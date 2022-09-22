At 12:50 a.m. a single-vehicle accident on North Washington took the life of a Warren County resident. Initial evidence indicates the vehicle was traveling north on Washington and headed towards the harbor. Skid marks can be seen for several hundred feet indicating the car was traveling at a high rate of speed. The vehicle veered to the right, left the roadway and went into the ditch. It then traveled up an embankment before making an impact with a large metal power pole.

WARREN COUNTY, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO