded to a two-vehicle fatal collision at 8:18 a.m. on Friday, September 23rd. Both Cheryl Sanders, age 57 of Campbellsville, and Jason Jones, age 69 of Campbellsville were driving East on Bengal Road in Taylor County. Sanders was driving a 2013 Honda...
whopam.com
Elkton man arrested in connection with Logan County home invasion
An Elkton man has been arrested in connection with a home invasion from August 1 on Deerlick Road in Logan County that led to gunfire. Investigation by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office determined 35-year old Joshua Taylor of Russellville and 33-year old William Michael Rice of Elkton allegedly forced their way inside a home in the 4300 block of Deerlick Road at about 1 a.m. August 1.
WBKO
Three people killed, 2 injured in Barren County wreck
CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - Three people were killed and two were injured in a wreck in Barren County Tuesday night. David Hayes, 76, of Cave City; Katie Yoder, 54, of Horse Cave and Daniel Yoder, 55, of Horse Cave, were pronounced dead at the scene of a wreck at the 8100 block of Happy Valley Road in Cave City.
WLKY.com
Radcliff becomes 2nd city in Kentucky to prohibit sale of dogs bred in puppy mills
RADCLIFF, Ky. — Selling puppies from a mill is now against the law in another Kentucky city. The city of Radcliff's council members voted yes on an ordinance that would prohibit the selling of puppy mill dogs. City Councilwoman Toshie Murrell announced the decision on her Facebook Tuesday. She...
Kentucky woman killed when car hit tree, flips and catches fire
A Kentucky woman was killed last week after her car struck a tree, flipped and caught fire, state troopers reported. On Wednesday, just before 2 p.m., Kentucky State Police troopers were called by the Hart County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a fatal collision in Hart County. Troopers responded to the scene of the collision located near the 4700 block of North Dixie Highway (US 31-W) in the Bonnieville community.
wnky.com
8th Annual local Toys for Tots Motorcycle ride takes off Saturday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bikers are revving up their engines, ready to roll into Bowling Green once again for Toys for Tots. Saturday morning, you can join the fleet of motorcycles riding in for the city’s 8th Annual Toys for Tots. Marines, sailors and volunteers use this program...
whopam.com
Two arrested in connection with Logan County murder
Two Clarksville residents have been arrested in connection with a murder that took place in August in Logan County. According to Kentucky State Police, warrants were served against 24-year-old Maleek Goodson and 36-year-old Elizabeth Ford, both of Clarksville, in relation to the August 11 murder of Ronald Cable in the Lewisburg community of Logan County.
Kentucky Hunter Tags Full-Velvet, Non-Typical Monster on Bow Opener
Matt Reed, 45, has been hunting whitetails in Hardin County, Kentucky, his whole life, but he’s never killed a buck anywhere near as big as the giant he tagged on September 3, 2022. At about 6 p.m. on the evening of opening day, Reed put an arrow through a deer he’d been eying since June, and when he finally found it around midnight, it exceeded all of his expectations. With an unofficial Boone and Crockett score that Reed says is 194 1/8″, the early-September trophy sports 18 points with super-wide bases and an 18 1/4-inch inside spread.
wnky.com
Thieves at larges destroy Warren Co. barn; barn caretaker ‘heartbroken’
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The price of just about everything is on the rise, including lumber. Some people so desperate for the material are targeting barns and prying the wooden panels off, one by one. “It was just destruction everywhere… We didn’t know what to think. We didn’t know...
wcluradio.com
Barren County Athletic Hall of Fame inductees announced
GLASGOW — Four individuals and one group of athletes will be inducted into the Barren County Athletic Hall of Fame on Dec. 2. Warren Cunningham, athletic director at Barren County High, said in a news release that the school system will continue this year honoring former athletes, coaches, teams and contributors to Barren County athletics. These groups were either athletes at Barren County High or one of the “heritage schools,” which included Austin Tracy High School, Hiseville High School, Park City High School, and Temple Hill High School.
k105.com
Bowling Green man arrested for shooting his brother
A Bowling Green man has been accused of shooting his brother. Aaron Nickel, 22, was arrested for shooting his brother on Monday morning at approximately 11:30 in the 3000 block of Hunts Bend Road. The victim, who suffered from a single gunshot wound, was transported to TriStar Skyline Regional Hospital...
