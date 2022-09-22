Teen who was beaten by police during arrest in Oak Lawn due in court Thursday

Teen beaten by police during arrest in Oak Lawn due in court Thursday 00:31

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A teen is due in court to face weapons charges from his arrest in July in Oak Lawn.

Video of the arrest shows Oak Lawn police officers beating 17-year-old Hadi Abuatelah after he ran away from a traffic stop.

Oak Lawn police say they found a gun in a bag he was carrying.

Abutaleh has serious injuries and still needs a walker to move around.

Community groups want the state's attorney's office to drop charges against the teen and want charges filed against the oak lawn officers seen beating him in the video.