L'Observateur
New Orleans Resident Sentenced to Probation for Laundering Drug Money
NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced today that Judge Susie Morgan sentenced ANNICE FALKINS, age 35, of New Orleans, Louisiana, to (5) five years of probation, which includes (1) one year of home detention, and a $100 mandatory special assessment fee for laundering money that was derived from the unlawful distribution of controlled substances, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1957.
NOPD makes fast arrest of shooting suspect
New Orleans Police Department’s Third District officers have arrested 25-year-old Marquis Cheneau for Aggravated Battery with a Firearm. The offense occurred this morning, shortly before 8:00 A.M.
L'Observateur
Tangipahoa Parish man suspected kidnapping captured in Lake Charles
Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel said their office was notified by Houston police Friday morning of a blue 2018 Jeep Compass in the area believed to be driven by the kidnapping suspect. LCPD SWAT along with Calcasieu Parish Sherriff’s Office SWAT, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Louisiana State Police located...
wbrz.com
Authorities bust Livingston woman for posing as deputy, trying to get her friend out of jail
BATON ROUGE - Authorities busted a woman after she allegedly posed as a deputy to try and get her friend out of jail. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said Nicole Stevens, 33, was being held in East Baton Rouge on drug charges out of Livingston. During regular visits to the jail, Stevens and her friend, 39-year-old Sarah Clark, allegedly came up with a scheme to get her out.
Suspect ID'd in deadly Hammond home invasion
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office has identified one suspect in a deadly home invasion in Hammond. Deputies are looking for 18-year old Omarion Hookfin.
WDSU
Caught on camera: Woman's gun stolen on Bourbon Street
NEW ORLEANS — On Thursday morning around 2 a.m., a security camera caught a man taking a woman's purse right out from under her. In the video, you can see the man crawling up to her without her ever turning around. The woman says she had her gun inside the purse and is fearful it could be used to commit crime in the city.
L'Observateur
TPSO: Suspect Identified in Hammond Murder
Chief Jimmy Travis is asking the public’s assistance in locating 18 year old Omarion Hookfin of Hammond, La in connection with the September 12, 2022 home invasion on Rufus Bankston Road which claimed the life of 32 year old Donte Perry. During the incident, Perry’s 12 year old daughter was critically wounded from several gunshot wounds.
WDAM-TV
Lamar County woman sentenced to life in prison
PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - A 40-year-old Lamar County woman will spend the rest of her life in prison. A day after being convicted of first-degree murder and receiving stolen property by a 15th District Circuit Court jury, Samantha Simmons received maximum sentences on both counts Friday morning from Circuit Court Judge Anthony A. Mozingo.
NOLA.com
Suspect charged in Metairie murder-for-hire extradited from Florida, pleads not guilty
The accused gunman in a murder-for-hire scheme that authorities say led to the shooting death of a Metairie grandmother pleaded not guilty in Jefferson Parish court Thursday. Louis Gordon, 34, of New Orleans, is charged with second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit second-degree murder, obstruction of justice in a homicide investigation and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, court records said.
L'Observateur
Six Men Indicted for Orleans Parish Based Narcotics Trafficking Conspiracy
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – Charles WADE, a/k/a “Poosie,” age 41, David Hester, a/k/a “Goon,” age 33, Brison Shelton, age 48, William Lang, age 44, Alfred Clay, age 58, and Saul Macedo-Rodriguez, age 36, were indicted Thursday, September 22, 2022, by a federal grand jury , for violations of the Federal Controlled Substances Act.
NOLA.com
Man critically wounded in central Metairie shooting, authorities say
A man was shot and critically wounded early Saturday in central Metairie. The Jefferson Parish Parish Sheriff's Office reported the shooting at 5:53 a.m. in the 2200 block of Richland Avenue. The agency did not immediately release more details. Anyone with information on the shooting may call Crimestoppers of Greater...
Two Men Sentenced in Federal Court in Louisiana in Connection with Possessing Large Amounts of Cocaine and Heroin
Two Men Sentenced in Federal Court in Louisiana in Connection with Possessing Large Amounts of Cocaine and Heroin. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 22, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Luis Rivas, age 59, a Colombian citizen who was living in New Orleans, Louisiana, and Angel Santiago Hernandez, age 49, a Colombian citizen who was living in Houston, Texas were sentenced in a federal court in Louisiana on September 21, 2022, before the Honorable Jane Triche Milazzo on charges of violating the Federal Controlled Substances Act.
Person found dead on I-59 in Forrest County
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who was found dead on Interstate 59 in Forrest County. Investigators with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) said the person was found near the 73 mile marker on the interstate. They said the person is a Black male […]
Officials seek help in identifying young male found deceased on Mississippi interstate
Officials from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are asking for the public’s in identifying a male found deceased on the interstate. Officials report that the African American male was found near mile marker 73 on Interstate 59 in Forrest County. He was wearing red and white striped pants,...
fox8live.com
Crime victim furious after juvenile who robbed him walks free, says he had no idea about the trail
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A crime victim says he is furious after finding out the juvenile who held him at gunpoint walked free. He says the DA’s office never notified him about the trial and that he never got a chance to testify. “Absolutely, I wanted to testify. This...
KNOE TV8
Louisiana student who attacked wheelchair-bound teacher to serve one year in prison
COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - A Covington High School student who attacked a teacher in a TikTok challenge gone wrong has pleaded guilty to second-degree battery and cruelty to the infirmed charges. Larrianna Jackson, 19, originally pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity last December. Video captured Jackson, then 18 years...
WDSU
Covington teacher attacked in TikTok challenge outlines long-term injuries in statement to judge
COVINGTON, La. — A teacher who was viciously attacked by a student in St. Tammany Parish last year has revealed the long-term injuries she sustained in the attack. The teacher, who has not been named, gave a victim impact statement in court on Wednesday when the student accused of attacking her was sentenced.
NOPD working fourth shooting of the day
A violent weekend in the city of New Orleans continues as the New Orleans Police Department investigates the city’s fourth shooting in 24 hours.
Picayune Item
Body of missing person found in ditch on Liberty Road
The body of a person who was reported missing about a week ago was found on Liberty Road Friday morning. Maj. Marc Ogden with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department said the case was reported that morning between 7 and 7:30. The caller reported that after seeing a deceased...
Five shootings in less than 15 hours in New Orleans
New Orleans Police are investigating a rash of shooting from Saturday morning until early Sunday. The latest happened shortly before 1:00am. “An adult male arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his back
Comments / 0