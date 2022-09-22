Read full article on original website
North Korea preparing to test fire submarine-launched ballistic missile, says report
North Korea is preparing to test-fire a submarine-launched ballistic missile, according to a report.The South Korean military spotted activities of North Korea preparing to test a submarine-launched ballistic missile in Sinpo, theYonhap news agency reported on Saturday. The agency cited an unnamed South Korean military source in their report who stated that the test might take place next week on Wednesday and Thursday in the South Hamgyong Province of North Korea.Earlier this week, some US-based think tanks also said that North Korea could be preparing to conduct a submarine-launched ballistic missile test.New satellite imagery revealed new construction and barges...
Panicking Putin 'vanishes to his secret forest palace with its own personal beauty parlour' amid anti-war demos in Moscow
Vladimir Putin has escaped to his secret lakeside 'palace' amid brutal suppression of anti-mobilisation demonstrations in Moscow and St Petersburg. Despite denials from the Kremlin, Putin appears to have vanished on holiday to his 'most secret official dacha' in northern Russia. The residence, nestled in the forests of the Valdai...
Nuclear War 'Already a Given' Says Russian TV: 'Everyone Will Be Destroyed'
The Russian state TV host agreed with Vladimir Putin that Russia would be prepared to use nuclear weapons if they felt it was necessary to defend their country.
Video Shows Russian Fighter Jet Fall From Sky as 4 Planes Destroyed—Ukraine
A video purportedly showing a Russian fighter jet fall from the sky has been widely shared online after Ukrainian forces claimed to have shot down four planes in a single day. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine claimed that on Saturday, September 24, two Russian Su-25 jets had been destroyed alongside an Su-20 and Su-34 plane.
Putin Could Have Justification He Needs for Nuclear Strike in a Few Days
The upcoming referendums being held by Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine may give Russian President Vladimir Putin what he needs to justify a nuclear strike. This week, Russian state-run news agency Tass reported that separatists in four territories of the Donbas region will hold referendums on joining Russia from September 23 to 27. Such votes had previously been prohibited by law from taking place.
Cardinal Zen, 5 others stand trial in Hong Kong over fund
A 90-year-old Catholic cardinal and five others stood trial in Hong Kong on Monday for allegedly failing to register a now-defunct fund set up to assist people arrested in the mass anti-government protests in the city three years ago.Cardinal Joseph Zen, who is a retired bishop of Hong Kong, was first arrested in May together with others including singer Denise Ho and barrister Margaret Ng on suspicion of colluding with foreign forces to endanger China’s national security.While they have not yet been charged with national security-related charges, Zen and five others have since been charged for failing to properly...
