Sports

TMZ.com

Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too

The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
BOSTON, MA
960 The Ref

Wilson, Gray lead US to 77-63 win over China in World Cup

SYDNEY — (AP) — A'ja Wilson admitted she was tired. The WNBA MVP had just gotten to Australia less than 24 hours ago, fresh off a championship and the U.S. was playing its toughest opponent of the World Cup. After a slow start, Wilson was clutch in the...
NBA
NBC Sports

Team World wins its first-ever Laver Cup

Team World won its first-ever Laver Cup in the tournament's history on Sunday. The team tournament came down to the wire as American Frances Tiafoe defeated Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas 1-6, 7-6, 10-8 to clinch the event 13-8 in London. Starting the day, Team Europe was ahead 8-4 but Canada’s Felix...
TENNIS
BBC

World Challenge Cup: NI gymnasts McClenaghan and Montgomery clinch gold in Paris

Northern Ireland gymnasts Rhys McClenaghan and Eamon Montgomery clinched gold medals for Ireland at the World Challenge Cup in Paris. McClenaghan returned to form after his Commonwealth Games and European Championship disappointment as he dominated the pommel horse final. Belfast man Montgomery won the floor final at the Paris 2024...
WORLD
ESPN

Floyd Mayweather drubs Mikuru Asakura in boxing exhibition match in Japan

Floyd Mayweather is still winning boxing matches, even if they won't go on his official pro record. The legendary boxer stopped Japanese MMA fighter and YouTuber Mikuru Asakura at the end of the second round with a big right hand on Sunday's Rizin Fighting Federation card in Saitama, Japan. It was Mayweather's second exhibition match this year and second in Japan since his retirement from pro fights.
COMBAT SPORTS
Distractify

Tennis Star Coco Gauff's Parents Were Also Talented Athletes

The tennis world recently said their goodbyes to the now-retired GOAT Serena Williams, but it appears that Coco Gauff is slated to follow in the legend’s footsteps. Not only has the 18-year-old shaken up the game by defeating Venus Williams at Wimbledon only at 15, but Coco also continues to prove that her star power, athleticism, and humble spirit will make her the sport’s next rising legend and icon for young Black women and girls.
TENNIS
NBC Sports

Annemiek van Vleuten, with broken elbow, becomes oldest to win world road race title

WOLLONGONG, Australia — Annemiek van Vleuten surprised herself and the rest of cycling by recording the finest win of her career on Saturday at the world road championships. Overcoming an elbow fracture sustained three days earlier, the Dutch great won her second world road race title with an attack in the last 600 meters that caught the other eight leaders napping.
CYCLING
NBC Sports

U.S., still short-handed, routs Puerto Rico at FIBA Women’s World Cup

SYDNEY — The United States is quickly identifying itself as a stellar defensive squad by using its athleticism to make it difficult for opponents to score. “We talk every day about being hard to play against, getting deflections, and the team has really bought into that,” U.S. coach Cheryl Reeve said.
BASKETBALL
NBC Sports

Frances Tiafoe lifts Team World to 1st Laver Cup win

LONDON — The last to arrive, befitting his reputation in the locker room, Frances Tiafoe strutted into the post-match news conference after clinching Team World’s Laver Cup victory over Roger Federer’s star-studded Team Europe and shouted, “Champs are here!”. Then the 24-year-old from Maryland joined his...
TENNIS
The Associated Press

Celtics: Udoka suspended for 'multiple' policy violations

BOSTON (AP) — The reigning Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics suspended coach Ime Udoka after a months-long investigation by an outside law firm that found multiple violations of team policies but did not point to a larger cultural problem of sexual misconduct, owner Wyc Grousbeck said Friday. “We go to great lengths ... to run the organization with the central core value of respect and freedom in the workplace from harassment or any unwelcome attention,” Grousbeck said at a news conference. “This feels very much, to me, like one of a kind. That’s my personal belief. But I’ll have to...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Rodrigo de Paul not dreading beginning of World Cup with Argentina

Players and coaches across the world might have other competitions to play for, but there is no doubt the focus is now firmly on the World Cup for many. It will be the apex of some careers, but also an incredibly stressful time. At least for Rodrigo de Paul. The...
SOCCER
NBC Sports

What Warriors fans can expect from Quiñones in 2022-23 season

SAN FRANCISCO – Lester Quiñones Jr. spent last basketball season with the University of Memphis Tigers, where he played well enough to be noticed by a gaggle of NBA teams. Shooters have a way of attracting the eyeballs of scouts, and Quiñones was a marksman, making 39.0 percent of his triples last season after hitting 40.0 percent in 2020-21.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Miami

5-Star Broward WR Recruit Hykeem Williams Commits to Florida State

The second highest ranked high school football recruit in South Florida has decided which college will get his verbal commitment. Hykeem Williams, a five-star wide receiver from Fort Lauderdale's Stranahan High School, announced Friday he is committing to Florida State. The 6'3", 200 pound prospect chose the 'Noles over other...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

