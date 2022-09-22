ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Parish, LA

L'Observateur

New Orleans Resident Sentenced to Probation for Laundering Drug Money

NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced today that Judge Susie Morgan sentenced ANNICE FALKINS, age 35, of New Orleans, Louisiana, to (5) five years of probation, which includes (1) one year of home detention, and a $100 mandatory special assessment fee for laundering money that was derived from the unlawful distribution of controlled substances, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1957.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

Tangipahoa Parish man suspected kidnapping captured in Lake Charles

Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel said their office was notified by Houston police Friday morning of a blue 2018 Jeep Compass in the area believed to be driven by the kidnapping suspect. LCPD SWAT along with Calcasieu Parish Sherriff’s Office SWAT, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Louisiana State Police located...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Authorities bust Livingston woman for posing as deputy, trying to get her friend out of jail

BATON ROUGE - Authorities busted a woman after she allegedly posed as a deputy to try and get her friend out of jail. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said Nicole Stevens, 33, was being held in East Baton Rouge on drug charges out of Livingston. During regular visits to the jail, Stevens and her friend, 39-year-old Sarah Clark, allegedly came up with a scheme to get her out.
LIVINGSTON, LA
WDSU

Caught on camera: Woman's gun stolen on Bourbon Street

NEW ORLEANS — On Thursday morning around 2 a.m., a security camera caught a man taking a woman's purse right out from under her. In the video, you can see the man crawling up to her without her ever turning around. The woman says she had her gun inside the purse and is fearful it could be used to commit crime in the city.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

TPSO: Suspect Identified in Hammond Murder

Chief Jimmy Travis is asking the public’s assistance in locating 18 year old Omarion Hookfin of Hammond, La in connection with the September 12, 2022 home invasion on Rufus Bankston Road which claimed the life of 32 year old Donte Perry. During the incident, Perry’s 12 year old daughter was critically wounded from several gunshot wounds.
HAMMOND, LA
WDAM-TV

Lamar County woman sentenced to life in prison

PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - A 40-year-old Lamar County woman will spend the rest of her life in prison. A day after being convicted of first-degree murder and receiving stolen property by a 15th District Circuit Court jury, Samantha Simmons received maximum sentences on both counts Friday morning from Circuit Court Judge Anthony A. Mozingo.
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
NOLA.com

Suspect charged in Metairie murder-for-hire extradited from Florida, pleads not guilty

The accused gunman in a murder-for-hire scheme that authorities say led to the shooting death of a Metairie grandmother pleaded not guilty in Jefferson Parish court Thursday. Louis Gordon, 34, of New Orleans, is charged with second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit second-degree murder, obstruction of justice in a homicide investigation and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, court records said.
METAIRIE, LA
L'Observateur

Six Men Indicted for Orleans Parish Based Narcotics Trafficking Conspiracy

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – Charles WADE, a/k/a “Poosie,” age 41, David Hester, a/k/a “Goon,” age 33, Brison Shelton, age 48, William Lang, age 44, Alfred Clay, age 58, and Saul Macedo-Rodriguez, age 36, were indicted Thursday, September 22, 2022, by a federal grand jury , for violations of the Federal Controlled Substances Act.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Man critically wounded in central Metairie shooting, authorities say

A man was shot and critically wounded early Saturday in central Metairie. The Jefferson Parish Parish Sheriff's Office reported the shooting at 5:53 a.m. in the 2200 block of Richland Avenue. The agency did not immediately release more details. Anyone with information on the shooting may call Crimestoppers of Greater...
METAIRIE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Men Sentenced in Federal Court in Louisiana in Connection with Possessing Large Amounts of Cocaine and Heroin

Two Men Sentenced in Federal Court in Louisiana in Connection with Possessing Large Amounts of Cocaine and Heroin. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 22, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Luis Rivas, age 59, a Colombian citizen who was living in New Orleans, Louisiana, and Angel Santiago Hernandez, age 49, a Colombian citizen who was living in Houston, Texas were sentenced in a federal court in Louisiana on September 21, 2022, before the Honorable Jane Triche Milazzo on charges of violating the Federal Controlled Substances Act.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WJTV 12

Person found dead on I-59 in Forrest County

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who was found dead on Interstate 59 in Forrest County. Investigators with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) said the person was found near the 73 mile marker on the interstate. They said the person is a Black male […]
FORREST COUNTY, MS
Picayune Item

Body of missing person found in ditch on Liberty Road

The body of a person who was reported missing about a week ago was found on Liberty Road Friday morning. Maj. Marc Ogden with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department said the case was reported that morning between 7 and 7:30. The caller reported that after seeing a deceased...
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS

