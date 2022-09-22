Read full article on original website
Related
Man fatally shot at his home in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was killed in an apparent homicide in Adams County on Sunday, September 25. The Natchez Democrat reported Myron Coleman, 29, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds at his home on Lower Woodville Road. Adams County Coroner James Lee pronounced him dead at 1:42 a.m. The Adams County […]
WDAM-TV
Pastor, wife survive church fire in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson pastor and his wife are thankful to be alive 24 hours after their church went up in flames while they were inside the building. The fire happened at Spoken Word Ministries on Texas Avenue Thursday. “Lord Have Mercy,” pastor Clyde Rudd said. “We bought...
Warren County man indicted for murder of woman
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Warren County grand jury indicted a man for allegedly murdering a woman who lived with him on Leland Drive. The Vicksburg Post reported John David Shoemaker, 67, is accused of fatally shooting Sheila Marie Hedrick, 48, on April 4. Reports from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office state that deputies […]
Mental evaluation holds up trial of Mississippi man accused of abducting, attacking female jogger
The kidnapping and attempted murder case of the man accused of abducting and attacking a female jogger in June has been held up because of an evaluation of the man’s mental status. The case of Brandon Christopher “Chris” Bamburg is set to go to trial on Sept. 28....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman dies in rollover crash on Raymond Road
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a woman died in a single-car rollover crash on Raymond Road. Officer Sam Brown said the crash happened at 1868 Raymond Road. A black Nissan Altima that was traveling west ran off the roadway and struck a power pole, causing the car to overturn. He said […]
Update: Coroner confirms four people killed in 1 a.m. head-on collision on Mississippi highway
The Warren County Coroner’s Office has confirmed that four individuals were killed in a two-car wreck on U.S. 61 North late Saturday night. Deputy Warren County Coroner Kelda Bailess confirmed two fatalities from each vehicle involved in the accident. There were no other vehicle occupants. The Warren County Sheriff’s...
Woman dies in crash on U.S. 61 in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Centreville woman died in a crash with another vehicle on U.S. 61 in Adams County on Saturday, September 24. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said Virginia Malone, 56, of Centreville, was driving a 2007 Dodge Journey around 9:00 p.m. when she entered the northbound lanes of U.S. […]
Two brothers found guilty for 2019 Ridgewood Road homicide
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two brothers were found guilty in connection to a Jackson homicide that happened in August 2019. After a four day trial, Jerome Thomas and Jordan Terry were found guilty of first-degree murder and a drive-by shooting. Prosecutors said Thomas and Terry killed 29-year-old Earnest Myers after a dispute at a grocery […]
Four die in head-on crash on U.S. 61 in Issaquena County
ISSAQUENA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two adults and two teenagers died in a head-on crash that happened on U.S. 61 in Issaquena County on Saturday, September 24. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said a Honda Accord occupied by driver Thomas Williams Jr., 39, of Jackson, and passenger Thomas K. Williams, 17, was traveling […]
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg teen arrested on aggravated assault charges
A Vicksburg teenager is facing aggravated assault charges after he reportedly fired a weapon and shot another in the leg. Vicksburg Police Department reports that on Sunday, Sep. 18, at 5:18 p.m., officers took a report of a shooting that occurred on Grove Street. The juvenile victim stated a passenger...
vicksburgnews.com
Inmates start fire in Warren County jail
Around 8:30 p.m. Friday night, inmates in the Warren County Jail reportedly started a fire. According to Sheriff Martin Pace, “Inmates set a piece of a mattress on fire.” Guards at the jail discovered the fire and were able to quickly extinguish the flames. “Inmates were moved to another zone,” reported Sheriff Pace.
klax-tv.com
Mississippi Man Arrested for Theft of Livestock in LaSalle Parish
BATON ROUGE – A Mississippi man was arrested on September 21 by agents with the Mississippi Department of Agriculture in Copiah County, Mississippi. The arrest was a result of a warrant from LaSalle Parish, LA, regarding an investigation conducted by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission.
Driver dies in crash on North Washington in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A person died in a single-car crash that happened on North Washington in Warren County on Saturday, September 24. The Vicksburg Daily News reported an initial investigation shows that the driver was heading north on the roadway. Skid marks appear to show that the vehicle was traveling at a high […]
Four men charged in death of Claiborne County 15-year-old
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Claiborne County deputies arrested four men in connection to the death of a 15-year-old on Monday, September 19. Investigators said 15-year-old Jeremiah Howard was shot early Monday morning on Highway 18 during a chase. He died at the Claiborne County Hospital. Witnesses told police they noticed a dark colored vehicle […]
$200,000 bond set for teen involved in weekend shooting at Mississippi mall popcorn shop
A Mississippi teen who was reportedly shot while trying to rob a popcorn store at a Mississippi mall was given a $200,000 bond. Za’Lill D’Chelle Patterson, 16, was charged with aggravated assault with a weapon, in connection with an incident that occurred at Northpark Mall in Ridgeland Saturday night.
vicksburgnews.com
One dead in accident on North Washington Street
At 12:50 a.m. a single-vehicle accident on North Washington took the life of a Warren County resident. Initial evidence indicates the vehicle was traveling north on Washington and headed towards the harbor. Skid marks can be seen for several hundred feet indicating the car was traveling at a high rate of speed. The vehicle veered to the right, left the roadway and went into the ditch. It then traveled up an embankment before making an impact with a large metal power pole.
Natchez Democrat
15-year-old dies in Port Gibson shooting; four suspects charged with murder
NATCHEZ — A 15-year-old died early Monday morning, the result of a drive-by shooting in Claiborne County. Claiborne County Sheriff Edward Goods said in a Facebook post that at approximately 1:16 a.m. Monday, his office was notified by the staff at Claiborne County Hospital that they were treating the victim of a gunshot.
WAPT
Jackson police investigate fatal crash
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a fatal crash that killed one person. According to officers, a vehicle crashed around 2 a.m. Saturday on the 1800 block of Raymond Road and Lurline Drive. Police said a mother, Phenecia Bridgeman, 36, along with her 9-year-old, 2-year-old and two-month-old daughters...
Natchez teen out on bond arrested for Jackson shooting
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A Natchez teen, who was free on a $100,000 bond on a murder charge, was arrested in Jackson on Saturday for allegedly shooting a gun at a family member. The Natchez Democrat reported Tayshon L. Holmes was previously arrested in connection to the murder of 19-year-old Bill Calvin, Jr., in October […]
Natchez woman sentenced on two counts of felony child neglect
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The mother of a four-year-old girl who was beaten to death in June 2019 in Natchez was sentenced to eight years in prison on Tuesday. The Natchez Democrat reported LaKeisha Jones, 29, was set to go to trial on Wednesday on two counts of felony child neglect. However, Jones pled guilty […]
Comments / 13