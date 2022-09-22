ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WJTV 12

Man fatally shot at his home in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was killed in an apparent homicide in Adams County on Sunday, September 25. The Natchez Democrat reported Myron Coleman, 29, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds at his home on Lower Woodville Road. Adams County Coroner James Lee pronounced him dead at 1:42 a.m. The Adams County […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Pastor, wife survive church fire in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson pastor and his wife are thankful to be alive 24 hours after their church went up in flames while they were inside the building. The fire happened at Spoken Word Ministries on Texas Avenue Thursday. “Lord Have Mercy,” pastor Clyde Rudd said. “We bought...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Warren County man indicted for murder of woman

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Warren County grand jury indicted a man for allegedly murdering a woman who lived with him on Leland Drive. The Vicksburg Post reported John David Shoemaker, 67, is accused of fatally shooting Sheila Marie Hedrick, 48, on April 4. Reports from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office state that deputies […]
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Woman dies in rollover crash on Raymond Road

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a woman died in a single-car rollover crash on Raymond Road. Officer Sam Brown said the crash happened at 1868 Raymond Road. A black Nissan Altima that was traveling west ran off the roadway and struck a power pole, causing the car to overturn. He said […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Woman dies in crash on U.S. 61 in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Centreville woman died in a crash with another vehicle on U.S. 61 in Adams County on Saturday, September 24. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said Virginia Malone, 56, of Centreville, was driving a 2007 Dodge Journey around 9:00 p.m. when she entered the northbound lanes of U.S. […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Two brothers found guilty for 2019 Ridgewood Road homicide

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two brothers were found guilty in connection to a Jackson homicide that happened in August 2019. After a four day trial, Jerome Thomas and Jordan Terry were found guilty of first-degree murder and a drive-by shooting. Prosecutors said Thomas and Terry killed 29-year-old Earnest Myers after a dispute at a grocery […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Four die in head-on crash on U.S. 61 in Issaquena County

ISSAQUENA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two adults and two teenagers died in a head-on crash that happened on U.S. 61 in Issaquena County on Saturday, September 24. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said a Honda Accord occupied by driver Thomas Williams Jr., 39, of Jackson, and passenger Thomas K. Williams, 17, was traveling […]
ISSAQUENA COUNTY, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Vicksburg teen arrested on aggravated assault charges

A Vicksburg teenager is facing aggravated assault charges after he reportedly fired a weapon and shot another in the leg. Vicksburg Police Department reports that on Sunday, Sep. 18, at 5:18 p.m., officers took a report of a shooting that occurred on Grove Street. The juvenile victim stated a passenger...
VICKSBURG, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Inmates start fire in Warren County jail

Around 8:30 p.m. Friday night, inmates in the Warren County Jail reportedly started a fire. According to Sheriff Martin Pace, “Inmates set a piece of a mattress on fire.” Guards at the jail discovered the fire and were able to quickly extinguish the flames. “Inmates were moved to another zone,” reported Sheriff Pace.
WARREN COUNTY, MS
klax-tv.com

Mississippi Man Arrested for Theft of Livestock in LaSalle Parish

BATON ROUGE – A Mississippi man was arrested on September 21 by agents with the Mississippi Department of Agriculture in Copiah County, Mississippi. The arrest was a result of a warrant from LaSalle Parish, LA, regarding an investigation conducted by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission.
COPIAH COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Driver dies in crash on North Washington in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A person died in a single-car crash that happened on North Washington in Warren County on Saturday, September 24. The Vicksburg Daily News reported an initial investigation shows that the driver was heading north on the roadway. Skid marks appear to show that the vehicle was traveling at a high […]
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Four men charged in death of Claiborne County 15-year-old

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Claiborne County deputies arrested four men in connection to the death of a 15-year-old on Monday, September 19. Investigators said 15-year-old Jeremiah Howard was shot early Monday morning on Highway 18 during a chase. He died at the Claiborne County Hospital. Witnesses told police they noticed a dark colored vehicle […]
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, MS
vicksburgnews.com

One dead in accident on North Washington Street

At 12:50 a.m. a single-vehicle accident on North Washington took the life of a Warren County resident. Initial evidence indicates the vehicle was traveling north on Washington and headed towards the harbor. Skid marks can be seen for several hundred feet indicating the car was traveling at a high rate of speed. The vehicle veered to the right, left the roadway and went into the ditch. It then traveled up an embankment before making an impact with a large metal power pole.
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Jackson police investigate fatal crash

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a fatal crash that killed one person. According to officers, a vehicle crashed around 2 a.m. Saturday on the 1800 block of Raymond Road and Lurline Drive. Police said a mother, Phenecia Bridgeman, 36, along with her 9-year-old, 2-year-old and two-month-old daughters...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Natchez teen out on bond arrested for Jackson shooting

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A Natchez teen, who was free on a $100,000 bond on a murder charge, was arrested in Jackson on Saturday for allegedly shooting a gun at a family member. The Natchez Democrat reported Tayshon L. Holmes was previously arrested in connection to the murder of 19-year-old Bill Calvin, Jr., in October […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Natchez woman sentenced on two counts of felony child neglect

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The mother of a four-year-old girl who was beaten to death in June 2019 in Natchez was sentenced to eight years in prison on Tuesday. The Natchez Democrat reported LaKeisha Jones, 29, was set to go to trial on Wednesday on two counts of felony child neglect. However, Jones pled guilty […]
NATCHEZ, MS

