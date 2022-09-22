ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groveport, OH

10TV

Patrol: 6 high school students taken to hospital after Marion school buses collide

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Six high school students from Marion were taken to a hospital Friday with minor injuries after a school bus crashed into another bus. The incident happened at approximately 2:43 p.m. when two Marion City School buses were traveling westbound on East Center Street. One bus slowed down for traffic, and a second bus traveling behind did not maintain enough distance and struck the bus ahead, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
COLUMBUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Two-vehicle fatal crash in Morrow County

TROY TOWNSHIP—The Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred on Friday, September 23, 2022 at approximately 4:26 PM, on State Route 314 at State Route 97 in Troy Township, Morrow County. Catherine Smires, age 68, of Marengo, Ohio, was...
MORROW COUNTY, OH
10TV

1 dead, 1 critically injured in single-vehicle northeast Franklin County crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after their vehicle drove off a road near northeast Columbus Saturday night. The crash took place at approximately 10:24 p.m. on Mexico Avenue at Bashaw Drive in Blendon Township. The driver of a Toyota Camry traveling east on Bashaw Drive drove off the road, striking a fire hydrant and a tree before coming to a stop, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Rifle found in car at Westerville South High School

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An 18-year-old man has been charged after a rifle was found in a car Friday at Westerville South High School. According to court documents, a student spotted Mustafa Al Nasrawi, 18, in his car in the school parking lot with a 9mm rifle lying across his lap.
WESTERVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe – Law Enforcement Investigate Serious Attack by Gang

CHILLICOTHE – Emergency crews along with Law enforcement were called to the scene of a beating at a local bar by gang members. According to reports, they were called to the scene of an attack at the Locker Room bar located on Eastern Ave in Chillicothe. When they arrived they found witnesses that told law enforcement that two people, a man, and a woman were attacked by a local biker gang. Several people wrote statements and the victims had several cuts and injuries all over their bodies.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
wnewsj.com

Fayette Co. indicts 18-year-old for crash after prom

WASHINGTON C.H. — An 18-year-old male has been indicted on vehicular assault and OVI charges for his alleged role in an April 30 one-vehicle accident that occurred after leaving the Miami Trace High School prom. Kylan C. Knapp has been charged with aggravated vehicular assault (third-degree felony), vehicular assault...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
athleticbusiness.com

AD in Bloom-Carroll Battery Case Previously Faced Suspension

Both the Ohio Department of Education and a local school district previously took action against Chad Little, the Bloom-Carroll High School athletic director now charged with a sex crime. Fairfield County deputies arrested Little, 45, on two felony counts of sexual battery against a student, according to a criminal complaint...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Missing 17-month-old found unharmed in HVAC vent in Ohio

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-month-old boy was found in an HVAC unit after his mother reported him missing to the Circleville Police Department. On Thursday, multiple police officers and a K-9 officer arrived at the 300 block of E. Mount St. in search of the child, whose mother said she could not find him […]
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
10TV

15-year-old shot during robbery in Hilltop

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 15-year-old boy was shot during a robbery in the Hilltop Saturday night, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were called to the 3700 block of Eakin Road around 5:22 p.m. on a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the teen...
COLUMBUS, OH

