wwnytv.com
Samaritan Keep Home resident celebrates his 105th birthday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A resident at Watertown’s Samaritan Keep Home celebrated a milestone birthday Sunday. Surrounded by family and friends, Clarence Sheley celebrated his 105th birthday, born on this day in 1917. Sheley is a war veteran and was director of Piddock Funeral Home in Adams for...
wwnytv.com
Report: Trial expected this fall in Fort Drum soldier slaying
SUSSEX COUNTY, New Jersey (WWNY) - Two people accused of killing a Fort Drum soldier in New Jersey in 2020 will reportedly stand trial this fall. The “Stars and Stripes” reports that trial for 24-year-old Army Spc. Jamaal Mellish and 17-year-old Hannan Aiken, both of Brooklyn, N.Y., is expected to start in late October or early November.
wwnytv.com
Frederick F. “Fred” Rycroft, 77, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Frederick F. “Fred” Rycroft, 77, of County Route 21, Canton died at his home while under the loving care of his family on Saturday, September 24, 2002. Arrangements are incomplete with Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton. Among his survivors are his...
wwnytv.com
Douglas W. Weldon, 93, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Douglas W. Weldon, age 93, of Gouverneur, passed away on September 24, 2022 at the Gouverneur Hospital. Calling hours will be held at French Funeral Home in Gouverneur on Thursday, September 29, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. There will be no formal service. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
wwnytv.com
Ogdensburg water advisory lifted
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A boil water advisory for some parts of Ogdensburg has been lifted. The advisory was put in effect on Wednesday, September 21st for:. Crews were replacing a water valve, so there was little or no pressure. Officials said they expected the work to take two...
wwnytv.com
12 hours in the dark: How Philadelphia and Theresa residents handle the power outage
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Around 8:45 AM Saturday, the village of Philadelphia pulled the plug, cutting off power to itself and the neighboring village of Theresa. This scheduled maintenance caused many business owners to close their doors, but others just got craftier. “When there’s no power like this it’s...
wwnytv.com
Jefferson County SPCA: Big boy Chandler
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Chandler is one big cat. Jefferson County SPCA assistant manager Caitlyn Alberry says he weighs about 15 pounds. The 3-year-old is a bit of a nervous Nelly, she said, so a quieter home might be best. Also available for adoption are cats, kittens, birds, guinea...
wwnytv.com
Blast from the Past: 2002′s bad pumpkin season
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week on Blast from the Past, we go back to 2002, which was a bad year for pumpkins. Watch the story by then reporter Carrier Penoyer on Friday on 7 News this Evening at 6 p.m.
wwnytv.com
Ogdensburg’s ACCO building sold to trio of businessmen for $7M
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg’s ACCO building near the bridge to Canada has been sold to a trio of businessmen for $7 million. Watertown’s Jake Johnson, Alex Morgia of Sackets Harbor, and Toronto businessman Mark Hebert will invest in the building which sits in a foreign trade zone.
wwnytv.com
Plug to be pulled Saturday on power for Philadelphia & Theresa
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Work on the village of Philadelphia’s electrical grid means power will be out for all customers for most of Saturday. Power will be out from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The village’s substation on Church Street is getting an upgrade and there will also...
wwnytv.com
History rides the rails in Croghan
CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - Floyd Graves Jr. enjoys zipping down the Croghan railroad in a 1945 speedster he restored. “It’s more fun than anything,” he said. “It’s my play toy. I like to take people for rides.”. The old rails, installed at the turn of...
wwnytv.com
Friday Sports: Watertown football falls to New Hartford
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s another Football Friday Night around the North Country with plenty of gridiron action. In Section 3 Football at Watertown High School, the Cyclones met New Hartford. In the 1st quarter, Dominic Ambrose hits a wide open man in the endzone for the touchdown.
wwnytv.com
Nancy Wilson, 76, of Evans Mills
EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Nancy Wilson, 76, Evans Mills, widow of Dennis Wilson, passed away Friday, September 23rd, 2022 at Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse. A complete obituary with dates and times of services will follow. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time with the Reed & Benoit Funeral...
wwnytv.com
Suicide Awareness Walk shows support to veterans in Carthage Saturday
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - In Carthage Saturday, veterans and their families hosted “Stop 22″. The walk, named after the number of veterans that commit suicide every day, was meant to both honor the dead and raise awareness. Attendees trekked roughly two miles throughout Carthage, starting and ending...
wwnytv.com
Gourds are celebrated in Gouverneur at this year’s Pumpkin Festival
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Featuring a blend of treats, tunes, and titanic gourds, Gouverneur’s annual Pumpkin Festival has returned for it’s 11th year. “The Pumpkin Fest is a great way for us to end the year. The kids have a great time. Lots of kids activities. It’s a lot of fun to see the community come together,” said Sean Peck, Co-Director of the Gouverneur Chamber of Commerce.
wwnytv.com
Another approach to help the homeless as temperatures drop
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County is close to having a warming center for the homeless population as winter nears. The county has formed a Homeless Steering Committee which is working with a handful of local non-profits with the goal of choosing a site that will be open from 7 PM - 7 AM, when the temperatures get below freezing.
wwnytv.com
Frost advisory for some areas
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s November-chilly today and it will be even chillier tonight. Skies will become mostly sunny by mid-afternoon. Temperatures could reach as high as 55, but won’t stay there long. There’s a frost advisory overnight for Lewis County, southeastern St. Lawrence County, and the...
wwnytv.com
Athlete of the Week: Delaney Callahan
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a soccer player from Watertown who got off to a fast start. Her Midas touch around the goal earning her this week’s title. Delaney Callahan is a super sophomore leading local players with 13 goals and 4 assists so far this season. Among her high games, 5 goals in a win over General Brown, 3 goals and 1 assist in a victory over Carthage, and 3 goals and 1 assist in a win over Beekmantown.
wwnytv.com
Odgensburg Bridge and Port Authority hopeful the ArriveCAN app becomes optional
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The Odgensburg Bridge and Port Authority is hopeful about the news Canada may drop its COVID-19 vaccine requirement and make the ArriveCAN app optional. Earlier this week, Canadian officials told the Globe and Mail that Canadian border crossings may no longer require the vaccine or...
wwnytv.com
Ogdensburg police officer suspended after DWI arrest
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - An Ogdensburg police officer faces a DWI charge after allegedly crashing his vehicle Saturday night. St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s deputies charged 36-year-old Corey Maxner of Waddington, with driving while intoxicated after he allegedly crashed his vehicle on State Route 310 in the Town of Canton.
