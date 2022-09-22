Read full article on original website
Related
The FADER
Song You Need: SiR bursts with joy on “Nothing Even Matters”
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. On 2019’s Chasing Summer, SiR looked inward for darker and emotionally rich stories to tell. He’s stressed that his music doesn’t tell his “exact truth,” since he wants certain things to remain private, but on songs like “John Redcorn,” where he crumbles under the weight of unrequited love, and “Still Blue,” it’s hard not to wonder where the truth starts to melt into fiction. SiR’s confessional style is detailed, but not overbearing, offering a warm and vulnerable perspective that’s in search of understanding rather than serving his own hedonism. In OkayPlayer’s September cover story, SiR talked about his intention to maintain the same transparency he’s had on his upcoming album. “It was my therapy almost, because I had nothing else to do,” he said. “All I had was music and my home life.”
The FADER
Kid Cudi shares new song “Willing To Trust” feat. Ty Dolla $ign
Kid Cudi has dropped a new, Ty Dolla $ign-featuring cut called “Willing To Trust,” the second single from his forthcoming TV series and tenth studio LP. Entergalactic premieres on Netflix September 30, and its accompanying album goes live no digital streaming platforms the same day. It takes its name from the ninth track of the Cleveland rapper/actor/director debut studio release, 2009’s Man On the Moon: The End of the Day. He shared a trailer for the multimedia project, confirmed its release date, and put out its lead offering, “Do What I Want,” back in June.
The FADER
YG drops new song “Maniac” with video
YG’s sixth studio LP, I GOT ISSUES arrives next Friday (September 30), and the prolific Compton rapper has now shared the album’s fourth and final single, “Maniac.” The new song follows fellow pre-release singles “Scared Money” feat. J. Cole and Moneybagg Yo; “Run” feat. ">Tyga, 21 Savage, and BIA; and “Toxic,” which dropped last month alongside a COLORS show.
The FADER
MorMor announces debut album, shares “Chasing Ghosts”
Toronto's MorMor returned earlier this year with "Far Apart," a slick song about the end of something special.. Today he has confirmed details of his long-awaited debut album Semblance and shared another single. "Chasing Ghosts" comes with an animated video directed by Otto Tang. Check that out below. In a...
RELATED PEOPLE
The FADER
Song You Need: Alex G’s insomnia anthem
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Very few artists can capture a complex feeling as simply and succinctly as Alex Giannascoli can. The 29-year-old singer-songwriter from the Philadelphia suburbs has made several stylistic shifts in the past decade under his simple moniker, Alex G — complicated for sometime by the silent prefix “(Sandy).” His earliest DIY demos gave way to a career of constant dabbling: in slacker rock, slowcore, hardcore, vaporwave, folktronica, and old-time country. Some of these moments have lasted longer than others, but he’s always managed to fill any coat he tries on with his signature sonic build — an essence that’s tangible but still difficult to pin down.
The FADER
Giveon sets the mood with “Time,” co-written by Drake
Giveon has shared new solo joint "Time." The song is featured in Amsterdam, the new David O. Russell movie starring Margot Robbie, Christian Bale, and John David Washington. The full movie soundtrack will be released October 7, the same day the movie his theaters. "Time" was written by Giveon, Daniel...
The FADER
Freddie Gibbs drops James Blake-produced “Dark Hearted”
Later this month Freddie Gibbs will release new album $oul $old $eparately. He has already previewed the album via Moneybagg Yo collaboration "Too Much" as well as freestyling over an Amerie beat for Funkmaster Flex on Hot 97. Today he drops off "Dark Hearted" with an assist from James Blake on production.
The FADER
New date for 2022 Mercury Prize ceremony confirmed
The 2022 Mercury Prize ceremony has been rescheduled for October following its last-minute postponement due to Queen Elizabeth’s death earlier this month. The annual event was due to take place on September 8 but was postponed just hours from its start after news of the Royal death broke. It will now take place on October 18 at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith, London.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The FADER
BNYX isn’t interested in a type-beat producing career
It’s a little bit past lunchtime on a Friday afternoon, but BNYX (pronounced Benny X) is still firing on all cylinders. He’d just left a studio session with athlete-turned-rapper Showjoe to return home where his wife is listening to our conversation through a Ring camera. “She’s being weird…” he says, eyebrow almost audibly raised and in a manner that suggests he is, in fact, the weird one. While I’m fumbling around with the recorder, he starts rapping under his breath: “Takin’ the yanky, more janky, more banky / I run up this bitch like a big ol’ tanky.” For a brief moment, he sounds like he’s been possessed.
The FADER
Watch Blood Orange perform “Wish” on The Tonight Show
Blood Orange was the musical guest on Thursday night's episode of The Tonight Show. Dev Hynes performed "Wish," from the recently-released Four Songs EP, and was joined on stage by Liam Benzvi, Tariq Al-Sabir, Eva Tolkin and Ian Isiah. Check out their performance above. Four Songs was released on September...
The FADER
CEO Trayle shares “Bit W The Fangs” featuring Gunna and Neechie
Atlanta-based rapper CEO Trayle has kept his buzz alive since breaking out with "Ok Cool." He made an impact on the summer with The Collection, the EP C4, and Vier, which The FADER premiered in July. This Halloween he'll return for the fifth instalment of his series Happy Halloween. Before...
The FADER
Glorilla and Cardi B connect on “Tomorrow 2”
Glorilla is enjoying a breakout year of dreams. It all began when her song "FNF (Let's Go)" went viral back in May. She followed that up by sigining to Yo Gotti's CMG Label and dropping follow-up single "Blessed." More recently City Girls jumped on a "FNF" remix and now brings arguably her biggest look to date; a collaboration with Cardi B.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The FADER
Lil Baby drops World Cup 2022 anthem “The World Is Yours To Take”
This winter the FIFA World Cup 2022 will take place in Qatar amid a backdrop of complaints over everything from human rights to fixture congestion. Somehow in the middle of the soccer madness is Lil Baby, who has recorded the official anthem of the tournament, "The World Is Yours To Take." The inspiration song, designed to convince soccer players like Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe that they can triumph, remixes Tears For Fears' 1985 hit "Everybody Wants To Rule The World." Check it out below.
Comments / 0