Horse Cave, KY

WBKR

The Best Fall 2022 Events in South Central Kentucky

As a Bowling Green transplant, I live in an exciting hub of Kentucky. Close enough to drive to the Tri-State area, as well as Nashville, Mammoth Cave, and various other small towns in southern rural Kentucky. With being at the epicenter of this regional area and college town, there's always something exciting going on in my neck of the woods. I've compiled a list of events happening in beautiful south central Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
wnky.com

Bowling Green hosts 32nd Annual International Festival

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Bowling Green hosted the 32nd annual International Festival at Circus Square Park on Saturday. The festival welcomed a variety of booths, vendors, and food trucks. Stages and performance areas were set around the park featuring a variety of music and dance. There were all kinds...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Bowling Green Ballpark hosts Hot Rods Ultra 24-Hour Run

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Bowling Green Ballpark hosted the second Hot Rods Ultra-Marathon on Saturday. This was a 24-hour event. There was no set distance for the participants. The marathon is designed for runners and walkers to complete as many miles as they can in the 24-hour time frame.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Family, authorities search for Tenn. man last seen in southcentral Ky.

Tenn./Ky. (WBKO) - Authorities are searching for a Tennessee man that went missing and was last seen in the southcentral Kentucky area. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office (TN), Michael Harding has been missing since September 20. A family friend tells WBKO News that they haven’t heard from the veteran since then which is unusual for him.
CLAY COUNTY, KY
County
Hart County, KY
State
Kentucky State
City
Horse Cave, KY
Hart County, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Society
Local
Kentucky Government
WBKO

Two Missing Persons in Ohio County

Bowling Green Fire Department presents the 2022 Firehouse Festival, Sept. 24th. B.G.F.D. presents the 2022 Firehouse Festival. This will take place at the Greenwood Mall from 2-4PM on Sept. 24th. Warren County Area Technology Center purchased four heavy equipment simulators with a grant. Updated: 12 hours ago. High school student...
OHIO COUNTY, KY
Person
James Wilson
Person
Elizabeth Wilson
whopam.com

Elkton man arrested in connection with Logan County home invasion

An Elkton man has been arrested in connection with a home invasion from August 1 on Deerlick Road in Logan County that led to gunfire. Investigation by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office determined 35-year old Joshua Taylor of Russellville and 33-year old William Michael Rice of Elkton allegedly forced their way inside a home in the 4300 block of Deerlick Road at about 1 a.m. August 1.
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Three people killed, 2 injured in Barren County wreck

CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - Three people were killed and two were injured in a wreck in Barren County Tuesday night. David Hayes, 76, of Cave City; Katie Yoder, 54, of Horse Cave and Daniel Yoder, 55, of Horse Cave, were pronounced dead at the scene of a wreck at the 8100 block of Happy Valley Road in Cave City.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
#Ne The New Revolution#Painted Ladies#Throwback Thursday#Victorian#Hidden River
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky woman killed when car hit tree, flips and catches fire

A Kentucky woman was killed last week after her car struck a tree, flipped and caught fire, state troopers reported. On Wednesday, just before 2 p.m., Kentucky State Police troopers were called by the Hart County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a fatal collision in Hart County. Troopers responded to the scene of the collision located near the 4700 block of North Dixie Highway (US 31-W) in the Bonnieville community.
HART COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Two arrested in connection with Logan County murder

Two Clarksville residents have been arrested in connection with a murder that took place in August in Logan County. According to Kentucky State Police, warrants were served against 24-year-old Maleek Goodson and 36-year-old Elizabeth Ford, both of Clarksville, in relation to the August 11 murder of Ronald Cable in the Lewisburg community of Logan County.
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Field & Stream

Kentucky Hunter Tags Full-Velvet, Non-Typical Monster on Bow Opener

Matt Reed, 45, has been hunting whitetails in Hardin County, Kentucky, his whole life, but he’s never killed a buck anywhere near as big as the giant he tagged on September 3, 2022. At about 6 p.m. on the evening of opening day, Reed put an arrow through a deer he’d been eying since June, and when he finally found it around midnight, it exceeded all of his expectations. With an unofficial Boone and Crockett score that Reed says is 194 1/8″, the early-September trophy sports 18 points with super-wide bases and an 18 1/4-inch inside spread.
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Barren County Athletic Hall of Fame inductees announced

GLASGOW — Four individuals and one group of athletes will be inducted into the Barren County Athletic Hall of Fame on Dec. 2. Warren Cunningham, athletic director at Barren County High, said in a news release that the school system will continue this year honoring former athletes, coaches, teams and contributors to Barren County athletics. These groups were either athletes at Barren County High or one of the “heritage schools,” which included Austin Tracy High School, Hiseville High School, Park City High School, and Temple Hill High School.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Bowling Green man arrested for shooting his brother

A Bowling Green man has been accused of shooting his brother. Aaron Nickel, 22, was arrested for shooting his brother on Monday morning at approximately 11:30 in the 3000 block of Hunts Bend Road. The victim, who suffered from a single gunshot wound, was transported to TriStar Skyline Regional Hospital...
BOWLING GREEN, KY

