Oak Lawn, IL

Teen who was beaten by police during arrest in Oak Lawn due in court Thursday

 3 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A teen is due in court to face weapons charges from his arrest in July in Oak Lawn.

Video of the arrest shows Oak Lawn police officers beating 17-year-old Hadi Abuatelah after he ran away from a traffic stop.

Oak Lawn police say they found a gun in a bag he was carrying.

Abutaleh has serious injuries and still needs a walker to move around.

Community groups want the state's attorney's office to drop charges against the teen and want charges filed against the oak lawn officers seen beating him in the video.

Bill Frazier
3d ago

How about this headline instead: "Teen who disobeyed police orders and ran was restrained by police where he resisted arrest, and then was met with equal force." Oh, not controversial enough?

U S Air Force
3d ago

how about we ask why does a 17 year old have a hand gun. you cannot own a hand gun in Illinois till you are 21. next ask why he ran oh he did not want to get caught with a gun he should not have. oh old why did he go to the hospital because he did not want to let go of the bag that had the gun in it. oh wait he is lucky he did not get shot. good jod Oak Lawn PD. Keep up the good work

Christopher Humble
3d ago

Why charge the police for doing their jobs if he hadn't run and resisted arrest with a weapon they would not have needed to use NECESSARY force.

cwbchicago.com

Police investigate another possible kidnapping attempt in West Loop

Chicago police are investigating a possible attempt to kidnap a woman on the same West Loop block where a similar incident was reported last month. Around 8:45 a.m. Sunday morning, a 45-year-old woman was walking in the 200 block of South Sangamon when a man stepped out of a nearby van, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man with two pending robbery cases is charged with mugging teenager on the Red Line

Prosecutors say a man with an extensive juvenile record, including two pending robbery cases, robbed a 15-year-old who was riding home from school on the Red Line earlier this month. Chicago police identified Rashaun Teague, 18, as the robber after someone saw a CPD bulletin about yet another CTA robbery and thought the suspect looked like Teague, according to prosecutors.
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Police now calling Montgomery death a homicide

The Montgomery Police Department is now calling the investigation into the death of 42-year-old Joshua Correa, of Montgomery, a homicide. A news release Friday from Montgomery police says that Correa was found shot to death Monday afternoon in the 1100 block of Reading Drive. Police have said there is no...
MONTGOMERY, IL
CBS Chicago

Bond denied for suspect charged in brutal beating of chef Jin Lew in Chinatown in April

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The suspect who was arrested and charged in the carjacking and brutal beating of a chef in Chinatown has been denied bond.On Friday, the family confirmed a suspect was in custody more than five months after the attack. At a news conference Friday evening, Chicago Police Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said Termaine Patterson, 18, had been charged with multiple counts – including attempted murder, aggravated battery to a victim who is 60 or older, robbery, and aggravated vehicular hijacking.A juvenile was also charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle. The juvenile was spotted in Lew's car...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

1 killed, 1 in critical condition in Aurora shooting

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting in Aurora Saturday afternoon, police say. Just after 2 p.m. police responded to a 911 call after two 29-year-old men were found shot in the 300 block of Center Avenue, according to the Aurora Police Department. Both were in critical condition, but one of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was transported to a local hospital and then airlifted to a Chicago trauma center. Around 4:45 p.m. police confirmed that one of the victims had died and the case is now being investigated as a homicide. The victims' identities are still being witheld, police said Saturday. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact detectives at (630) 256-5500 or email tips@aurora.il.us. Information can also be reported anonymously to CrimeStoppers at (630) 892-1000.
AURORA, IL
CBS Chicago

Good Samaritans prevent attempted kidnapping in Chicago's West Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are looking for a man who tried to kidnap a woman in the city's West Loop but was thwarted by some good Samaritans. This is at least the second time this has happened in the area of Sangamon between Adams and Jackson in recent weeks. Neighbors who live in the building above where this happened were woken up by the screams of a woman who was trying to get away from her alleged attempted kidnappers.Video capturing those terrifying moments shows what appears to be a dark red van driving away. Neighbors tell us they believe a...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Cell phone video shows elderly CTA rider brutally attacked on Red Line

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There is word of yet another attack on the CTA's Red Line. This time some hard-to-watch video shows an elderly passenger getting robbed and hit with a wine bottle. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray spoke with TeShaun Terry, who recorded the video. Terry turned down an interview for fear of retaliation. We asked why everyone stood and watched, but no one stepped in. Terry said she was in shock and fearful she would get assaulted as well. Terry can be heard yelling, "Oh my God" on the video she recorded early Sunday morning at the 95th Red Line station. It shows...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Inmate found dead in cell at Lake County Jail less than 24 hours after arrest

LAKE COUNTY, Illinois - Lake County officials said an inmate in the Lake County Jail was found dead in his cell on Friday night. Lake County officials said that at 8:34 p.m., the 51-year-old inmate was found laying on his bed in his cell by himself. He was unresponsive; the jail staff used an AED and performed CPR. Waukegan paramedics arrived and took over care, but the man was pronounced dead.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

2 men shot, 1 killed in parking lot in Rogers Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – One man is dead and another is critically wounded after a shooting in Rogers Park Saturday morning. The shooting happened in the 7100 block of North Clark Street around 1:26 a.m. Police say the victims were standing in a parking lot when shots were fired from a group of people. A 37-year-old man was dropped off at St. Francis Hospital with gunshot wounds to the chest and was pronounced dead.  A 36-year-old man was also dropped off at St. Francis in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and back. No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man fatally stabbed on Chicago's West Side during fight

CHICAGO - A man was killed during a fight on Chicago's West Side Friday night. Police say, around 9:15 p.m., a 26-year-old man was stabbed during a fight in the 3300 block of West North Avenue in Humboldt Park. The suspect drove off in a white Toyota sedan. The vitim...
CHICAGO, IL
