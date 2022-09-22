Read full article on original website
newwaysministry.org
Discerning Risks for Righteousness in the Here and Now
Today’s post is from guest contributor Sr. Tracey Horan. Tracey is a Sister of Providence of St. Mary-of-the-Woods, Indiana and hails from Indianapolis, IN. She has ministered as a teacher, community organizer and advocate accompanying migrant communities for over a decade, and has written on justice issues for HOPE Magazine, Global Sisters Report, Messy Jesus Business and A Matter of Spirit.
WISH-TV
What does ‘quiet quitting’ actually mean?
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dr. Danielle Henderson, Indiana University Health clinical psychologist joined News 8 Saturday to talk about the true meaning of “quiet quitting.”. “It doesn’t necessarily mean what it might imply by the words. What it’s meaning is essentially reframing or rethinking about how you’re working,” Henderson said.
WISH-TV
Indiana dedicates state road to honor gospel musicians Bill and Gloria Gaither
ALEXANDRIA, Ind. (WISH) — Two Hoosiers who’ve won eight Grammy Awards were honored Friday by officials when a stretch of road through their hometown was earmarked the Bill and Gloria Gaither Highway. The gospel singers “have traveled the world wide and far, spreading their love of music and...
Even without football, Circle City Classic's legacy continues downtown
INDIANAPOLIS — The Circle City Classic hosted a pep rally Friday ahead of Saturday's big events. This year's pep rally featured the Kentucky State University Mighty Marching Thorobreds and the Talladega College Great Tornado Band. Indianapolis was built on strong traditions like the Circle City Classic and that legacy...
West Side bakery serving up a taste of Hispanic culture
Artisan Bakery and Pastries on the Indianapolis’ west side has been serving up tasty treats since 2018.
Indianapolis Recorder
Brooks: Keep it moving
“The harvest is plenty, but the workers are few. So pray to the Lord who is in charge of the harvest; ask him to send more workers into his fields.” -Luke 10:2 NLT. Transparent moment: I was going to postpone my blog, among other things, until I get elected. I talked to my husband about it, explaining that I had writer’s block. I also shared with him that I didn’t want people to think that I’m using my blog for politics. And since I normally write about how I feel or current events in my life, it’s difficult to separate. He explained that as a preacher, speaker, writer, leader … sometimes current events do dictate direction. And more importantly, whatever is happening in my life can still be used to encourage others. So, here we are…
Thousands flock downtown Indianapolis for Circle City Classic
INDIANAPOLIS — This year's Circle City Classic was a little different. There was no football game, but people said that didn't stop them from having a good time. Thousands of people flocked to downtown Indianapolis to support some of their favorite HBCUs and see the marching bands from those schools compete for the top spot in a contest at Lucas Oil Stadium.
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Indianapolis 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Indianapolis 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Indianapolis, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Indianapolis as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
St. Elmo's, curry goat and duck bowling: A travel writer's guide to eating and playing in Indy
"A Fatty's Guide to Traveling and Eating the World" is a monthly travel and food column here at Salon that’s dedicated to helping travelers of all sizes find adventure. Just a three-hour drive from Chicago, the city of Indianapolis isn't the first destination most people think of when they are planning a vacation. But, I'd humbly ask them to reconsider. Indianapolis is a beautiful city of just under a million residents, and an up-and-coming foodie scene that rivals many in the Midwest.
Indiana’s World-Famous Covered Bridge Festival is Everything Fall and So Much More
One of my favorite things to do in the Fall is going to the Parke County Covered Bridge Festival. I've been attending the festival for over 50 years. I used to go with my grandpa. Being at the festival brings back so many good memories. The festival takes place all...
roadtirement.com
New viewing deck overlooks Blue River
Craftsmen just yesterday put the finishing touches on the new viewing deck overlooking Blue River in Shelbyville, Indiana. This nice observation deck is just across the Blue River Trail pavement at the end of the new A to Z Storybook Trail. We just published a post about that trail feature here. Shelbyville and Shelby County are in central Indiana, and are continuing to expand the popular Blue River Trail. These additions add to the enjoyment of trail users.
'The caboose is staying': Daughter honoring her father's legacy in McCordsville
A piece of history in Hancock County was torn down earlier this month, but something new is on the way. The new owner is now honoring the legacy of her late father.
foxnebraska.com
Former teachers warn 'woke' politics taking over American classrooms, pushing teachers to resign
WASHINGTON (TND) — Two former teachers ultimately pushed out of their jobs for blowing the whistle about political indoctrination in American school systems spoke to The National Desk about their experiences and what this all means for future generations. Tony Kinnett, a former science director in the Indianapolis Public...
Delicioso! 2 Indy taco spots land in national top 100 list
INDIANAPOLIS — True taco lovers may keep their lips sealed about their favorite hole-in-the wall restaurants for the best tacos in Indy, but the secret is out! You may not think of Indiana as a destination for authentic tacos, but Indianapolis can pat itself on the back for having not one but two entries in […]
roadtirement.com
A Bison-tennial statue in Shelby County
Indiana’s Statehood Bicentennial was celebrated in 2016. The remnants of that celebration can be seen all over the state in the form of 5 feet tall fiberglass bison. The in.gov website states: “Indiana Association of United Ways was the proud sponsor of the statewide Bison-tennial Public Art Project. This legacy project helped celebrate Indiana’s 200th birthday by decorating and displaying 5-foot-tall fiberglass bison with an end goal of at least one – if not a herd – of bison on display in each of Indiana’s 92 counties.” We’d seen a few around the state, and just last week we saw a newly placed one in Shelbyville.
WISH-TV
Groundbreaking on Rev. Charles Williams Park $2.25 million makeover
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — City leaders break ground on a near northside park makeover. Reverend Charles Williams Park sits along side fall creek off Sutherland Avenue. $2.25 million will be used for a new playground, horseshoe courts, a picnic shelter and an open lawn area. There will also be a...
indyschild.com
10 Awesome Events Happening This Weekend in Indianapolis | Sept. 23-25
Short on ideas for things to do with the kids this weekend? We have you covered! Check out our picks for the top 10 things to do with kids in Indianapolis this weekend!. The Festival of the Turning Leaves is held each year on the last full weekend in September. On these three days, we welcome visitors from all over to enjoy a variety of activities, entertainers, craft and food vendors, a parade, a unique children’s area, museum tours, and much, much more!
Gleaners cancels distribution due to ‘credible threat’
Gleaners Food Bank is canceling its Community Cupboard distribution due to what they are calling a credible threat.
3 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you are one of those people that always likes to order a steak whenever goes with with friends and family then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travellers and local people. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
Indiana senior citizen loses $500 in "money flipping" scam
The BBB says it’s a get-rich-quick scam where the “investors” ask you to send or receive money through Cash App or another digital wallet service.
