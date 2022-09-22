ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Lightfoot declares Chicago a book sanctuary city amid rise in nationwide bans

By CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XyrbL_0i5rAxzn00

Lightfoot declares Chicago a book sanctuary city 00:30

CHICAGO (CBS) – As a rise in book bans is happening nationwide, Mayor Lori Lightfoot is declaring Chicago a book sanctuary city.

The mayor and the Chicago Public Library are urging people to establish their own book sanctuaries to expand access to banned or challenged materials.

They are asking Chicagoans to commit to taking at least one of the following actions:

·         Collect and protect endangered books.

·         Make those books broadly accessible.

·          Host book talks and events to generate conversation and educate others on the history of book banning and burning.

Comments / 52

Therese Szeniawski
3d ago

they should ban sanctuary every state already did except us. Washington DC New York it's time to ban it .I wanted to know can we ban her out of the office! she's a huge problem in chicago.

Reply
14
Daneil Center
3d ago

This is out of control. There are 41 tents in Touhy Park and now the park is effectively closed to all law abiding neighbors! I'm told the park district felt the situation was unsafe. The reality is that the park district and our elected officials are responsible for keeping the park safe for everyone, but instead they chose to close the park! Expect the tents, garbage, needles, etc to multiply in the coming weeks.

Reply(1)
12
ChildofGod
2d ago

well the ones that put her in office is to blame so when it's time for her reelection get out and vote your vote do count believe it or not

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
jazminmarie.co

7 Things Tourists Should NOT Do in Chicago – What to Avoid When You Visit Chicago, Illinois

I always encourage travelers to get off the tourist route and explore the location they’re in. There’s something about diving into an unfamiliar place that can make even the mundane details interesting. I do, however, caution tourists when looking for too authentic of an experience; especially when they get caught up with some locals. Here are my best tips on what tourists should avoid when traveling to Chicago, Illinois:
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Father Pfleger slams political ads featuring victims of Chicago violence

Father Michael Pfleger, pastor of St. Sabina Church, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why he’s calling on GOP gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey to condemn political ads released by a GOP political action committee that show victims of violence. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 […]
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Week in Review: Navy Pier tragedy • Billion-dollar lottery winners • PPP loans used to bond out of jail

CHICAGO - Cook County prosecutors say a woman pushed her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan off Navy Pier and then pretended she didn't know the child, two people have come forward to claim a billion-dollar Mega Millions jackpot, and police in suburban Chicago have arrested 15 people for allegedly using PPP loans to bond out of jail: Here are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Lightfoot Leading Delegation On Trip To Mexico City

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks speaks at a press conference during the U.S. Conference of Mayors 90th Annual Meeting at the Peppermill Resort Hotel in Reno, Nev., Friday, June 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes) Mayor Lightfoot will lead a delegation of city officials and business leaders on a five-day...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
CBS Chicago

Good Samaritans prevent attempted kidnapping in Chicago's West Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are looking for a man who tried to kidnap a woman in the city's West Loop but was thwarted by some good Samaritans. This is at least the second time this has happened in the area of Sangamon between Adams and Jackson in recent weeks. Neighbors who live in the building above where this happened were woken up by the screams of a woman who was trying to get away from her alleged attempted kidnappers.Video capturing those terrifying moments shows what appears to be a dark red van driving away. Neighbors tell us they believe a...
CHICAGO, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Here’s a closer look at the DLSD “die-in” during Chicago, Bike Grid Now’s Jamapalooza protest

Thursday night I did a quick writeup of the massive Jamapalooza event hosted that evening by Chicago, Bike Grid Now as part of World Car Free Day. The meetup drew hundreds of people on bicycles who pedaled downtown via six different Bike Bus rides originating at locations across Chicago, plus a seventh ride at Daley Plaza. they were there to demonstrate in favor of a citywide network of bicycle-priority streets.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lori Lightfoot
South Side Weekly

Best Fifties-Inspired Suburb in City: Marynook

arynook: an architectural preservationist’s dream. Upon entering this community, one is immediately aware of how unique it is. Unlike the grid layout typical of most Chicago neighborhoods, Marynook is a […] The post Best Fifties-Inspired Suburb in City: Marynook appeared first on South Side Weekly.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago man killed, 3 others wounded in mass shooting in Hammond, Indiana

HAMMOND, Ind. (CBS) – One man is dead and three other people are wounded in a mass shooting in Hammond Sunday morning.Around 1:40 a.m., Hammond police responded to a call of shots fired at Serenity Hall, located in the 6200 block of Kennedy Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located four people shot. One of the victims, identified by the Lake County Coroner's Office as 29-year-old Brian Leonard of Chicago, was pronounced dead. The investigation is ongoing and no further information was immediately available. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Hammond Det. Sgt. Tony Pinarski at 219-852-2983 or Det. Sgt. James Onohan at 219-852-2907. 
HAMMOND, IN
NBC Chicago

A New Bar Perched 1,000-Feet High Hits Chicago

A new bar has set up camp in the clouds, taking over a space towering 1,000 feet above Chicago's Magnificent Mile. CloudBar boasts views of the city's landscape from the 94th floor of the 360 Chicago Observation Deck, a building formerly known as the John Hancock Center, located at 875 N. Michigan Ave.
CHICAGO, IL
wmay.com

Illinoisan Jim Post, 1960s One Hit Wonder, Dies At 82

An Illinois folk singer who created one of the great “one hit wonder” tunes of the 1960s has died. Jim Post was a singer and songwriter based in Chicago in the ‘60s and ‘70s. In 1968, he and his wife at the time, Cathy Post, had a Top 10 hit called “Reach Out of the Darkness,” under the group name Friend and Lover. The song has been featured in a number of films and TV shows since then. But Post never returned to the Billboard Top 40.
GALENA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Mayor#Sanctuary City#Sanctuaries#Chicagoans
WGN TV

11 shot in overnight violence, 3 in South Side

CHICAGO — Eleven people were shot in overnight shootings since 9:00 p.m. Saturday night to Sunday morning. No one was killed but all incidents are being investigated by the CPD. Three men were inside a building attending a gathering at the 1200 block of West 103rd Place in South...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS Chicago

2 men shot while leaving store in Chatham

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are looking for a gunman, who shot two men as they left a store in Chatham Saturday evening. Police said around 6:05 p.m., the victims, 47 and 32, were coming out of a store, in the 700 block of East 79th Street, when someone in a dark-colored car drove by and opened fire.Both men were hit in their legs and self-transported to Trinity Hospital in good condition.No one is in custody. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Elgin duo helps Hispanics with art and a space for dealing with subject of suicide

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, an Elgin duo is working on shedding light on a growing health concern amongst the Hispanic populations: suicide.CBS 2's Marybel Gonzalez shows us how they're reaching out to families and breaking down taboos to help those who are struggling.In an Elgin basement and with the stroke of a brush, Gabriela Vargas is working to save lives."The vision is to provide a safe space with people that are certified to help these people with understanding that there's hope into a better future," said Gabriela "Gabi" Vargas, founder of Poiema  and the National Hispanic...
ELGIN, IL
CBS Chicago

Cell phone video shows elderly CTA rider brutally attacked on Red Line

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There is word of yet another attack on the CTA's Red Line. This time some hard-to-watch video shows an elderly passenger getting robbed and hit with a wine bottle. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray spoke with TeShaun Terry, who recorded the video. Terry turned down an interview for fear of retaliation. We asked why everyone stood and watched, but no one stepped in. Terry said she was in shock and fearful she would get assaulted as well. Terry can be heard yelling, "Oh my God" on the video she recorded early Sunday morning at the 95th Red Line station. It shows...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
117K+
Followers
28K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy