The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. On 2019’s Chasing Summer, SiR looked inward for darker and emotionally rich stories to tell. He’s stressed that his music doesn’t tell his “exact truth,” since he wants certain things to remain private, but on songs like “John Redcorn,” where he crumbles under the weight of unrequited love, and “Still Blue,” it’s hard not to wonder where the truth starts to melt into fiction. SiR’s confessional style is detailed, but not overbearing, offering a warm and vulnerable perspective that’s in search of understanding rather than serving his own hedonism. In OkayPlayer’s September cover story, SiR talked about his intention to maintain the same transparency he’s had on his upcoming album. “It was my therapy almost, because I had nothing else to do,” he said. “All I had was music and my home life.”

