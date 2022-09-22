Read full article on original website
Patrol: 6 high school students taken to hospital after Marion school buses collide
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Six high school students from Marion were taken to a hospital Friday with minor injuries after a school bus crashed into another bus. The incident happened at approximately 2:43 p.m. when two Marion City School buses were traveling westbound on East Center Street. One bus slowed down for traffic, and a second bus traveling behind did not maintain enough distance and struck the bus ahead, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
crawfordcountynow.com
Two-vehicle fatal crash in Morrow County
TROY TOWNSHIP—The Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred on Friday, September 23, 2022 at approximately 4:26 PM, on State Route 314 at State Route 97 in Troy Township, Morrow County. Catherine Smires, age 68, of Marengo, Ohio, was...
Sheriff: Swatting incident led to heavy police presence at Licking Valley HS
NEWARK, Ohio — A swatting incident led to a heavy law enforcement response at Licking Valley High School Friday morning. According to Licking County Sheriff Randy Thorp, his office received a call over a possible active shooter at the school. Deputies responded to the school as well as troopers...
1 dead, 1 critically injured in single-vehicle northeast Franklin County crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after their vehicle drove off a road near northeast Columbus Saturday night. The crash took place at approximately 10:24 p.m. on Mexico Avenue at Bashaw Drive in Blendon Township. The driver of a Toyota Camry traveling east on Bashaw Drive drove off the road, striking a fire hydrant and a tree before coming to a stop, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.
Law enforcement on scene of 'situation' at Licking Valley schools; no injuries or shots fired
NEWARK, Ohio — The Licking County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies are responding to a "situation" at Licking Valley schools Friday morning. Deputies with the sheriff's office are on the scene as well as troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol and officers with the Newark Police Department.
myfox28columbus.com
Rifle found in car at Westerville South High School
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An 18-year-old man has been charged after a rifle was found in a car Friday at Westerville South High School. According to court documents, a student spotted Mustafa Al Nasrawi, 18, in his car in the school parking lot with a 9mm rifle lying across his lap.
After fatal weekend shootings, Columbus family calls for an end to violence
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Three people were shot and killed in three separate shootings in Columbus, with several others shot and recovering Sunday. The victims range in age from their late teens to early 50s. All three shootings remain under investigation. Just after 11 p.m. Saturday, Columbus police said Trevor Seymour, 52, was shot and […]
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – Law Enforcement Investigate Serious Attack by Gang
CHILLICOTHE – Emergency crews along with Law enforcement were called to the scene of a beating at a local bar by gang members. According to reports, they were called to the scene of an attack at the Locker Room bar located on Eastern Ave in Chillicothe. When they arrived they found witnesses that told law enforcement that two people, a man, and a woman were attacked by a local biker gang. Several people wrote statements and the victims had several cuts and injuries all over their bodies.
sciotopost.com
Licking County – Parent Detained at Licking Valley Schools with Guns During Active Shooter “Swatting” Call
Licking – Sheriff’s department and police were called to the scene of a possible active shooter at Licking Valley Local Schools around 11 am. According to the Licking County Sheriff department, they were called to the High school at first but found a person of interest at the middle school.
Two officers, five inmates possibly exposed to fentanyl at Licking County jail
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Two corrections officers and five inmates are being treated after potentially being exposed to fentanyl at the Licking County Jail. According to a post made Sunday to the Licking County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, the seven people who may have been exposed to the drug should be released soon. Two of […]
3 dead, multiple people injured in several overnight shootings in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three people are dead and multiple people were injured in several shootings that happened overnight and late Saturday night in Columbus. Officers responded to a shooting at the Queen of Hearts Pub located at 5512 East Livingston Avenue Sunday around 4:30 a.m. According to police, two...
wnewsj.com
Fayette Co. indicts 18-year-old for crash after prom
WASHINGTON C.H. — An 18-year-old male has been indicted on vehicular assault and OVI charges for his alleged role in an April 30 one-vehicle accident that occurred after leaving the Miami Trace High School prom. Kylan C. Knapp has been charged with aggravated vehicular assault (third-degree felony), vehicular assault...
WSYX ABC6
CCS parents encouraged to have 'serious conversation' with kids after school threat hoaxes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Schools Superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon is encouraging parents to have a "serious conversation" with students after active shooter hoaxes took place Friday across Ohio and the country. "I encourage you to sit down with your children tonight to have a serious conversation about...
Woman, 30, dead after fight near east Columbus bar leads to shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One woman is dead and two others are injured after a shooting during a fight early Sunday near an east Columbus bar, according to police. According to a Columbus police dispatcher, officers were sent to the Pelican Club East on the 5500 block of East Livingston Avenue after receiving a call […]
Ousted Pike County sheriff, auditor ordered to pay back $5,000 in stolen funds
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two disgraced Pike County officials were ordered Thursday to pay back more than $5,000 of taxpayer money they stole while in office. Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber mandated former Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader and Auditor Kayla Slusher — one of whom is currently behind bars — to pay back […]
Two people accused of following man, knocking him out in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for two men who they accuse of following a 47-year-old man in south Columbus and punching him till he was unconscious. Police say on September 16 just before 6:45 p.m., two men inside a light tan Jeep Wrangler were following the victim to a business near Parsons […]
‘Public nuisance’ Eastland Mall slapped with thousands in fines by Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A case filed by Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein has handed down thousands of dollars in fines to an area mall after the owners failed to meet a deadline. Eastland Mall Holdings, LLC, which bought Eastland Mall in 2015 for $9.7 million, now faces a $3,500 fine, according to Franklin County […]
athleticbusiness.com
AD in Bloom-Carroll Battery Case Previously Faced Suspension
Both the Ohio Department of Education and a local school district previously took action against Chad Little, the Bloom-Carroll High School athletic director now charged with a sex crime. Fairfield County deputies arrested Little, 45, on two felony counts of sexual battery against a student, according to a criminal complaint...
Missing 17-month-old found unharmed in HVAC vent in Ohio
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-month-old boy was found in an HVAC unit after his mother reported him missing to the Circleville Police Department. On Thursday, multiple police officers and a K-9 officer arrived at the 300 block of E. Mount St. in search of the child, whose mother said she could not find him […]
15-year-old shot during robbery in Hilltop
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 15-year-old boy was shot during a robbery in the Hilltop Saturday night, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were called to the 3700 block of Eakin Road around 5:22 p.m. on a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the teen...
