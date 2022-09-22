ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dak Done in Dallas? McCarthy & Zeke Forced to React to Jerry Jones “Welcoming” QB Controversy.

The Cowboys have never been shy about inviting controversy into their locker room. Least of all at QB. Even the Hall of Fame QB, Troy Aikman, struggled to win over the Dallas fan base at the beginning of his career. After Dak signed a massive extension last year, most fans thought his job was secure, but despite Prescott making over 40 million dollars this season, Jerry Jones proclaimed that there is a chance Cooper Rush may win the starting job. Jerry went so far that he even said he ‘welcomed’ the QB controversy if Rush continues to play well.
Josh Allen, Bills injury woes go from bad to worse with Jordan Poyer update

The Buffalo Bills have clearly established themselves as a true Super Bowl contender after destroying the Los Angeles Rams on the road in Week 1 and toying with the Tennessee Titans in Week 2 at home. However, it’s not all roses and butterflies for Josh Allen and company this season, particularly for the Bills’ defense which might not have its Pro Bowl duo of safeties this Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. The Bills are already guaranteed to be without Micah Hyde after he landed on the injured reserve, while Jordan Poyer is listed questionable for the Miami game, but is not expected to play, according to a report by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.
Jerry Jones reveals why Cowboys traded Amari Cooper

After posting back-to-back games with over 100 receiving yards and a touchdown, NFL veteran receiver Amari Cooper is making the Dallas Cowboys look pretty bad for trading him to the Cleveland Browns in return for just a fifth-round pick as fans blasted the decision on Thursday night. But apparently, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones has his reasons.
Tyreek Hill’s message to Dolphins for massive clash vs. Josh Allen, Bills

The Miami Dolphins have been one of the most compelling teams through the first two weeks of NFL action, starting the season off with back-to-back wins. If they hope to make it three in a row, Tyreek Hill and co. have their work cut out for them in Week 3 with arguably the strongest team in the league in Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills coming into town.
NFL World Reacts To Cole Beasley, Buccaneers News

Veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley has been activated off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' practice squad roster for Sunday's contest against the Green Bay Packers. Beasley, 33, was a free-agent until he signed with the Bucs' practice squad earlier this week. The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this...
Buccaneers Announce Decision On Cole Beasley For Packers Game

With Chris Godwin and Mike Evans both out for this Sunday's game, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have elevated Cole Beasley to their active roster. He'll be eligible to play against the Green Bay Packers. Beasley, 33, was signed to Tampa Bay's practice squad earlier this week. Tom Brady reportedly pushed...
NFL Week 3 picks: Expert predictions for Patriots vs. Ravens

The New England Patriots got into the win column for the first time this season in Week 2, but a much better opponent awaits them in Sunday's home opener at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots host the Baltimore Ravens in one of the most anticipated matchups on the Week 3 NFL schedule. New England's defense has played very well in two games so far. This unit has averaged 13.5 points against, including 13 points allowed to a Miami Dolphins offense that dominated the Ravens for 42 points in a Week 2 win over Baltimore.
