Entertainment

Dr. Wesley Muhammad, Brother Obie & Sinclair Skinner l The Carl Nelson Show

By Carl Nelson
WOLB 1010AM
WOLB 1010AM
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GZhdL_0i5rKf8h00

Author Dr. Wesley Muhammad will discuss some of the misconceptions associated with the assassination of Malcolm X. Before we hear from Brother Wesley, Brother Obie, and a panel will explain how Mass incarceration feeds into the Prison Industrial Complex. We’ll start the program with Human Rights and Businessman-Activist, Sinclair Skinner. Sinclair will preview this week’s Black Block Chain Summit, set for Howard University.

Mississippi State
